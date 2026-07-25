Police say Italians may face action and visa revocation if a formal complaint is made over BTS incident

Mocking a Thai passenger on a Bangkok BTS may now have legal consequences. Police say complaints against Italian students can proceed under Thai law after a viral video forced the Italian Embassy and the tour organiser to apologise.

Thai police have confirmed that legal complaints can be filed against a group of Italian students whose abusive behaviour aboard a Bangkok BTS Skytrain sparked nationwide outrage, forced a rare public apology from the Italian Embassy and raised the prospect of criminal proceedings and possible immigration action. The escalation followed a viral video showing the teenagers laughing, mocking a Thai passenger and making obscene gestures after she politely asked them to lower their voices, prompting police to warn that foreigners are fully subject to Thai law as the embassy, the educational trip organiser and students apologised within 48 hours.

Thai police have confirmed that complaints over the behaviour of a group of Italian students aboard a Bangkok BTS Skytrain can be pursued under Thai law after a viral video ignited public anger and forced the Italian Embassy in Bangkok to apologise.

The Royal Thai Police said anyone who believed they had been humiliated, insulted or otherwise wronged could file a complaint.

The case centres on a group of Italian teenagers visiting Thailand as part of a school educational trip. Police also stressed that foreign nationals are fully subject to Thai law for offences committed inside the Kingdom.

The controversy erupted on Thursday, July 23, after a Thai woman uploaded a video from inside a BTS carriage. The footage showed her asking the noisy students to lower their voices during the journey.

Police confirm legal complaints after Italian students’ rude BTS behaviour sparks public outrage

Instead of complying, several members of the group reacted aggressively. Some laughed at her request. Others mocked her. Several raised their middle fingers towards Thai passengers. Within hours, the clip spread rapidly across Thai social media and drew thousands of angry reactions.

Public criticism intensified as the footage gained momentum online. Many users condemned the students’ behaviour as disrespectful.

Others demanded an official explanation from the Italian Embassy. Some questioned whether criminal charges could follow. Many also asked whether the students’ visas could be revoked. As pressure mounted, both Thai police and Italian officials faced growing demands to respond.

In response, Pol Lt Gen Trairong Phiwphan, Deputy Inspector General of the Royal Thai Police and police spokesperson, outlined the legal position on Saturday, July 25.

Speaking during a telephone interview, he said victims could pursue legal action if they believed the students’ actions amounted to defamation, humiliation or an infringement of their dignity under Thai law. He confirmed that formal complaints could be submitted for investigation.

Foreign nationals face Thai law as police outline offences, evidence rules and possible charges

Pol Lt Gen Trairong made clear that nationality offered no protection from prosecution. He said the incident took place in Thailand and therefore fell under Thai jurisdiction. “Since the incident occurred within the Kingdom of Thailand, regardless of whether the perpetrator is a Thai national or a foreigner, anyone committing a crime in Thailand is subject to Thai law and will be punished accordingly,” he said.

Notably, the police spokesperson also addressed the group’s behaviour aboard the BTS itself. He said making excessive noise in a public place could amount to a public nuisance. It could also breach the transport operator’s regulations. Whether criminal offences had been committed would depend on the facts established during any investigation.

Police are also likely to examine the footage already circulating online. Pol Lt Gen Trairong said videos and photographs shared on social media could become important evidence. Those materials could assist investigators when deciding whether legal proceedings should follow.

On another front, attention quickly shifted to immigration powers. Online users repeatedly asked whether the students could lose their visas.

However, Pol Lt Gen Trairong said those decisions rested with the agencies responsible for immigration enforcement. He explained that visa action could only be considered if investigators established that the legal requirements had been satisfied.

Police advise calm response as questions grow over visas and possible immigration powers

As part of this, the police spokesperson urged the public to avoid direct confrontation during similar incidents. He advised passengers to remain calm and put their own safety first. He also recommended gathering as much evidence as possible before reporting incidents to the relevant authorities. That evidence could then support any subsequent legal proceedings.

Meanwhile, the Italian Embassy in Bangkok sought to contain the growing diplomatic embarrassment. At approximately 11.30 am on Saturday, it issued a trilingual statement through its official Facebook page. The embassy expressed “deep regret” and strongly condemned the conduct of the underage visitors.

According to the embassy, the teenagers were participating in a school educational trip when the incident occurred.

“The Embassy of Italy in Bangkok expresses its deep regret over the incident and strongly condemns the inappropriate behaviour of a group of Italian underage tourists participating in a school educational trip, as shown in a video circulated on social media,” the statement said.

“The embassy extends its sincere apologies to the people of Thailand and to everyone affected by this incident.”

Italian embassy apologises and condemns students’ conduct after viral BTS video fuels backlash

The embassy also sought to distance Italy from the students’ conduct. It said their behaviour did not represent the Italian people. Nor did it reflect the relationship between Italy and Thailand.

“Italians deeply understand and appreciate the values that Thai society places on respect for others, courtesy and harmonious coexistence – values that are equally cherished and upheld by the Italian Republic.”

Furthermore, the embassy said the students’ actions did not reflect the “mutual respect, friendship and courtesy” underpinning diplomatic and cultural ties between the two countries.

Separately, the embassy released a 95-second video featuring four student representatives. They each delivered a direct apology to the Thai public. The recording accompanied the written statement and formed part of the embassy’s public response.

The educational trip operator also moved quickly to address the controversy. It issued its own apology after the footage went viral. The organisation acknowledged that the brief clip showed behaviour completely contrary to the principles it had promoted for years.

The original confrontation remained central to the public debate. The Thai passenger was seen calmly asking the group to lower the noise inside the carriage. Instead, several students responded with rude gestures and aggressive behaviour. Those images rapidly became the defining moments of the controversy.

Embassy and tour organiser apologise as video dominates debate and pressure mounts

Soon afterwards, the embassy’s Facebook page was flooded with demands for action. Users called for an investigation and insisted those responsible be held accountable. The pressure continued to build throughout Friday before the embassy finally responded on Saturday morning.

In parallel, discussion widened beyond the students’ conduct. Many online users debated whether the incident exposed weaknesses in enforcing standards of behaviour by foreign visitors. Others focused on the legal remedies available under Thai law. Those questions prompted the Royal Thai Police to clarify the legal position publicly.

The embassy also emphasised that the actions of the teenagers should not be viewed as representative of Italy. Instead, it highlighted the long-standing friendship between Italy and Thailand. It also reaffirmed the importance of courtesy, respect and harmonious coexistence in both societies.

Likewise, the educational trip organiser distanced itself from the students’ behaviour. It said the actions shown in the video fell well below the standards expected during overseas educational programmes.

The controversy has now entered a legal phase. Police have confirmed that complaints can be pursued under Thai law. Video evidence is already available. Immigration authorities also retain powers under existing legislation if the legal threshold is ultimately met. Within 48 hours, the incident had drawn official responses from the Royal Thai Police, the Italian Embassy and the organisers of the educational visit.

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