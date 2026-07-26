A speedboat sank in violent seas off Chonburi, triggering a dramatic offshore rescue that saved four people. The rescue boat was then forced to shelter behind an island as worsening monsoon conditions battered the Gulf of Thailand.

Four people were rescued after a speedboat capsized and sank in towering seas off Chonburi on Friday, triggering a dramatic offshore rescue as emergency crews battled worsening weather to reach the survivors. The vessel disappeared beneath the Gulf of Thailand about 12 nautical miles from shore. At the same time, the rescue boat itself was later forced to shelter behind an island because conditions had become too dangerous to return. The incident has renewed scrutiny of monsoon-season safety in Pattaya’s busy tourist waters as investigators examine the wreck and authorities repeat urgent warnings over increasingly hazardous sea conditions.

Four people escaped with their lives after a speedboat capsized and sank in violent seas off Chonburi on Friday evening. The dramatic rescue unfolded near Koh Khram, off Sattahip district, after strong winds and pounding waves overwhelmed the vessel about 12 nautical miles from shore. Rescue crews reached the scene in worsening conditions and pulled all four occupants from the water before the weather deteriorated further.

The emergency began at about 5.30 pm on Friday, July 24. Initial reports said the speedboat was crossing the Gulf of Thailand when it encountered heavy seas. The vessel soon became unable to continue. It then capsized before slipping beneath the surface.

The passengers were two foreign men and two Thai women. All four survived the ordeal. Officials later confirmed there were no fatalities or serious injuries. Nevertheless, the operation quickly turned into a challenging offshore rescue as rough seas continued to build.

Rescue crews battle towering seas as four survivors are pulled from sinking speedboat

Pattaya Marine Rescue Unit 501 was dispatched immediately after reports of a vessel in distress. At the same time, water rescue personnel from the Sawang Boriboon Thammasathan Foundation also headed to the scene.

Both teams fought strong winds and heavy waves to reach the survivors. They eventually pulled all four from the sea and brought them aboard rescue craft.

Meanwhile, conditions remained dangerous throughout the operation. Initial assessments placed the sea at level three to four. Heavy swells repeatedly battered the rescue vessels as crews worked to recover the survivors. Even so, rescuers completed the operation without losing a single life.

The emergency did not end with the rescue. Instead, the crew aboard Pattaya Marine Rescue Unit 501 found themselves trapped offshore by the weather. The return journey became too dangerous as the sea continued to surge. Consequently, the rescue boat took shelter behind a nearby island while crews waited for conditions to improve.

Only after the weather eased could the rescue vessel safely head back to the mainland. By then, the damaged speedboat had disappeared beneath the surface.

Damaged speedboat recovered as investigators examine sinking amid rough monsoon seas

Separately, foundation rescue personnel began recovering the wrecked vessel. They later towed it to the Bang Saray area for inspection. The recovered boat will now undergo further examination as investigators work to establish the circumstances surrounding the sinking.

Authorities have not confirmed the precise cause of the accident. However, initial findings point to severe weather and rough sea conditions as the main factors. No mechanical failure or other contributing cause had been confirmed in the initial reports.

In parallel, officials said the investigation would continue after the speedboat reached shore. Inspectors are expected to examine the vessel for evidence of any additional factors. Further updates will be issued once that work has been completed.

The accident came as Thailand’s eastern seaboard remained under the influence of the southwest monsoon. Strong winds have continued to affect the Gulf of Thailand in recent days. As a result, wave heights have increased across coastal waters, creating hazardous conditions for smaller vessels.

Notably, marine authorities have repeatedly warned operators of small boats to monitor weather forecasts before leaving port. They have also advised vessels to remain ashore whenever rough seas are expected. Conditions in the Gulf can deteriorate rapidly during the rainy season, particularly when strong offshore winds develop.

Pattaya tourist waters face safety warnings after dramatic speedboat rescue in rough seas

Koh Khram and the surrounding waters are among the busiest tourist boating areas near Pattaya. Speedboats regularly carry visitors on sightseeing trips, snorkelling excursions and island-hopping tours. However, deteriorating weather can quickly transform routine journeys into dangerous emergencies.

In response, officials renewed safety warnings after Friday’s rescue. Boat operators were urged to check marine forecasts before departure. Passengers were again reminded to wear life jackets throughout every voyage, regardless of conditions at the time of departure.

On another front, emergency responders credited the rapid deployment of Pattaya Marine Rescue Unit 501 and the Sawang Boriboon Thammasathan Foundation with preventing a far more serious outcome. Their swift response ensured all four occupants were located and rescued before the worsening weather made the operation even more hazardous.

Friday’s rescue adds to a growing number of weather-related marine emergencies during this year’s southwest monsoon season.

Although everyone survived, the operation highlighted the dangers facing small vessels when conditions deteriorate rapidly in the Gulf of Thailand. The investigation is continuing while authorities inspect the recovered speedboat and monitor sea conditions along the eastern coast.

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