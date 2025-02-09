Russian beauty queen, 23, jailed in Thailand after overstaying visa by 10 days. Facing grim conditions in overcrowded detention, she has no cash for food or a flight home. Her family denies claims she worked as an escort. Urgent efforts are underway to secure her swift deportation.

There are fears for the welfare of a 23-year-old Russian beauty queen being held in a Pattaya prison. Reportedly on the verge of being transferred to the kingdom’s infamous Immigration Detention Centre (IDC) in Bangkok, rumours are swirling around Alexandra Tikhomirova on Russian and international media. Firstly, there is concern that she has no cash. At the same time, it is alleged that she had been working as an international escort. Her family in Russia’s Karelia Republic, near Finland, ferociously deny the claims. Ms. Tikhomirova was arrested in Pattaya for overstaying her tourist visa by just ten days. Meanwhile, efforts are underway to rescue the young woman and secure her deportation home from her Thai holiday nightmare behind bars.

There are fears for the well-being of a 23-year-old Russian beauty who is presently languishing in Pattaya’s Remand prison. Alexandra Tikhomirova was formerly a child beauty queen who won Little Miss Russia in 2013.

The Russian from the city of Petrozavodsk, the capital of the Republic of Karelia, was arrested by police in the resort city for overstaying her visa.

In short, the young Russian went beyond the leave date by 10 days.

Russian beauty queen held in harsh conditions at Pattaya remand prison with little outside support

Certainly, conditions at the prison are less of an ordeal than Thailand’s famed Klong Prem Central Prison, famously nicknamed the Bangkok Hilton. Nevertheless, they are harsh.

In short, the reasons are overcrowding and a lack of facilities. This prison was formerly built as a remand centre for prisoners not yet convicted and has subsequently housed prisoners on shorter sentences.

However, it invariably is home to many foreigners who have lost contact with families. This, and an inability to speak Thai, leads to pitiful situations that often go unreported.

Previously, expats in Pattaya have regularly visited the prison to help provide assistance to those caught in such a predicament.

Significantly, Ms. Tikhomirova is soon to be transported to the Immigration Bureau Detention Center in Sathorn, Bangkok. This is a chronically overcrowded prison.

For instance, it is home to 43 male Uighur detainees for the last 11 years. This group was imprisoned on national security grounds.

Bangkok’s notorious immigration detention centre poses grim conditions for foreign prisoners

Essentially, they entered Thailand illegally. Presently they are caught in a tussle between human rights groups and Chinese authorities. There is hope, however, that US Secretary of State Rubio will soon intervene to end their suffering.

The conditions at the detention centre are grim. With over a hundred people sleeping in each small cell, there is basically only room to lie on the floor.

At the same time, prisoners are locked up 22 hours a day. Furthermore, they are left short on proper food, access to hygiene supplies, and outside communication.

In addition, there are reports of corporal punishment for inmates who step out of line.

Certainly, over the weekend, friends of Ms. Tikhomirova suggested she was forced to share cells with ‘robbers and rapists’ at the Pattaya jail facility.

In addition, there is outrage at media reporting suggesting she has worked as an escort or sex worker in Thailand and abroad. Certainly, a close family relative decisively denied this.

Meanwhile, it is being reported that the young beauty queen has no access to cash. Consequently, she is limited in her access to both food and water at the detention facility.

Lack of funds means foreigners stuck in Thailand’s detention centres cannot buy their way home

In Thailand, those who cannot afford to pay for an airfare home are left to rot in prison. For instance, there is no question of disbursement of public funds from national embassies.

In addition, the Immigration Bureau regulations demand that an approved air ticket cannot be voided. Therefore, the ticket must be purchased directly from an airline at full price.

In addition, and more disturbingly, there are regular reports of prisoner deaths at the Immigration Bureau Detention Centre.

Previously, these have included Uighur detainees and also Westerners such as 41-year-old US citizen Rickey Eric McDonald.

In brief, the US man died in the arms of a UK detainee in May 2019. Subsequently, the death was investigated by the US Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI).

It is understood that Ms. Tikhomirova had previously left Thailand for Dubai. However, after her return, she unfortunately overstayed her 60-day tourist visa.

It is clear that Russian tourists can extend a tourist visa for a further 30 days. However, they are required to apply and pay a fee of ฿1,900.

Crackdown on foreigners in Thailand fuels fears as Russian woman faces prolonged detention

The arrest of Ms. Tikhomirova comes days into a nationwide crackdown on foreigners misbehaving in Thailand. In particular, abuse of the country’s strict immigration laws is being targeted.

Undeniably, what many foreigners find disconcerting about this story is that it can happen to anyone. Significantly, the young woman is reported to have fallen out with her family in Russia. Notably, it has been suggested that this may be linked to her lifestyle and profession in Thailand.

Nevertheless, in an interview with Russian news outlet Komsomolskaya Pravda newspaper, a family member dismissed such claims.

“I am in great shock. Why did everyone assume that she was an escort? This is nonsense, it is impossible,” said a cousin called Maria.

In the meantime, an overcrowded cell awaits the young Russian woman at the Immigration Detention Centre (IDC) in the Sathorn area of Bangkok. At this time, the prison contains twice as many inmates as it was designed to hold.

Overcrowded Thai detention centres continue to draw criticism from human rights organizations

Certainly, this particular detention centre has been decried for decades by human rights agencies in Thailand. Indeed, despite efforts to reduce the prison population, Thailand’s prisons are extremely harsh for inmates.

Meanwhile, if Ms. Tikhomirova cannot find the money for an expensive ticket home and negotiate her release in the two hours she is not locked up, she could remain there.

Often, that is the fate of other foreign nationals, including many from developed Western countries.

Meanwhile, the plight of the young woman is being discussed in Russia. Certainly, this may help her cause. Reports suggested that she previously left Thailand due to legal issues. Media coverage has also thrown a spotlight on the Russian beauty’s once-promising career as a gymnast.

“The most important thing in life is self-development and self-knowledge,” she once gushed in an interview with a Russian news outlet.

Death of a Thai businessman in custody raises fresh concerns over conditions in the prison system

Significantly, her family and fans in Russia will be disconcerted by news on Sunday from Rayong.

In short, a businessman arrested in 2024 for operating a recycling plant that caused extensive pollution in the province has died in prison.

67-year-old Opas Boonchan was an executive with the infamous Thai firm Win Process. Last year, a highly dangerous fire caused alarm throughout the kingdom.

He was subsequently arrested, charged, and sent to prison. Before his death, he was appealing his jail sentence to the Supreme Court.

Thai businessman dies in custody after battling a chronic illness in overcrowded Rayong prison, later hospitalised

The businessman was an inmate at Rayong Central Prison. On Wednesday, February 5th, he was transferred to Ban Khai Hospital suffering from low sugar levels. After that, he succumbed to a believed infection in his system early hours of Sunday morning at 12:45 am.

Certainly, on Sunday, efforts were being made to raise a case for the young Russian beauty. In short, this will need to ensure her quick deportation from Bangkok’s notorious holding centre in the coming days.

Further reading:

23 year old Russian beauty queen being held in a Thai prison after overstaying her visa by 10 days

Tragic death of Uyghur Muslim in Immigration detention raises case of 50 men seeking asylum from China

Visitors warned of the deadly danger of working in Thailand without a proper visa and valid work permit

Crackdown on illegal foreigners sees American teacher arrested in class and Russian at his restaurant lunch

Immigration boss warns that a new crackdown on foreigners flouting Thai laws has begun

UK man claims FBI investigating the death of 41-year-old American held at Thai immigration jail in May