Russian wanted by Interpol for 150 million fraud at home is collared in Phuket Immigration Bureau raid

Russian fraud fugitive hunted under an Interpol Red Notice was seized in a luxury Phuket villa raid after a cross-border police hunt over alleged ฿150 million document scams, forged records and payments for goods never produced, as well as a visa overstay charge.

A Russian fugitive wanted under an Interpol Red Notice over an alleged ฿150 million fraud and forgery empire has been captured in a dramatic Phuket villa raid on Saturday after an international police hunt. Thai immigration officers, working with Russian authorities, tracked down the suspect accused of using fake company documents to siphon millions from businesses before discovering he had also overstayed his permission to remain in the Kingdom.

A Russian fraud suspect hunted under an Interpol Red Notice has been seized in Phuket after a dramatic immigration surveillance operation at a luxury villa. The suspect, identified only as Mr Igor, is accused of document forgery and fraud schemes that caused losses exceeding ฿150 million.

The arrest came on June 13, 2026, after Immigration Bureau Region 6 launched a coordinated hunt. Earlier, intelligence reached senior officers indicating that the Russian national had entered Phuket and was linked to serious fraud.

In response, Pol. Maj. Gen. Chutharet Yingyongdamrongsakul, Commander of Immigration Bureau Region 6, ordered a joint operation to locate him.

Immigration Bureau Region 6 launches coordinated hunt after intelligence reveals Russian suspect

The investigation was directed by Pol. Col. Panuphak Jitprayuratee, Deputy Commander of Immigration Bureau Region 6, and Pol. Col. Chiddecha Songhong, Deputy Commander of Sa Kaeo Provincial Police, was temporarily assigned to the Immigration Bureau. As part of this, Pol. Col. Wuttipat Napachoti, Superintendent of the Investigation Division, coordinated closely with Phuket Immigration investigators.

The operation brought together officers from Immigration Bureau Region 6 and Phuket Immigration Office. Among them were Pol. Lt. Col. Sitthimon Soiphuraya and Pol. Lt. Pavaret Nontasut from the investigation team. Meanwhile, Phuket Immigration officers were led by Pol. Lt. Col. Adisorn Boonchum and Pol. Lt. Ekkarat Chatwittaya.

In parallel, investigators worked with Russian police and the Foreign Affairs Division of the Royal Thai Police. The cooperation confirmed Mr Igor was internationally wanted. He was listed under Interpol Red Notice No. A-6580/4-2026, issued on April 27, 2026, for fraud and document forgery offences.

International cooperation confirms Interpol Red Notice against Russian fraud suspect in Phuket

The allegations involve two separate company fraud schemes across 2024 and 2025. Initially, in the first operation, investigators say Mr Igor and his accomplices created forged procurement and transportation documents during 2024. They allegedly used the false paperwork to obtain company payments. As a result, the losses exceeded ฿80 million.

Later, investigators uncovered a second alleged scheme in early 2025. The group is accused of producing forged documents linked to goods manufacturing. However, the products described in those records were never produced. Nevertheless, payments were allegedly received from the company. Consequently, the losses from this second operation exceeded ฿70 million.

Overall, the combined financial damage exceeded ฿150 million. Subsequently, investigators traced Mr Igor to a luxury villa in Phuket. Thereafter, officers began a surveillance operation and monitored the property carefully. Meanwhile, they waited for the suspect to reveal his movements.

Eventually, at approximately 11 a.m. on June 13, officers saw Mr Igor leave the villa. Immediately, officers moved in and identified themselves as immigration police. Following this, the Russian national was taken into custody.

Fraud schemes caused ฿150 million in losses before Phuket villa surveillance led to Mr. Igor’s arrest on Saturday

Separately, officers checked his details through Thailand’s Biometrics system. The records showed he entered Thailand through Phuket Airport Immigration on March 7, 2026. He originally received a tourist visa allowing him to stay until May 5, 2026.

Afterwards, Mr Igor requested an extension at the Phuket Immigration Office. The request was approved until June 4, 2026. Nevertheless, he remained in Thailand after the permission expired. Immigration police determined that he had overstayed by nine days.

Consequently, officers informed the suspect of his rights and legal circumstances. He was charged with being a foreigner who remained in the Kingdom after his permission had expired. Thereafter, he was transferred to investigators for further legal action.

Once the Thai legal case concludes, immigration officials will deport him to Russia under standard procedures.

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