Dutch giant Pon Holdings takes control of Audi Thailand in a landmark 75% deal after 50 talks over two years, bringing five decades of Audi expertise, faster model launches and a push to return the luxury brand to 1,000 annual sales in 2027.

After nearly two years of negotiations and more than 50 meetings, Dutch mobility group Pon Holdings has taken a 75% controlling stake in Audi Thailand, bringing five decades of Volkswagen and Audi experience as the premium carmaker seeks faster model launches, stronger after-sales operations and a return to four-digit annual sales by 2027 under an ambitious business plan.

Dutch automotive and mobility giant Pon Holdings has secured a controlling stake in Audi Thailand following almost two years of negotiations and more than 50 high-level meetings.

The agreement creates a new joint venture with Meister Technik, the long-standing marketer and distributor of Audi vehicles in Thailand.

Under the new structure, Pon Holdings will own 75% of the business. Meister Technik will retain the remaining 25% stake. The deal marks a strategic expansion for the Dutch group into Thailand’s premium automotive market.

Pon Holdings brings five decades of Audi expertise and expands strategic growth across ASEAN markets

Kritsada Lamsam, Chairman and President of the Executive Committee of Meister Technik, said the decision followed a prolonged period of industry upheaval and fierce competition. The executive acknowledged that the previous two years had been difficult for Audi Thailand as global automotive conditions changed rapidly.

In response, Meister Technik examined options to strengthen its future position and maintain stable growth. The company ultimately selected Pon Holdings because of its international scale, automotive heritage and established relationship with Audi and the Volkswagen Group.

Notably, Pon Holdings has worked with Volkswagen and Audi for more than five decades. The company began its automotive journey in 1947 as the first Volkswagen importer outside Germany. Today, it controls around 25% of the Dutch market and sells more than 100,000 Volkswagen vehicles annually.

Gerard Jansen, Vice President of Pon Automotive Group, said the company remains confident in ASEAN’s long-term growth prospects. The group previously invested in Vietnam’s automotive industry before expanding further into Thailand, where it sees stronger regional opportunities.

Dutch firm builds a global mobility empire through bicycles luxury and automotive brands worldwide

Beyond automobiles, Pon Holdings has developed into a diversified international mobility group. It employs approximately 10,000 people worldwide across five strategic business clusters. These include Pon.Bike, Luxury & Performance Cars, Automotive Wholesale, Automotive Retail and mobility services.

As part of this strategy, Pon.Bike has become one of the world’s largest bicycle and electric bicycle manufacturers. Its extensive portfolio includes Cannondale, Santa Cruz, Cervélo, Gazelle, Schwinn, Mongoose, GT and Urban Arrow.

Separately, Pon has expanded its luxury automotive presence beyond Europe. In North America, it owns indiGO Auto Group, representing premium brands including Porsche, Ferrari and Aston Martin. Across Asia, the company serves as an official importer for Jaguar, Land Rover and Audi.

Audi Thailand speeds new model launches while Pon reinforces premium customer support across markets

Meanwhile, Pon has also developed significant mobility service operations. These include Lease A Bike and the Greenwheels car-sharing network. The breadth of those operations strengthened its appeal as a partner for Audi Thailand.

For Audi Thailand, the partnership will immediately influence its future product pipeline. The company said Thailand will receive right-hand-drive Audi models among the earliest markets whenever production becomes available.

The first major launch will be the right-hand-drive Audi New RS5. Thailand has secured access to the first production batch from Audi’s German factory. In parallel, facelifted models including the New Q7 and New Q9 will also arrive through accelerated delivery channels.

However, the strategy extends beyond introducing new vehicles. Pon Holdings places particular importance on after-sales service across every market where it operates. The company believes strong customer support helps build lasting relationships and encourages repeat purchases.

Audi Thailand targets return to four digit sales with stronger services and global backing in future

Currently, Audi Thailand operates a substantial service infrastructure with 100 service bays. Those facilities can support approximately 8,000 vehicles. On another front, the company operates an Audi Academy training centre with the largest number of certified after-sales trainers in the ASEAN region.

With Pon Holdings joining the business, Audi Thailand expects stronger operational capabilities, improved spare parts management and greater purchasing leverage. The partnership also provides access to a larger international automotive network and broader industry expertise.

The immediate target is to return Audi Thailand to four-digit annual sales by 2027. Previously, the company reached a peak of approximately 1,300 vehicles annually. Nevertheless, management intends to progress carefully while pursuing a wider 10-year development plan.

After more than 50 rounds of negotiations, the discussions have transformed into a long-term ownership alliance. Consequently, Audi Thailand enters a new phase backed by one of Europe’s most established mobility groups with deep roots in global automotive, premium vehicle and transport industries.

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