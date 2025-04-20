Ranger Sai resigns but defiantly insists that he was right to teach a Western foreign tourist a lesson

Defiant Thai-Scots ranger “Sai Scott” resigns after tourist clash, insisting he was right to defend Thailand’s honour. As backlash erupts from tour operators and park staff, officials stop short of firing him but warn over unauthorised actions and tone.

The fervent Thai National Parks official who earlier had a run-in with a Western tourist on Friday resigned for the second time in as many days. However, he vehemently defended his actions without denying any aspect of his encounter with the holidaymaker and his girlfriend. Mr. Siranat Bhirombhakdi, or “Sai Scott”, said he hoped that he taught the Western man a lesson. Furthermore, he saw himself as defending the country’s honour against disrespect. Afterwards, on Saturday, the National Parks Chief received two submissions calling for Mr. Sai’s removal. One came from 68 guides and business operators. Significantly, the second came from staff with the National Parks Service, who complained about the 29-year-old’s work.

The controversy over the 29-year-old Thai-Scots member of the famous Bhirombhakdi family rumbled on this Saturday. This is the family synonymous with Singha Beer and Bangkok’s famous Boon Rawd Brewery.

In addition to owning one of Thailand’s most famous brands, the family is one of the kingdom’s richest. Forbes places Santi Bhirombhakdi & family within Thailand’s top 50 with $1.45 billion.

Previously, Mr. Siranat Bhirombhakdi, or “Sai Scott”, has taken a position as an advisor to the Director of Thailand’s National Park Department.

Conservationist’s social media presence and marine advocacy ignite a wave of polarising local sentiment

Mr. Sai is a renowned conservation enthusiast. At the same time, he is particularly active on social media and has over 65,000 followers on Facebook.

He is an avid swimmer, indeed so accomplished that his nickname is Merman.

Sai himself has explained that he uses his online platforms to promote environmental awareness and educate both Thai and foreign tourists on marine protection. He insists his intention is not to target individuals but to defend Thailand’s natural resources from disrespectful or careless behaviour.

However, an incident this week has touched a spark, igniting hostility to his role. Certainly, it appears this has been brewing previously, as those involved have cited a lot of detail. Indeed, two groups of people lodged complaints on Saturday.

In summary, they detail issues between the Director-General’s advisor and business owners in addition to individual tourists.

Boat incident and cultural misunderstanding spark a backlash against advisor’s public enforcement style

For example, in February there was a clash with an Italian visitor who Mr. Sai found swimming in protected areas. Nonetheless, this week’s incident significantly highlights the differences between Mr. Sai and those who oppose him.

In brief, Sai was on patrol and found a boat broken down near protected corals. After that, he says that he overheard a Western foreign tourist using the expression ‘Ni Hao’ while laughing with his girlfriend. This basically means ‘Hello’ in Chinese. Therefore, he decided to teach the man a lesson. He ordered the tourist to ride back to shore. Furthermore, he cancelled his excursion and told the Western man his behaviour was disrespectful.

According to Sai, this exchange occurred in a coral reef rehabilitation zone—an area off-limits to tourist boats. He claimed that before hearing the remark, he had initially approached the boat only to offer assistance. After the remark, he recorded a clip of the encounter to make a point about respect for Thailand and its people.

Department head stops short of dismissal while urging more caution and supervision over public content

In turn, the Western tourist said he did not utter any such expression. Indeed, he did not know what it meant. Mr. Sai dismissed this, suggesting it was further aggravation and disrespect. Afterwards, he warned the man that he risked being racist with his behaviour. However, the Westerner denied any such suggestion vehemently.

Following the outcry, the campaign against Mr. Sai erupted. However, the Director-General of the Department of National Parks, Wildlife and Plant Conservation (DNP), Atthaphon Charoenchansa, ruled out dismissing Sai.

In short, he said the under-fire park ranger Siranat “Sai” Scott, or Merman, should alter how he worked. Furthermore, he suggested that all content published by him be reviewed first by managers. The boss said otherwise it risked causing misunderstanding and offence.

On Friday, Mr. Sai went on prime-time TV to explain himself. Indeed, he appeared to confirm he was still resigning. He suggested that if the conditions for his work changed, he would gladly return.

Advisor announces resignation on air while defending decision to intervene and call out disrespect

“Therefore, I would like to clearly announce through the programme that I would like to end my role as ‘Advisor to the Director-General of the National Park Department’ because if the work continues as before, I will not be able to continue this role. However, if there are changes for the better, I will gladly come back to help because I truly love the sea and this duty.”

Before that, he did not deny the circumstances of his encounter with the Western tourist and his girlfriend. Indeed, Mr. Sai saw his behaviour as defending the honour of the Thai people. He said that foreigners who disrespect Thai people or the country’s resources do not deserve access to its wonders.

He reiterated this message online, insisting that disrespectful tourists should not be granted the privilege of experiencing Thailand’s natural beauty. He emphasised that allowing such behaviour to go unchecked would only encourage others to repeat it.

With regards to the Western man, he was adamant that he had behaved properly.

“Personally, I feel that this should not be done in Thailand, so I took this opportunity to teach him a lesson because he has no right to discriminate against Asians. It is disrespectful. Furthermore, he did not apologise, claiming that he did not know the meaning of the word ‘Ni Hao’. So I ordered the tour boat to send him to the shore and return immediately.”

Threat of deportation prompts protest as tour operators and park staff renew demands for removal

Afterwards, in another exchange, Mr. Sai threatened to have the Western man deported for his racism. This was as the tourist’s boat was departing for home. The stunned tourist merely replied, “Really!”

Mr. Sai told his TV audience that he hoped no foreign tourists will imitate that man’s behaviour. Furthermore, perhaps the man himself will reform to some extent.

Privately, Sai also expressed that he felt no resentment toward his dismissal. Previously, he shared a farewell message with the Director-General thanking him for the opportunity. He stated he would not feel bad if removed, and hoped the Department could continue conservation efforts seriously.

On Saturday, 68 business operators and tour guides lodged a protest against Mr. Sai with the Director-General of the National Parks Department. Significantly, they noted that he was supposed to resign previously in September 2024 but remained.

Similarly, staff at the National Parks Service also listed six key problems they had with Mr. Sai’s activities as an advisor to the National Parks chief.

Staff and operators accuse Sai of unauthorised activity and blurring the lines between activism and policy

These included accusations that Sai used vehicles and boats on park missions without prior approval. That he brought a personal team including foreign videographers and bodyguards without notifying the department. Moreover, his use of drones and filming without permission also raised procedural concerns.

This also listed a series of faults with the young activist. In particular, the ambiguity attached to his role and powers. Indeed, this was also the theme of a complaint separately lodged by officials working within the National Parks Service against Mr. Sai.

In brief, no one knew on what basis he had authority to act. In effect, this caused dysfunction and confusion both within the National Parks Service and for business operators.

The complaint alleged that his unauthorised actions misrepresented park policy. Meanwhile, his habit of posting videos and photos to his personal social media platforms without verifying facts. They said these had damaged the reputations of local businesses. Notably, Mr. Sai never used the official National Parks media channels.

Industry voices and former MP call for reform as debate intensifies over Sai’s tone and qualifications

Ms. Wiriya Jongjit, a tour guide representative, lodged the protest letter on behalf of 68 guides and business operators. In addition, a similar letter was sent to Governor Angkoon Silathewakul of Krabi Province. Both submissions were particularly detailed.

They accused Sai of misusing social media to attack businesses and insisted that he lacked formal qualifications in marine science or ecotourism. They asked for a review of his status. Certainly, they demanded clearer guidelines on consultant roles within the National Parks Department.

A third voice in opposition to Mr. Sai emerged when former Palang Pracharat Party MP Mr. Sutha Prateep Na Thalang came out against him. Certainly, Mr. Sutha went out of his way to commend Mr. Sai for his enthusiasm and good intentions.

However, he particularly noted that he appeared to cause division. Mr. Sutha said he himself was a conservationist. He said that in his role he had brought together opposing groups rather than alienating people.

Former MP and officials say conservationists’ tone causes rift while activities interfere with park work

Mr. Sutha also commented that locals felt belittled by Sai’s tone. This happened especially when he referred disparagingly to their education or conservation ethics. He urged more diplomatic, inclusive methods and said conservation success depended on uniting communities. Certainly not criticising them online.

Internal reports submitted to the Director-General echoed similar sentiments, with officials citing difficulties working alongside Sai. In particular due to his self-imposed rules—such as refusing to eat seafood or drink anything but mineral water during missions.

Staff also had to accommodate personal filming schedules, which they said disrupted routine park duties. Sai continues to maintain that protecting Thailand’s seas means confronting uncomfortable truths about tourism practices.

He has accused some operators of enabling harmful behaviour. Such as letting tourists anchor on coral, collect marine life, drink alcohol or smoke cannabis. All of which, he says, presents a false image of Thailand as a lawless paradise.

He closed his final televised statement on Friday with a reminder that the sea belongs not just to people. Indeed, it belongs to the marine life it sustains, and protecting it is a national duty.

Further reading:

National parks boss rules out firing controversial Thai Scots National Park Ranger but issues a warning

Thailand again signals move away from mass-market foreign tourism with falling numbers being seen

Tourism chief again plans to open up Thailand’s rock bottom tourism industry to cryptocurrencies

Health officials asks for a review of the list of 63 countries allowed to enter without quarantine

Nightlife to reopen on a certified basis as officials try to balance public health and the economy

Thailand Pass is being upgraded but passenger stress stories continue with cancellation threats

Tourism reopening may lose momentum as government pivots back to public health priorities