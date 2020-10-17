Advice to the current Prime Minister Prayuth Chan ocha from his predecessor from 2014, Yingluck Shinawatra on Saturday, will not have been welcomed and indicates the scale of the challenge that his government may be facing if the running protests, orchestrated by students, continue.

After another day of protests on Saturday, a key aide to Pheu Thai leader, Sompong Amornvivat, has called on the leaders of other political parties in the coalition to break ranks with the government following the emergency laws introduced on Thursday and the heavy-handed police tactics being used to enforce the stringent new law. Pheu Thai is Thailand’s largest political party. Meanwhile, senior police officers have hit back at such claims and strenuously defended the measures being taken. A spokesman for the Prime Minister, Prayut Chan ocha, on Saturday, pointed out that the best outcome for Thailand would be an end to the protests as the ultimate result will only be damage to the country.

At the end of a day which saw by and large, peaceful protest activity in Bangkok in defiance of the newly declared state of severe emergency, it is being reported that Pheu Thai, the main opposition party, is moving to set up a centre to monitor the use of police force in quelling the protests. The new unit will also assist in providing support and aid to those arrested and in need of bail.

It is also understood that overtures may be made to parties in the coalition government encouraging MPs to break ranks with the ruling Palang Pracharat Party and the government of Prayut Chan ocha.

Mr Phumitham Vejachai, an advisor to Pheu Thai leader Sompong Amornvivat, in a Facebook post, made the appeal to the government party MPs including the leader of the Bhumjaithai Party and current Minister of Public Health, Anutin Charnvirakul and the leader of the Democrat Party, Jurin Laksanawisit.

Students gathered in Bangkok on Saturday at three locations around the city revealed online

There were large crowds again on the streets of Bangkok on Saturday as protesters gathered in the locations designated by the student groups at Thammasat University. The three locations were Udom Suk BTS station, a roundabout at Wong Wian Yai and Lat Phrao.

The protest activity in Bangkok, which passed off peacefully, drew a large crowd of 20,000 people. Police appeared to be adopting a softer line than that seen on Friday night.

In anticipation of the day’s events, the Bangkok mass transit system or BTS shut down key stations with management citing security concerns.

It was reported that at least 14 BTS stations ceased operations in Bangkok after 2 pm as the numbers of protesters grew.

Police are later reported to have ordered a more widespread closure to restrict the mobility of the protesters who have shown an ability to move about in recent days unimpeded.

Nationwide protests on Saturday

The organisers of the protests had advised their supporters to board mass transit trains at 3 pm and that the protest activity sites would be announced later allowing the protests to begin at 4 pm.

This highlights the significant role of the internet and online messaging in the current wave of protests.

There were also simultaneous rallies reported on Saturday throughout the kingdom from up to 30 different locations outside Bangkok including confirmed protests in 17 provinces.

These were Udon Thani, Nong Khai, Roi Et, Phayao, Chiang Rai, Nakhon Sawan, Kalasin, Uttaradit, Nakhon Pathom, Udon Thani, Nakhon Ratchasima, Surin, Sakon Nakhon, Chon Buri, Khon Kaen, Trang and Songkhla.

Police defend their robust dispersal of protesters on Friday night at Pathumwan with water cannon

The situation followed expressions of concern on Saturday in relation to the robust action taken by police in Bangkok particularly in Pathumwan yesterday evening when protesters were left reeling in the face of powerful water cannon spraying blue-dyed water mixed with a stinging mix of chemicals.

On Saturday, Police Major General Yingyos Thepchamnong defended the police operation.

‘The police abided by international standards to disperse the demonstration,’ the police officer stated and pointed out that no harmful weapons were used by officers who, he said, had a duty to uphold the law.

Major General Yongos said just because the protests were peaceful did not mean that they were not illegal.

The actions drew criticism from human rights bodies and academics on Saturday. The international media coverage of events in Bangkok also reflected poorly on the kingdom and is increasingly seen as an impediment to confidence.

Government struck a more cautious note on Saturday and called for the protesters to stand down

The government itself struck a cautious note on Saturday.

A spokesman for the Prime Minister, Mr Anucha Burapachaisri, was speaking to Reuters when he said this: ‘There is no win or lose for any side. It’s all damage to the country. The government would like to ask protesters to not gather and remain peaceful.’

However, he emphasised that the Prime Minister, General Prayut, wants to see the protest activity halted as the risks involved were too high.

The state of severe emergency is scheduled to last for 30 days.

He warned that continued unrest would only further weaken and inflict harm on the country. He said that the government was committed to acting within international principles and standards with regard to human rights.

Former PM Yingluck Shinawatra wades into the current crackdown, points to the situation in 2014

On Saturday also, the former Prime Minister Yingluck Shinawatra, ousted by a court ruling at the height of anti-government protest activity which occurred just before the coup led by General Prayut in 2014, waded into the current debate.

Prayut was army chief at the time of those protests.

The intervention by the former PM is a timely reminder of the political instability that continues to dog Thailand.

Ms Yingluck called on the current prime minister to resign and agree to a new constitution. She reminded him that when her government was faced with similar protests in late 2013 and early 2014, she called a snap General Election in February that year.

Of course, this was followed by that election subsequently being boycotted and later annulled within weeks in another court decision before Ms Yingluck herself was removed in early May and the coup took place on the 22nd of May 2014.

Further reading:

Press conference given by activist and Progressive Movement leader checked by abrupt police visit

Rally’s march on Government House surprises officials with a larger turnout and police in retreat

Police arrest 21 protesters in Bangkok attempting to block the road to be used for planned Royal motorcade

Smaller crowd expected at rally on Wednesday as police gear up security cordon with checkpoints

Police say students have no permission to protest as army chief warns that security will be upheld

New army chief takes the helm this week amid growing tensions and rising public apathy toward politics

Criminal charges likely against student leaders as mysterious ‘People’s Party’ plaque goes missing

Students submit a reform petition to the Privy Council, call for a General Strike in Thailand on October 14th

March on government to go ahead on Sunday as rally organisers appear to focus on the monarchy reform plans

Western foreigners being blamed by ultra-right for this latest wave of radical student protests

Raised concerns for the defiant student protest being planned for next Saturday and Sunday

Exasperated PM loses patience with press corps over ‘distorted’ online speculation of a coup amid tensions

Army chief denies and rejects rumours of a likely coup as the country faces crisis on key fronts

Shock resignation of Minister of Finance a sign of more politics being demanded in government

Thailand stuck in a ‘vicious cycle’ which will lead to further military coups says leading academic

New ministers take the reins in a formal audience with King Rama X & Queen Suthida at Dusit Palace

New cabinet lineup in Royal Gazette but economic damage now extending into parts of the property market

Warning signs in new banking and employment reports as virus crisis hits Thailand’s bottom line hard

Thailand may have to live with the virus but can recover in two years says outgoing central bank chief

June export figures show a 23% decline on last year but the economy will recover by end of 2021

Prime Minister indicates that the cabinet reshuffle will be complete very shortly with no problem

Somkid ready to bow out of government as September cabinet reshuffle seems to be on the cards

Plans to relaunch tourism from China thrown out as conflicting reports emerge of a new swine flu virus threat

Election of a new ruling party leader, shifts focus now to the future of the economics czar Somkid and his team

Banks ordered to cease dividends and shore up balance sheets on fears of loan quality erosion due to slump

Thai economy in even greater peril as Covid 19 shutdown appears to have had a bigger impact than expected

Election of Prawit as Palang Pracharat leader will see more grassroots politics in government

Emergency decree extended by Thai government but politics behind the scenes abuzz with PPP party heave

92% of suicides due to the virus are among the self-employed according to expert research group in academia

Government moves to clarify that it is not seeking cash from the kingdom’s richest business leaders in overture

Pheu Thai MP calls on Prime Minister to resign as index shows a collapse in business confidence to a 9 year low

Polls show the public becoming more polarised as Deputy PM assures public there is nothing to worry about

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>