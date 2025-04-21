Sai Scott National Park Ranger to be formally removed from role by Director-general’s order this week

Controversial National Park ranger Sai Scott is to be formally removed this week after a viral beach row with a Russian tourist, rising staff complaints and unauthorised actions. Parks chief cites disorder, a refusal to listen and rising tensions over Sai’s social media conduct.

On Monday, the Director-General of the Department of National Parks moved to make clear that conservation ranger Siranat Bhirombhakdi, or Sai Scott, was being removed from his position. Mr Atthaphon Charoenchansa said the situation would be confirmed firmly by the end of the week. It followed a weekend of complaints and revelations about the fervent conservationist. It also came following a confrontation between Mr Sai and a Russian tourist with his girlfriend last week. The tourist was sent home from an excursion for what Mr Sai said was racist behaviour. The Thai honorary park ranger said he heard the Russian saying ‘Ni Hao’. In short, it is a term for Chinese people.

On Monday, the Director-General of the Department of National Parks (DNP) confirmed that controversial park manager Siranat Bhirombhakdi will be removed from his role. This came following a week of growing tensions and internal discontent at the Department of National Parks.

Director-General Atthaphon Charoenchansa, speaking on April 21, indicated that a formal order had not yet been signed but was imminent. Indeed, the matter has already been passed to the National Parks Office for processing. He expected the dismissal to be official by the end of the week.

Park chief moves to remove Sai Scott after warnings ignored and public challenges mount on social media

The parks boss made the move after Mr Siranat, or Sai Scott, challenged him to debate the National Parks online. This came following Mr Sai’s, or Merman’s, TV and social media appearances over the weekend. At length, the 29-year-old robustly defended his previous actions.

The tipping point, according to Mr Atthaphon, was not only the challenge but Sai’s increasingly confrontational behaviour—particularly on social media—and his refusal to heed prior warnings.

The Director-General explained that while Sai had been granted an honorary advisory role, his actions started to exceed his remit. Consequently, this put pressure on operational staff in the Phi Phi Islands area. Indeed, staff there were also fielding direct complaints about him.

This included ending the tourist excursions of a Russian tourist and his girlfriend. Mr Sai openly accused the Russian man of being racist. In short, he insisted the man had used the term ‘Ni Hao’, a greeting for ethnic Chinese.

Of course, for many, this means little or even nothing. However, among people who are more culturally aware, this is considered offensive to other Asian people—in short, people who are not Chinese.

Viral beach confrontation sparks widespread debate and staff complaints over Sai’s behaviour and methods

The controversy erupted after footage surfaced online showing Sai confronting the Russian tourist on a Krabi beach. Sai claimed the man mocked him after being told he couldn’t be taken to an island. He had laughed after being corrected about his use of the term ‘Ni Hao’. The video went viral, igniting debate over whether the greeting was racist or simply a misunderstanding.

Significantly, the Russian denied ever using the term. Indeed, he questioned what it was and what it meant. Nonetheless, Mr Siranat described this as making the situation even worse.

Mr Sai was adamant about his position at the weekend. Speaking about the tourist’s actions, he said: “Personally, I feel that this should not be done in Thailand, so I took this opportunity to teach him a lesson because he has no right to discriminate against Asians. It is disrespectful. Furthermore, he did not apologise, claiming that he did not know the meaning of the word ‘Ni Hao’. So I ordered the tour boat to send him to the shore and return immediately.”

On Saturday, there were a raft of submissions to the National Parks boss complaining about Mr Sai. These included 68 tourist guides in the South, in addition to small business operations. They also included representations from National Parks staff who complained Sai Scott was disrupting their work.

Conservation ranger faces removal after unauthorised actions, complaints and operational disruptions

Sources inside the department confirmed that this was not the first time complaints had been lodged against Sai. Officials expressed concern over his unsanctioned visits to protected areas. In addition, his failure to coordinate with local officers before conducting conservation-related actions or filming content.

Therefore, on Monday, Director-General Atthaphon Charoenchansa signalled he had seen enough. The Director-General said an order was being drawn up to remove Mr Sai from service.

Atthaphon said he had initially welcomed Sai’s youthful energy and commitment to conservation. Previously, he had hoped he would bridge generational gaps and promote environmental causes. But he stressed that the line had been crossed: “At first, he worked well communicating with younger people. But now it’s become content-driven, and that creates problems for our staff.”

Certainly, the Director-General had emphasised control over messaging and sensitivity last week. However, over the weekend Mr Sai had shown the time for talking was over. Furthermore, the chief said that the fervent conservationist had exceeded his authority. Indeed, he also said the specially appointed official had slandered others in public.

Director-General condemns unsanctioned actions and says Sai crossed the line with public accusations

In interviews with Thai media, the Director-General noted that while Sai had no formal authority or salary, he often acted as if he had official jurisdiction, bypassing procedures and even questioning the integrity of local officers without evidence. “When you accuse someone, you must be careful that it’s true,” Atthaphon said.

Significantly, this follows social media community posts and commentary by Mr Sai on Sunday saying he wanted to go back to his job. “The sea and mountains are waiting for me,” he claimed. He subsequently invited Director-General Atthaphon to debate with him in public. Earlier, he had said he would go back to his much-loved job and ‘duty’ if things changed relating to his work conditions.

Undoubtedly, that is now not to be. In addition, he described the staff he managed in the National Parks system as his own subordinates. Furthermore, these subordinates had now made representations or complaints to him.

Department insists Sai held no formal power and was treated as a senior advisor by staff now speaking out

The Director-General emphasised that most advisory roles were senior and consultative, not operational. He explained that Sai’s behaviour disrupted the chain of command and confused local implementation efforts.

Previously, he had made no order to remove the 29-year-old. However, this situation had now changed unalterably.

“In the past, I have always warned him, but now it’s past the point of warning him. I try to warn him to use his sense. Are the things he criticises and criticises true? Because the correct picture is that Sai must be able to work with all parties. But today, Sai cannot work with anyone. Therefore, I have to end the role. But no matter what, he is still a child. I understand. But I have to listen to others a lot. In listening to the reasons of others, this is considered important.”

Director-General Atthaphon said his staff in the various roles already have difficult jobs. Certainly, they cannot be expected to do it while simultaneously dealing with disruptive online content.

Park boss says the role must end as Sai’s conduct caused internal disorder and a breakdown in collaboration

He urged the public not to leap to conclusions based solely on viral clips or provocative headlines. “People on social media should read more, listen to both sides and not rush to judge,” he advised.

In the meantime, Mr Sai, or Merman, still maintains his supporters. One popular online influencer, David William, has published a TikTok video saying the expression ‘Ni Hao’ was unacceptable. However, in turn, a Russian influencer and language teacher, Sergei Sychoff, whose nickname is Gei, raised the word ‘farang’.

The case triggered a broader online discussion about racial sensitivity in Thailand. On one hand, some Thais said the ‘Ni Hao’ greeting reflected ignorance or casual prejudice. On the other hand, others called attention to the local use of the term ‘farang’ to describe white foreigners. In turn, they questioned whether it too could be considered racially loaded depending on context.

This term is used ubiquitously among Thai people to refer to Western foreigners—in particular, white or European-looking foreigners. However, for the most part, it is not considered a disparaging term.

Online debate grows as influencers weigh in on whether ‘ni hao’ or ‘farang’ are racially offensive. Most think not

That is except when it is used in the context of unjust discrimination. Indeed, over twenty years ago former Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra launched a programme called ‘I Love Farang’. This campaign was to generate a friendly attitude towards foreigners.

Certainly, that campaign worked and today, despite growing tensions, in truth there is a relatively good relationship between Thais and foreigners.

Mr Siranat “Sai” Scott, or Merman, made another TV appearance on Monday. This was on “Khao Sai Kai” on Thairath TV Channel 32. In brief, he confirmed his resignation announced over the weekend. He told interviewers he had been in the position for approximately a year. However, he said he reserved the right to speak out.

Sai reiterated that conservation efforts should not be compromised. At the end of the day, he had spoken out in defence of Thai resources and dignity. However, his defiant tone, according to officials, could not be tolerated. Certainly, it underlined a breakdown in trust and collaboration necessary to continue in his advisory capacity.

Meanwhile, Mr Sai contended there were principles at stake—indeed, legal principles. He particularly insisted that conservation is a matter of right or wrong, legal or illegal. For instance, there is no middle ground or grey area.

Sai makes final TV appearance and defends actions while affirming he acted for legal and moral principles

Yet the Director-General countered that passion alone was insufficient. “We don’t want to hurt him. We understand his intentions,” he said. “But now the situation has changed. He’s gone too far.”

At the same time, Mr Sai, or Merman, again defended his actions last week with the foreign tourist. He said he understood that not everybody was offended by what he said. However, he argued that many were.

Indeed, he welcomed the outrage he had heard about the foreigner’s behaviour. Certainly, it shows that Thai people care about their precious natural resources, which the people own.

