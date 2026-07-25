Five foreign women arrested on Saturday working as prostitutes on Sukhumvit in Bangkok to be deported

Bangkok police swooped on Sukhumvit Soi 4 after viral videos exposed street prostitution, arresting five foreign women now facing prosecution, deportation and lifetime bans. The raid also exposed legal limits on police powers under Thailand’s prostitution laws.

Five foreign women face deportation and lifetime bans from Thailand after a midnight police raid on Bangkok’s Sukhumvit Soi 4 uncovered alleged street prostitution exposed by public complaints and viral videos. The joint crackdown has also triggered a wider review of how prostitution laws are enforced after officials confirmed police cannot legally impose fines under existing legislation, prompting a renewed multi-agency campaign targeting foreign nationals involved in the trade.

Five foreign women have been arrested in a late-night police raid on Bangkok’s Sukhumvit Soi 4 after complaints and viral videos exposed alleged street prostitution in one of the capital’s busiest nightlife districts.

The joint operation brought together Lumpini Police, Immigration Police Division 1 and officials from the Department of Women and Family Affairs under the Ministry of Social Development and Human Security (MSDHS).

All five now face prosecution under Thailand’s Prevention and Suppression of Prostitution Act. Immigration authorities have also begun action to revoke their permission to stay before deporting them and placing them on a permanent blacklist.

Police, immigration and welfare officials launch midnight Sukhumvit Soi 4 raid after viral videos

The crackdown unfolded at 12.10 am on Saturday, July 25, following an operation ordered by Metropolitan Police Division 5 Commander Pol Maj Gen Witawat Chinkam. Lumpini Police Superintendent Pol Col Yingyot Suwannano supervised the investigation.

Deputy Superintendent Pol Lt Col Ekaphon Phutthikul and investigator Pol Lt Warayut Phuangnak directed the field operation. Pol Lt Kritphat Lekklang led patrol officers and the station’s vice suppression unit during the arrests. Officers from Immigration Police Division 1 and the Department of Women and Family Affairs joined the coordinated raid.

The investigation began after police received complaints about foreign women allegedly soliciting tourists along Sukhumvit Soi 4. In parallel, videos circulated across social media showing similar activity on the public footpath.

Officers then launched surveillance to verify the reports. They observed the area before identifying women suspected of committing prostitution offences. Once the operation was in place, police moved in and detained five suspects without delay.

Five foreign women from Vietnam, Tanzania and the Philippines charged after surveillance operation

Those arrested were aged between 29 and 45. The group comprised three Vietnamese women, one Tanzanian woman and one Filipino transgender woman. Police said all five were operating on Sukhumvit Soi 4 in Khlong Toei district.

They were charged with soliciting, offering, following or harassing people in public for prostitution. The charge also covers conduct carried out in a manner considered public, shameful or a public nuisance under Thai law.

Investigators said the alleged offences occurred in full public view on one of Bangkok’s best-known entertainment streets. Notably, the investigation relied on both public complaints and evidence circulating online.

Police said the videos helped identify the location and supported the decision to launch the operation. Surveillance was then coordinated between police, immigration officers and social welfare officials before arrests were made.

Following the operation, the five women were taken into custody for legal processing. Pol Col Yingyot said the Department of Women and Family Affairs would first impose the required fines under the Prevention and Suppression of Prostitution Act.

Immigration moves to revoke visas, deport suspects and permanently blacklist all five arrested women

After that, the women would be transferred to Immigration Police Division 1. Officers will then seek revocation of their permission to remain in Thailand under Section 12(8) of the Immigration Act 1979. The suspects were subsequently taken to the Immigration Bureau’s Suan Phlu office to complete the remaining legal procedures.

Separately, immigration officials will begin deportation proceedings against each of the five women. Their names will also be placed on the Immigration Bureau’s blacklist. As a result, they will be barred from returning to Thailand in the future. Police said immigration action would proceed alongside the criminal case arising from the prostitution charges.

On another front, the operation prompted a review of enforcement procedures under Thailand’s prostitution laws. Lumpini Police met officials from the Department of Women and Family Affairs and other agencies immediately after the arrests.

The discussions examined how fines should be imposed under the Prevention and Suppression of Prostitution Act 1996. Officials also reviewed the legal authority granted to agencies responsible for enforcing the legislation.

Council of State rejects bid to let police impose fines as agencies expand joint prostitution crackdown

Police disclosed that the Department of Women and Family Affairs had written to the Council of State on February 16, 2026. The ministry sought approval to appoint police officers as government officials empowered to impose fines under the Act.

However, the proposal was rejected. The Council of State concluded the ministry could not grant police officers those powers. According to the committee’s ruling, police are not officials responsible for enforcing Section 5 of the Prevention and Suppression of Prostitution Act 1996.

Instead, officials agreed to strengthen cooperation using existing legal powers. As part of this, Lumpini Police, Immigration Police and the Department of Women and Family Affairs will continue conducting joint operations.

The strategy combines criminal investigations, administrative action and immigration enforcement. Police said the integrated approach will be applied continuously against foreign nationals found committing prostitution offences in Thailand.

Before the case moved forward, all five suspects were formally handed to investigators at Lumpini Police Station for further legal proceedings before their transfer into immigration custody.

Further reading:

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