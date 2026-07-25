The Kingdom and mainland are fast-tracking closer security ties after PM Anutin’s Beijing visit, launching a new 2+2 defence dialogue, expanding military cooperation and targeting cross-border crime as Beijing assures Bangkok that arms sent to Cambodia pose no threat.

Just one week after Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul’s Beijing visit, Thailand has begun translating high-level agreements with China into concrete action. Friday’s visit by Chinese Defence Minister Admiral Dong Jun confirmed plans for a new foreign and defence ministers’ “2+2” dialogue, deeper military cooperation, closer defence industry ties, stronger action against transnational crime and improved cargo connectivity with the Chinese mainland. Beijing also assured Bangkok that weapons supplied to Cambodia are not intended for use against Thailand while supporting peaceful efforts to reduce border tensions.

The government is moving rapidly to transform last week’s visit to China into expanded security, defence and diplomatic cooperation. New consultation mechanisms are being established. Military ties are also being strengthened.

Bangkok is simultaneously pursuing broader defence industry cooperation and closer coordination against transnational crime.

Those plans were outlined on Friday after Prime Minister and Interior Minister Anutin Charnvirakul welcomed Admiral Dong Jun, China’s Minister of National Defence, to Government House.

The meeting began at 2 pm in the Ivory Room at Thai Khu Fah Building. It followed Mr Anutin’s official visit to Beijing last week, where he held talks with President Xi Jinping and Premier Li Qiang.

China and Thailand move quickly to turn Beijing summit into security and defence measures

Afterwards, Prime Minister’s Office spokesperson Ratchada Thanadirek said the meeting was a direct continuation of the Prime Minister’s visit. China, she said, acknowledged the outcomes achieved in Beijing.

It also confirmed its readiness to advance every initiative discussed by Mr Anutin, President Xi and Premier Li. The next phase will focus on practical implementation. Both governments want agreements converted into measurable results benefiting both countries.

At the centre of the discussions was a new joint consultation mechanism linking the foreign and defence ministers of both countries. The proposed “2+2” framework is intended to strengthen policy coordination.

It will also expand cooperation on intelligence sharing, defence industry development and military planning. In parallel, both governments will coordinate more closely against transnational crime.

Particular attention will focus on call centre scam syndicates and online criminal networks. Both countries regard those operations as an increasing threat to public security. Mr Anutin said the mechanism would produce concrete results across every area of cooperation.

New 2+2 dialogue will drive intelligence, defence policy and action against criminal networks

Notably, Admiral Dong described Thailand as an important regional partner in both economic and security affairs. He said China values Thailand as a close friend. He also reaffirmed Beijing’s support for establishing the new consultation framework.

According to Admiral Dong, the mechanism will strengthen security cooperation across every dimension while reinforcing bilateral trust.

As part of the discussions, Mr Anutin announced progress on another defence initiative. Thailand and China have agreed on draft terms of reference for a Joint Committee on Military Cooperation, Equipment and Technology.

The committee will operate at defence ministerial level. It will guide long-term cooperation on military policy, equipment and technology. Thailand has already agreed to attend the committee’s inaugural meeting in China. Mr Anutin described the agreement as a significant upgrade in defence relations. He said it reflects the confidence both governments place in each other.

On another front, the Prime Minister outlined plans to strengthen Thailand’s domestic defence industry. The government continues to prioritise greater self-reliance in defence production. It is seeking broader cooperation with China in research, manufacturing and technology transfer.

Thailand seeks Chinese defence technology, investment and industrial partners to build militarily

Those partnerships are intended to expand Thailand’s industrial capabilities while supporting future defence production. Mr Anutin also invited Chinese defence companies to participate in the Defence & Security 2027 exhibition. The government believes the event will open additional opportunities for industrial cooperation.

Separately, regional security featured prominently during the meeting. Mr Anutin reaffirmed Thailand’s commitment to resolving disputes through peaceful negotiations. He said dialogue remains Thailand’s preferred approach.

Negotiations, he added, must proceed under international law and the principles of good neighbourliness. Thailand therefore remains committed to maintaining regional peace and stability through discussion. The Prime Minister also thanked China for supporting negotiations and peaceful efforts to resolve regional disputes.

By the conclusion of the meeting, Mr Anutin again described Thailand and China as close friends with a strong fraternal relationship.

He said stronger cooperation would enhance security, support economic growth and reinforce regional stability. He also said Thailand values its longstanding friendship with China. Bangkok, he added, stands ready to deepen cooperation across every sector.

Beijing visit now shifts into implementation as both governments pursue wider strategic cooperation

Looking ahead, Ms Ratchada said the government intends to build directly upon the Prime Minister’s visit to Beijing. The immediate priority is delivering tangible outcomes. Expanded cooperation will cover security, defence, industry and regional stability.

Those initiatives, she said, are intended to strengthen peace and prosperity while improving the quality of life in both countries.

Later on Friday, Mr Anutin addressed security issues beyond the bilateral meeting. Speaking at Government House at 4.05 pm, he commented on the first anniversary of the Thai-Cambodian border clashes. He said there was nothing to celebrate. Instead, he said Thailand remains focused on protecting its sovereignty while maintaining normal conditions.

In response to questions about Cambodia, Mr Anutin referred directly to his meeting with Admiral Dong. He said the Chinese Defence Minister provided clear assurances regarding military equipment supplied to Cambodia.

According to the Prime Minister, Admiral Dong confirmed the equipment was supplied solely on a commercial basis to strengthen Cambodia’s military capabilities. It was not intended for combat against Thailand. Mr Anutin added that President Xi delivered the same assurance during their meeting in Beijing.

China assures Bangkok that arms supplied to Cambodia are not intended for use against Thailand

Consequently, the Prime Minister urged the Thai public not to be concerned. “There is nothing for Thai people to worry about,” Mr Anutin said. He added that people should continue their personal and business plans without fear.

Thailand, he said, is not in danger. Nor does it face any risk from conflict with its neighbour. He again described the overall situation as normal.

Asked about restoring relations with Cambodia, Mr Anutin said future progress depends on negotiations and agreements reached by both governments. For now, however, he said Thailand is not suffering hardship or any significant loss of national benefit.

Elsewhere, reporters questioned the Prime Minister about compensation claims linked to previous border incidents. One case involved a petrol station owner in Sisaket province. The business was struck by a BM-21 rocket. The owner has claimed compensation remains unpaid. Mr Anutin said the government is accelerating the legal process.

Government promises faster compensation while insurance disputes continue over border attack

However, he acknowledged that some cases require cooperation from insurance companies. Certain policies exclude riots or uncontrollable events. Those provisions, he said, are sometimes interpreted differently by insurers, delaying payments.

To address that issue, Mr Anutin said the Office of the Insurance Commission will oversee discussions with insurance companies. The regulator will also work to resolve outstanding claims. The government, he stressed, accepts responsibility for ensuring compensation is ultimately provided to those affected.

Friday’s announcements marked the first substantive steps following the Prime Minister’s Beijing visit. They also confirmed that both governments are moving quickly to establish new security mechanisms, deepen military cooperation, expand defence industry links and strengthen coordination on regional stability and transnational crime.

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