24-year-old French man Quentin Thioliet was named by police as the owner of the venue. If true, he could be in hot water not only for breaching the emergency decree and undermining public health but also for employing Myanmar staff without work permits and operating without a proper licence.

Police on Ko Samui closed down a popular restaurant and bar on the island on Sunday night when they found 24 people, 22 foreigners and 2 Thais attending a party at the local lounge styled venue in open defiance of the emergency decree. A 24-year-old French man who claimed to be the owner of the bar, his staff and customers were all arrested and later charged.

On Sunday evening, Thai police, immigration bureau officers and a team of local officials led by Lieutenant Colonel Manoj Chanthiang, the deputy chief of Bo Phut police, raided a popular seaside bar and restaurant in the sub-district of Maret on Ko Samui.

The venue is known as La Bohemia Beach Lounge and is situated on Lamai Bay. It has a very high reputation among foreigners and tourists who visit Ko Samui.

The raid followed a complaint by local inhabitants that the venue had opened for business and was serving alcohol with food in a party atmosphere including loud music.

24 people at the venue including staff and customers

This was what police and officials found on Sunday evening when they arrived at the location.

They found 24 people including bar staff and customers mingling at the venue where music was being played. Alcohol was being served and consumed by customers.

Police report that two of those arrested were Thai nationals while 22 were foreigners.

French owner quizzed about staff without work permits and no proper licence for the venue

The owner of the establishment made himself available to the police. He has been named by officers as French national, Quentin Thioliet, who is 24 years of age.

Police and immigration bureau officials also discovered that management of La Bohemia employed three Myanmar nationals at the venue as bar staff but only one had the proper work permit.

The bar’s owner and management may face additional charges for breaching the law which prohibits restaurants from selling alcohol and allowing its consumption on the premises.

Police have also revealed that the business was operating without the appropriate licence required.

Everyone at the venue arrested and charged

Officers arrested everyone in sight and removed them to Bo Phut police station.

They are to face charges of breaching the emergency decree by attending a public gathering above the number of people currently allowed in a public place.

Police officers in Bophut have warned that the activity discovered on Sunday night could lead directly to a spread of the disease in the local area and consequently undermine critical public health efforts at this time.

Further reading:

3 foreigners in Pattaya arrested for brazen flouting of the law on Saturday by swimming at a beach

3 western men arrested by Pattaya police at the ‘Pussycat Club’ on Saturday night and locked up

Party foreigners arrested for breach of emergency decree in Pattaya and on Ko Pha Ngan island in police raids

City area popular with foreigners to be targeted by new lockdown measures in Pattaya from Tuesday

Jail time looms for sick party animals who defied the virus state of emergency in Phuket this week

Sex, drugs and alcohol as Chiang Rai party-goers arrested in the midst of the growing virus emergency

Scramble to register online for state money as banks close over the weekend to defeat the virus

Still a chance to avoid a curfew or lockdown if the public stays at home over the coming 7 days

24-hour curfew in the works as the government puts curbs on national travel with checkpoints on roads

Emergency centre led by the Prime Minister takes power on Thursday to fight the virus in Thailand

Minor Group boss calls on Prayuth to take decisive action to lock down Thailand and protect people’s lives

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>