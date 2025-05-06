A British tenant fled a luxury Pattaya home leaving behind wreckage, unpaid bills, and a strong marijuana smell. The Thai landlord found the property in a poor state and has filed a police report as officers begin tracking the man, who may face criminal charges.

Police in Pattaya have become involved in a property dispute after a tenant absconded from an upmarket rental home. The British man, identified as Mr Alexander Williams, left behind unpaid electricity and service charges. When the owner finally regained access to the property this week, she described it as being in a devastated state. Police are now searching for the former tenant, who may face criminal charges related to property damage.

A Thai landlord in Pattaya has exposed the appalling state of her property after a British tenant suddenly fled. The rental home, once newly renovated and beautifully decorated, was left in ruins. The tenant vanished without notice, leaving a trail of damage, rubbish, and unpaid bills.

Ms. Chudanat Penampipinyo, 52, owns the property in Bang Lamung district, Chonburi province. She shared disturbing photos and videos on social media to warn other landlords.

The images show a trashed home filled with garbage, broken décor, and filthy surfaces. Both the interior and exterior were left in disarray.

The tenant, identified as Alexander Williams, a British national, had moved in with his Thai wife in December 2024. They were introduced to the landlord by a rental agent. The agreement was for a one-year lease.

However, problems began soon after. Williams failed to pay rent on time. He also ignored bills for electricity and internet. As a result, services were cut off. Eventually, the landlord terminated the contract at the end of March.

On the agreed inspection day, Williams refused to let the landlord inside. Even though police accompanied her, they did not force entry. Instead, they tried to negotiate with the tenant. Williams claimed he would pay his dues and vacate the house by April 30.

“He stubbornly refused to leave,” said Ms. Penampipinyo. “He promised to move out but never did. In the end, he just disappeared.”

When the landlord finally regained access, she was horrified by what she found. The entire home reeked of marijuana. More than ten large bags of rubbish had been dumped inside. Artificial plants were torn apart. Almost every decorative item was destroyed.

The damage further included cracked doors, broken locks, stale food left in a microwave, torn blinds and soiled chairs.

Even more troubling, all household items were damaged beyond repair. Security camera lenses had been deliberately covered with stickers to block surveillance. This made it harder to know what had occurred inside the house in recent weeks.

As news of the incident spread online, others began to speak out. Several users commented that they had also rented to the same British man. Many said they had similar experiences but had not filed complaints.

Encouraged by this support, Ms. Penampipinyo filed a formal report with Nongprue Police Station. She is now seeking police help to track down the tenant. She wants to hold him responsible for the damage and unpaid bills.

Officers at Nongprue Police Station have asked her to submit detailed evidence. This includes photographs, CCTV footage, lease agreements, video clips, and utility invoices. This material will support the ongoing investigation.

Meanwhile, the electricity and internet debts remain unpaid. The damage to the property was extensive and costly. Furniture was broken. The kitchen was left unusable. The garden is full of rubbish.

Notably, the air conditioning units and lighting were left running when the tenant fled. This has added to utility expenses and possible damage to electrical systems.

Ms. Penampipinyo said the incident was not only distressing but also financially devastating. She had invested heavily in refurbishing the property before renting it out. Now, she faces high costs to restore it.

“I want to warn other homeowners,” she said. “Always check the background of tenants—especially foreigners. These situations are more common than we think.”

Indeed, a similar case was recently reported in Phuket’s Wichit sub-district. In that case, a Ukrainian woman rented a condominium and then trashed it. Reports say she was angry over an unreturned security deposit. The damage in that case was estimated at 350,000 baht (around $10,490).

These incidents have raised concerns among Thai property owners. Many now call for tighter screening of foreign renters. Some suggest stricter lease conditions or higher deposits. Others urge real estate agents to play a more active role in vetting clients.

Although Pattaya remains a popular destination for foreign residents, such cases highlight growing tensions. Trust between landlords and tenants is being tested. In some cases, like this one, landlords are left with serious financial losses and no clear path to recovery.

For now, Ms. Penampipinyo waits as the police pursue the case. She remains determined to seek justice. She hopes her story will be a cautionary tale and prevent others from falling victim.

“I never thought this would happen to me,” she said. “But now, I want to help stop it from happening to someone else.”

The case presently remains under investigation. Police have not yet confirmed the whereabouts of the tenant. However, efforts to locate him are ongoing. Meanwhile, the landlord continues gathering evidence and working with authorities.

If found, Alexander Williams could certainly face legal action for property damage and unpaid debts. The case outcome may even set a precedent for similar disputes in Thailand’s rental market.

