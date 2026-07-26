Security forces hunt men responsible for a deadly attack this week. One arrested and a warrant issued

One suspect arrested and another wanted over the Narathiwat checkpoint massacre that killed five rangers. Defence Minister Lt Gen Adul orders a relentless manhunt as investigators identify a bombing suspect with a previous terror record.

Thai security forces have struck back after one of the deadliest insurgent attacks in the Deep South in recent years, arresting one suspect, securing a court warrant for another with a history of bombing offences and launching an intensified manhunt following the coordinated gun and pipe bomb assault that killed five military rangers. As senior ministers and army commanders descended on Narathiwat, investigators revealed rapid progress in the case, ordered an expanded crackdown under martial law and vowed to pursue every member of the armed group responsible, even across international borders if necessary.

One suspect has been arrested and another is now wanted under a court-issued arrest warrant as Thai security forces intensify their response to the deadly Bukeh Sami checkpoint attack in Narathiwat province.

Investigators say the wanted man has a notorious criminal record, including an outstanding warrant linked to the March 2025 shooting and bombing in Su-ngai Kolok. Security agencies are now expanding their manhunt as they pursue those still believed to be at large.

The latest developments were announced on Saturday by the Internal Security Operations Command Region 4 Forward (ISOC Region 4 Forward), three days after a coordinated assault on a patrol from the 4509th Ranger Company, Task Force 45.

Arrest warrant in Bukeh Sami checkpoint attack that killed five rangers and injured civilians

The attack took place at the Bukeh Sami checkpoint in Ban Talat Tanyongmas, Village 7, Tanyongmas Subdistrict, Ra-ngae district, at about 6.45 pm on July 22.

Gunmen attacked the checkpoint with firearms and improvised explosive devices described by investigators as pipe bombs.

Five military rangers died during the assault. Six civilians were also injured. Security forces immediately secured the area before launching a continuous investigation involving military units, police and forensic specialists.

Within 24 hours, investigators had collected physical evidence, examined forensic material and interviewed witnesses. As a result, the investigation quickly produced what ISOC described as significant progress. Intelligence officers and forensic teams have since continued working around the clock to identify every participant in the ambush.

The first breakthrough came after the Ra-ngae court approved an arrest warrant for Mr Azizun, a resident of Chanae district in Narathiwat. Warrant number 439/2569, issued through Ra-ngae Police Station, accuses him of taking part in the shooting and grenade attack on the Bukeh Sami checkpoint.

Investigators said Azizun was already well known to security agencies. A detailed background check found he was already wanted under another arrest warrant connected to serious security offences.

Notably, warrant number 592/2568 was issued by Su-ngai Kolok Police Station after the shooting and bombing attacks that struck Su-ngai Kolok municipality on March 8, 2025. Officials said that the warrant remains active.

Second suspect questioned as investigators widen forensic inquiry and pursue all the attackers

Separately, officers have brought another man into custody for questioning under their legal powers. The man, identified as Mr Mahamasri, is a resident of Sai Buri district in neighbouring Pattani province.

He was taken to the interrogation centre of the 46th Ranger Regiment Task Force in Narathiwat to assist the investigation and allow investigators to gather further legal evidence.

Officials stressed that Mahamasri is being questioned as part of the ongoing investigation. No criminal charges against him were announced on Saturday. Even so, investigators are continuing to assess evidence gathered from witnesses, forensic examinations and intelligence sources before deciding whether further legal action is warranted.

In parallel, ISOC Region 4 said investigators remain focused on building the strongest possible case against everyone involved. Forensic teams continue examining evidence recovered from the checkpoint while intelligence officers pursue additional leads. Investigators are also working to establish the planning, preparation and execution of the attack.

The command said military units, police investigators and other security agencies will maintain intensive operations across the southern border provinces.

In response, officers have been instructed to increase pressure on those responsible while protecting local communities. According to ISOC, operations will continue until every suspect has been located and legal proceedings completed.

Defence minister leads senior commanders to Narathiwat as security operation is stepped up

Senior government and military leaders travelled to Narathiwat on Saturday as the investigation entered a new phase. Defence Minister Lieutenant General Adul Bunthamcharoen visited Ra-ngae district alongside General Chaiyapruk Duangprapat, Chief of Staff of the Royal Thai Army and Secretary-General of the Internal Security Operations Command, and Lieutenant General Norathip Poynok, Commander of the Fourth Army Area.

The delegation first received a detailed security briefing before reviewing evidence collected since the attack. They then travelled to the Bukeh Sami checkpoint to inspect the scene. Afterwards, the minister chaired meetings with commanders and investigators at the headquarters of the 45th Ranger Regiment Task Force.

As part of the visit, Lieutenant General Adul also met 10-year-old Habib Hina at Ra-ngae Hospital. The child was injured during the July 22 attack. The minister instructed officials to ensure full compensation would be provided to everyone affected by the violence.

Narathiwat Provincial Police separately confirmed that one arrest warrant has now been issued while investigators continue pursuing additional suspects believed to have participated in the assault.

Defence minister vows relentless pursuit and dismisses claims of division with the armed forces

Speaking after the meetings, Lieutenant General Adul said Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul had instructed him to oversee developments personally. He said investigators believe the attackers carefully planned the operation before targeting security personnel stationed at the checkpoint.

The defence minister described the assault as a deliberate attack on government officials. Consequently, he said the government, military and security agencies would respond with decisive action. He also rejected suggestions of disagreement between civilian leaders and the armed forces.

“There is absolutely no conflict between the government and the military,” he said.

Lieutenant General Adul said security agencies had been instructed to pursue every person responsible. Whether suspects surrendered or attempted to flee, the operation would continue. He said both the Fourth Army commander and the ISOC secretary-general had received direct orders to ensure the perpetrators were apprehended.

“This incident was an outrageous act. He deliberately planned and executed the attack on officials. We confirm that decisive action will be taken. Whether the perpetrator surrenders or not, we will use every means possible to track him down. Both the Commander of the 4th Army Region and the Secretary-General of the Internal Security Operations Command (ISOC) have stated that they must apprehend him. Whether he is alive or dead, I don’t know. Whether it’s called a manhunt or a pursuit, the perpetrator must face the consequences according to the law. Even if he flees to a neighbouring country, he must be brought back,” Lt. Gen. Adul said.

Martial law targets suspects as army urges public help to capture everyone behind the atrocity

On another front, Lieutenant General Norathip explained why martial law remains in force in parts of Narathiwat. He said the measures allow officers to conduct searches, gather evidence and arrest suspects more effectively.

However, he stressed that martial law applies only in targeted operational areas rather than across the entire province. Residents in towns and urban centres could continue their daily lives as normal, he said.

General Chaiyapruk said the five dead rangers had worked with local communities for many years. They were well known among residents and had regularly supported villagers during their service. Therefore, he appealed for public cooperation as investigators continued the manhunt.

He urged anyone with information about suspicious activity or those responsible to contact security agencies immediately. The Royal Thai Army, he said, remains committed to pursuing the case until every perpetrator has been brought before the courts.

Investigators strengthen case as forensic evidence and intelligence identify all suspects

According to investigators, the July 22 attack was a carefully coordinated operation against a routine security patrol. Gunmen combined sustained gunfire with pipe bombs to overwhelm the checkpoint. The assault killed five members of the 4509th Ranger Company and injured six civilians caught in the attack.

Since then, forensic officers have continued examining physical evidence recovered from the scene while intelligence teams analyse witness statements and operational information. Meanwhile, investigators say the evidence has strengthened the case against the first identified suspect and generated further investigative leads.

The investigation nevertheless remains active. Security forces continue searching for additional suspects believed to have participated in the ambush. ISOC Region 4 said military units, police and forensic investigators will maintain pressure until every person involved has been identified, arrested and brought before the courts.

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