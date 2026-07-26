Father in law kills daughter’s husband as showdown with estranged wife grew heated and tempers flared

A last-ditch attempt to save a marriage ended in a fatal shotgun blast in Phrae. Police say a 69-year-old father-in-law killed his son-in-law during a family row, then waited for officers before surrendering.

A husband’s last-ditch attempt to save his failing marriage ended in a fatal shotgun blast after a family confrontation turned deadly inside his estranged wife’s home in Phrae province. Police say the 45-year-old was killed instantly after allegedly challenging his father-in-law to shoot him during a heated argument. The 69-year-old suspect then calmly waited beside the body before surrendering the shotgun to officers, who are now reconstructing the violent chain of events that turned a reconciliation meeting into a deadly family tragedy.

A desperate attempt to save a troubled marriage ended in bloodshed when a father-in-law blasted his son-in-law dead with a shotgun during a heated family confrontation in Phrae province. The gunman then stayed at the house, waited for police and surrendered with the weapon.

The shooting unfolded late on July 23 at a house in Pak Huai Oi Village, Moo 5, Ban Wiang Subdistrict, Rong Kwang District. Pol Lt Kongphop Thungsaeng, deputy investigator at Rong Kwang Police Station, rushed to the property after receiving reports of a fatal shooting.

Inside the house, officers found the body of Mr Yuth, 45, whose surname was withheld. He had been struck once in the torso with a shotgun. The victim died where he fell before help could reach him.

Father-in-law waits for police after fatal shotgun blast kills son-in-law during failed reconciliation

Nearby, police found the suspected gunman waiting calmly. Mr Wichai, 69, whose surname was also withheld, is the victim’s father-in-law and the owner of the house. He immediately surrendered to officers and handed over the shotgun believed to have been used in the killing. Police then placed him under arrest for legal proceedings.

According to the initial investigation, the victim had travelled to the house hoping to reconcile with his estranged wife. However, the meeting quickly unravelled.

Discussions failed to resolve the couple’s differences and tensions rapidly escalated. Soon afterwards, the disagreement spread beyond the couple and developed into a fierce family argument.

As tempers boiled over, the confrontation reached a critical point. Police said the victim challenged his father-in-law to shoot him. In response, investigators believe the 69-year-old lost control of his anger. He grabbed a shotgun and fired a single blast.

Row turns deadly after reconciliation attempt ends with single shotgun blast inside village home

The shot struck Mr Yuth in the torso. He collapsed inside the house and died instantly. No further shots were fired, police said.

After the shooting, the suspect made no attempt to escape. Instead, he stayed inside the house and waited for officers to arrive. When police entered the property, they found both the suspect and the shotgun. Officers immediately secured the firearm as evidence.

Meanwhile, investigators sealed off the house and began documenting the scene. They examined the victim’s body before arranging its removal under standard legal procedures. Detectives also started gathering witness accounts to establish the exact sequence of events.

Police gather forensic evidence as suspect remains in custody after surrendering with shotgun

Separately, forensic evidence was collected from inside the house as investigators continued reconstructing the confrontation. Police are examining every stage of the failed reconciliation attempt and the argument that followed.

Notably, the investigation indicates only one shotgun round was fired. That single blast proved fatal.

On another front, officers are continuing to review statements and physical evidence gathered at the scene. The suspect remains in police custody while legal proceedings continue.

Police have withheld the surnames of both the victim and the suspect. The investigation remains under the responsibility of Rong Kwang Police Station in Phrae Province.

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