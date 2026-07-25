Thailand’s trillion-baht Land Bridge is effectively dead after a government review found it uneconomic, environmentally risky and commercially weak. Ministers are switching to a new strategy centred on Ranong Port and rail links to China.

Thailand has abandoned one of its biggest infrastructure projects after a government review found the proposed Land Bridge was economically unviable, environmentally risky and no longer attractive to global shipping lines. Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Ekniti Nitithanprapas confirmed the dramatic reversal on Friday, replacing the flagship scheme with a strategy centred on expanding Ranong Port and new rail links to northern Thailand, China and the eastern seaboard. The decision overturns years of government policy and signals a major shift in Thailand’s transport strategy.

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance Ekniti Nitithanprapas has effectively scrapped Thailand’s flagship Land Bridge project after a government study concluded it was no longer economically viable.

The review found weak commercial prospects, limited business feasibility and significant environmental risks. Instead, the government will shift its attention to expanding Ranong Port and strengthening rail links connecting southern Thailand with the north, China and ports on the eastern seaboard.

Mr Ekniti announced the committee’s conclusions at Government House at 4 pm on Friday. The study had been ordered by the Prime Minister and, notably, was completed ahead of its 90-day deadline.

Government study completed ahead of schedule after three pronged review of project

It examined proposals to connect the Gulf of Thailand with the Andaman Sea through a new transport corridor. Three specialist teams carried out the review. One assessed economic and investment feasibility. Another examined environmental impacts. A third conducted public consultation and community participation.

The three groups reached broadly the same conclusion. The committee found the Land Bridge carried low business feasibility and substantial financial risks. It also concluded the project could place considerable pressure on the national budget.

Earlier expectations supporting the investment case had weakened sharply. As part of the review, officials reassessed market conditions, projected returns and long-term commercial demand.

According to Mr Ekniti, changing global conditions have fundamentally altered the project’s outlook. Events in the Middle East have reduced global trade volumes. Consequently, financial projections that previously produced positive returns could now become negative.

The committee concluded that investment risk had increased significantly. At the same time, weaker international trade further reduced confidence in future cargo volumes.

Shipping demand, weaker trade and slower freight movement undermined the business case

Competition presented another serious obstacle. Earlier projections assumed major international shipping lines would divert cargo through Thailand’s proposed route. That assumption no longer holds.

Most shipping companies already operate within established commercial partnerships and logistics networks. Therefore, the committee found little evidence they would transfer meaningful business to the Land Bridge. Without that traffic, projected revenues would fall well below earlier expectations.

Operational concerns also weakened the proposal. Mr Ekniti said freight movement along the route would remain relatively slow. As a result, transport advantages would be more limited than originally forecast.

Shipping operators would gain fewer time savings than previously expected. Meanwhile, construction costs would remain extremely high. The committee concluded that relatively modest revenues could not justify the scale of investment required.

Environmental findings proved equally decisive. The study concluded the project carried high environmental risks requiring much broader strategic planning. Previous work lacked a unified approach to environmental management. Instead, key issues had often been examined separately. In response, the committee recommended integrating environmental planning into every stage of future infrastructure development.

Environmental risks, public consultation and conservation concerns shaped overall conclusion

Several sensitive areas required closer examination. These included marine ecosystems, coastal community livelihoods, food security and forests. Mr Ekniti said these issues had not previously been considered together despite their close relationship.

The committee therefore recommended a comprehensive environmental strategy before pursuing comparable projects. It also concluded that environmental planning should begin before major investment decisions are made.

Public consultation produced a mixed picture. Business organisations continued supporting stronger transport links between Thailand’s two coasts. Manufacturing industries also backed improved logistics infrastructure.

However, much of the wider public remained undecided. Separately, respondents repeatedly raised concerns about environmental protection and transparency. Marine conservation groups remained among the strongest critics of the proposal. The committee concluded that stronger public confidence would have been essential before construction could begin.

Taken together, those findings reshaped the committee’s overall assessment. Mr Ekniti said the project combined low commercial feasibility with high environmental risks. Public opinion also remained divided. Accordingly, the anticipated economic benefits no longer outweighed the financial and environmental costs. The committee therefore recommended against proceeding with the project in its current form.

Ranong port and new rail links replace the Land Bridge as the preferred transport strategy

The review did not dismiss the need for better transport infrastructure. Instead, it identified a different approach. The committee concluded that southern Thailand still requires stronger access to the Andaman Sea. Rather than construct an entirely new corridor, investment should focus on existing infrastructure. Ranong Port emerged as the preferred alternative.

Mr Ekniti said Ranong Port already serves the Andaman coast and continues handling commercial traffic. Expanding its capacity would maximise existing assets while avoiding many of the Land Bridge’s risks.

In parallel, the committee recommended improving railway connections into Ranong. It also proposed examining a so-called “Missing Link” rail connection linking the province with Thailand’s northern rail system.

That railway could eventually strengthen freight links with China. It could also improve connections with ports along Thailand’s eastern coast. On another front, stronger rail integration would improve cargo movement across existing transport networks. The committee concluded this approach would make better use of existing infrastructure while requiring fewer environmental compromises.

Cabinet approval awaits after committee calls for national strategy before mega projects proceed

The review also drew broader lessons for future infrastructure planning. Mr Ekniti said major investment proposals should follow a clearly defined national strategy. Only then should detailed project studies begin.

Likewise, environmental policy should be incorporated from the outset rather than later in the planning process. Public consultation should also shape projects at an earlier stage. Those recommendations reflected lessons identified throughout the review.

When reporters asked whether the findings meant the Land Bridge project had effectively been cancelled, Mr Ekniti replied: “You could say that.”

Although the committee has completed its work, the formal approval process continues. Friday’s meeting marked its final session. Next, the committee will submit its summary report to the Prime Minister.

If approved, it will then be presented to the Cabinet under the order establishing the committee. Only after Cabinet consideration will the government’s position become official.

The decision marks a major change in Thailand’s transport strategy. For years, the Land Bridge had been promoted as a flagship infrastructure project linking the Gulf of Thailand with the Andaman Sea. Supporters argued it could strengthen Thailand’s position as a regional logistics hub.

However, the government’s own review reached the opposite conclusion. Changing global trade patterns weakened projected returns. Competition proved stronger than expected. Environmental risks remained high. Public opinion stayed divided. Instead, the government will now concentrate on expanding Ranong Port and developing rail links connecting southern Thailand with the north, China and Thailand’s eastern ports.

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