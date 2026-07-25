Reviewer wins Phuket defamation trial but Thailand’s draconian laws are a danger to foreign visitors

Think before posting in Thailand. A Phuket court threw out a five million baht lawsuit over a one-star review. However, the case exposes harsh defamation laws where online criticism can still trigger lawsuits, police complaints and criminal prosecution.

A Phuket consumer has defeated a cake shop’s 5 million baht lawsuit over a one-star review, but the victory carries a stark warning for tourists, expatriates and foreign investors in Thailand. The case has again exposed some of the democratic world’s toughest defamation laws, where a routine online review can trigger costly lawsuits or even criminal prosecution. As senior politicians also file criminal defamation complaints in a separate high-profile dispute, the ruling shows how quickly criticism in Thailand can escalate into police investigations, court battles and crippling costs.

A Phuket court has dismissed a 5 million baht lawsuit brought by a well-known cake shop against a customer who posted a one-star online review. The ruling ended a dispute that transformed a complaint about taste and price into years of litigation.

More importantly, it has again exposed the risks facing consumers under Thailand’s strict defamation laws. For tourists, expatriates and foreign investors, the judgment also highlights how quickly routine online criticism can become expensive legal action in the kingdom.

The dispute began in 2025 after the customer visited the shop. She later posted a one-star review on a webpage linked to the business. She wrote that the cake was not tasty and cost too much. The review quickly attracted attention online. In response, the shop chose litigation rather than public engagement. It demanded 5 million baht in damages from the customer.

Court rejects cake shop’s 5 million baht claim as customer defeats lawsuit over one-star review

To proceed with the claim, the owner had to lodge approximately ฿100,000 with the court. The business also incurred lawyers’ fees and other litigation costs. However, the strategy ultimately failed. On Thursday, the court dismissed the lawsuit. It also ordered the court deposit forfeited. The cake shop has since closed.

Lawyer Arm Suwannaraksa, who represented the customer, announced the victory on Facebook on July 23. He posted a photograph with his client beside the words, “The consumer wins.” He later criticised the decision to sue. “Suing consumers should never be the first option. It should be the last,” he wrote.

He added that businesses usually achieved better outcomes through communication and proper problem-solving than through court proceedings.

Meanwhile, his client indicated the dispute may continue. She thanked the court for weighing the evidence fairly. She also signalled plans to pursue her own legal rights to the fullest extent. That may include recovering losses arising from the litigation. She then delivered a final barb. “As for the millions they demanded in damages, in the end they didn’t get a single baht,” she wrote.

Although the Phuket dispute involved a civil damages claim, it has again drawn attention to Thailand’s wider defamation regime. Unlike many Western democracies, Thailand retains both civil and criminal defamation laws. As a result, a complaint about public criticism can move beyond compensation and into the criminal justice system.

Thailand’s criminal defamation laws expose critics to police complaints and possible prosecution

Under Thailand’s Criminal Code, anyone accused of damaging another person’s reputation may face criminal prosecution if a complaint is accepted.

A complainant can file a report directly with police. Officers may then investigate the allegation before prosecutors decide whether to proceed through the courts. Although imprisonment is relatively uncommon, it remains available under the law.

Equally significant is the legal process itself. Defendants may face lengthy investigations, repeated court appearances and substantial legal bills. They may also spend months living with uncertainty. Even where a court eventually dismisses a case, the financial and personal burden can be considerable. In practice, success may arrive only after significant expense.

Thailand’s approach differs sharply from that found across much of Europe, North America and Australia. In those jurisdictions, defamation is generally treated as a civil matter. Plaintiffs normally seek financial compensation rather than criminal penalties. Thailand, by contrast, continues to allow criminal prosecutions arising from reputational disputes.

Notably, the law extends well beyond newspapers and broadcasters. It also covers Facebook posts, Google Reviews, online review platforms and internet discussion forums. A single negative review about a hotel, restaurant or business may become the basis of legal action if the business believes its reputation has been harmed.

Online reviews can trigger lawsuits and criminal charges for visitors unfamiliar with Thai law

As online review platforms have expanded, opportunities for conflict have also increased. Comments posted within minutes can later appear as evidence before a court.

Foreign visitors often publish blunt reviews after holidays or business trips. They commonly assume the legal position mirrors that in their home countries. In Thailand, it does not.

Instead, Thailand places considerably greater emphasis on protecting personal reputation. Consequently, tourists and expatriates unfamiliar with Thai law may underestimate the consequences of what they publish online. What appears to be ordinary consumer criticism elsewhere can become the subject of criminal or civil proceedings in the kingdom.

The issue extends well beyond consumer reviews. Business disputes can result in criminal complaints. Employment disagreements may follow the same path. Commercial rivalries can also end before the courts. Separately, politicians continue to rely on defamation proceedings during political disputes.

That broader pattern is again evident this week. Senior members of the governing Bhumjaithai Party are filing criminal defamation complaints against a parliamentary whistleblower.

Criminal defamation laws are widely used in political matters alongside business disputes

The complaints follow detailed allegations submitted to the People’s Party in Parliament. They concern the 2024 Senate election and widespread concerns that it was corrupt. The latest filings demonstrate that Thailand’s defamation laws continue to feature prominently in high-profile political disputes.

One of the best-known cases involving a foreign national unfolded in 2020 on Koh Chang. An American expatriate posted negative online reviews about a resort where he had stayed. He criticised the hotel’s management and its treatment of staff. The hotel responded by filing a criminal defamation complaint.

The dispute quickly escalated. The American was arrested and detained before the matter was eventually resolved after he issued a public apology. He later left Thailand. The case attracted international headlines. It also prompted concern among travel organisations and human rights groups over Thailand’s continued use of criminal defamation laws.

For many foreigners, the Koh Chang case became the clearest illustration of Thailand’s legal approach. An online review had developed into an arrest, criminal proceedings and international publicity. The consequences extended far beyond a disagreement between a customer and a business.

Koh Chang case showed foreign visitors how online reviews can rapidly become a criminal case

Foreign residents are therefore frequently advised to exercise caution before publishing criticism online. Genuine complaints are usually better directed through official complaint channels, consumer protection agencies or private correspondence before becoming public.

Likewise, anyone choosing to publish allegations should be able to substantiate them with evidence. They should also avoid language that could be interpreted as malicious or unnecessarily damaging.

The Phuket judgment demonstrates that consumers can defeat defamation claims in court. Nevertheless, victory often comes only after prolonged litigation and significant expense. The successful customer still faces the task of recovering part of her legal costs from the funds lodged with the court by the unsuccessful plaintiff.

For Western visitors, the legal lesson is clear. Thailand’s defamation framework differs markedly from that in many democratic countries. Comments routinely posted elsewhere can have very different consequences inside the kingdom. Anyone living in or visiting Thailand remains subject to Thai law.

Understanding those differences before posting online may help avoid police investigations, criminal prosecutions or costly civil litigation long after a holiday or business trip has ended.

Further reading:

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Systemic VIP corruption alleged at Immigration detention centre in Bangkok by rights activist ‘Genius’

Corruption killer submits evidence of criminality within the Thai Police to the National Police Chief

Police groups seek to sue General Surachate Hakparn or Big Joke for defamation despite damning evidence

Battle with scammers rages within Royal Thai Police as Big Joke continues fight against alleged corruption

Bombshell as former Police Chief Torsak and 200 senior officers are linked to corruption by board

Cambodian scam centre mess in Thailand threatens to topple interim government sooner rather than later

Deputy Minister of Finance Woraphak bows out after only 33 days amid furore over scammer centre claims

PM asks top minister for explanation as ex official claims Hun Sen started war to protect his scam centre industry

High powered, secretive meeting chaired by PM agrees robust action against Cambodian networks