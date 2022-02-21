Complaints filed with the Emergency Health Hazard and Disease Control Division of the Department of Disease Control at the Ministry of Public Health allege 2,081 deaths after over 120 million vaccine doses were administered up to February 13th last or just 0.00173%. Even so, officials, however, in nearly all cases reported, have ruled out links to the vaccines and in many cases attributed the deaths to concomitant events. Only 4 deaths have been confirmed by the ministry as being related to the vaccines or a minuscule 0.000003% and an even lower level in relation to reported adverse reactions.

A South Korean hotelier was found dead on Saturday in Kanchanaburi at his hotel in what police initially indicated were non-suspicious circumstances. His sister told officers that the 38-year-old man had complained in the days running up to his death of a weakness in his arm after recently receiving his second COVID-19 vaccine dose. It comes as Thailand’s Department of Disease Control has released figures which show a very low level of confirmed adverse reactions to over 120 million COVID-19 vaccines administered in the country. The relatively low level of complaints filed concerning deaths allegedly caused by the vaccination drive with the control division at the Ministry of Public Health is driven even lower as medical experts have, so far, only conceded 4 deaths.

A 38-year-old South Korean hotelier was found dead on Saturday in Kanchanaburi at his hotel in the centre of the town after an employee at the establishment entered his office on the second floor when she received no response initially.

Local police, a doctor and medical rescue personnel were called to the scene by Ms Saron Jeon, the sister of the deceased man.

She told police that her brother, identified as Kim Kyoung Cheon, had received his second dose of the Moderna vaccine in the last week having received his first dose of the mRNA vaccine in January this year.

He had complained to her, in recent days, that his left arm felt weak.

Body of hotelier found by the housekeeper, lying on the floor in his office wearing shorts and T-shirt

The body of 38-year-old Mr Kim was discovered lying on the floor of the office by the housekeeper, Ms Chalao Runkasem.

His computer was on and it appears that he had been playing a game according to police officers who surveyed the scene later.

He was wearing shorts and a T-shirt.

Ms Chalao initially checked to see if Mr Kim was breathing and when she ascertained that he was not, she raised the alarm by contacting his sister who phoned for emergency services.

Dead for 6 to 8 hours confirmed responding doctor

The doctor called to the scene told police that the hotelier had been dead for 6 to 8 hours before his body was discovered. He applied an antigen test for the COVID-19 virus which came back with a negative result.

Police investigating the incident found no traces of a struggle in the room nor any sign of suspicious activity.

The body of the South Korean national was sent to the Police General Hospital in Bangkok to determine the cause of death.

Investigators will be looking for an underlying health condition or evidence to suggest that the man died as a result of some adverse reaction to the recent administration of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Data from the Ministry of Public Health shows a low level of adverse reactions to over 120 million vaccine doses administered to February 13th last

The most recent confirmed data from the Ministry of Public Health linked with the administration of vaccines in Thailand suggests a particularly low level of adverse reactions to the jabs with a report issued this week suggesting only 79 confirmed allergic reactions to the various vaccines.

At the same time, there has also been a relatively low number of complaints about the vaccines causing death at 0.00173% of all doses administered although only a handful of these cases have been proven or confirmed by authorities.

Thailand, up to February 13th, has administered 120 million vaccines including 26.4 million Sinovac, 46.8 million AstraZeneca, 14.7 million Sinopharm, 27.6 million Pfizer and 4.3 million Moderna doses.

43 of these confirmed reactions were linked to the Sinovac jab, 22 to AstraZeneca, 3 to Sinopharm and 11 to Pfizer.

There were 31 people reported as suffering from pericarditis, a swelling or irritation in the tissue surrounding the heart.

Only four deaths were confirmed as linked to a vaccine dose linked with Covid, two of these from thrombosis

Dr Chawetsan Namwat, the Director of the Emergency Health Hazard and Disease Control Division at the Department of Disease Control explained that 29 of these cases were linked with the Pfizer jab with one each to Sinopharm and AstraZeneca.

Dr Chawetsan said that 6 people had suffered from a complicated case of thrombosis or blocked veins or arteries aggravated with Thrombocytopenia, a condition that causes clotting because of a low platelet count.

Five of these were linked to the AstraZeneca vaccine with one linked with the Pfizer jab.

This condition accounted for two of the four deaths in Thailand confirmed as linked to the COVID-19 vaccination campaign with one caused by severe shock and another death coming as the result of Stevens-Johnson syndrome.

One death caused by Stevens-Johnson syndrome

This is quite a severe and rather painful disorder that disrupts the body’s internal mucous membrane, genitalia and eyes.

Dr Chawetsan, however, revealed that 2,081 complaints were received by authorities in Thailand of deaths of people thought to be linked with side effects caused by a COVID-19 vaccine.

Investigations have shown that 177 deaths were the result of severe symptoms brought on by heart disease, intracerebral haemorrhage and thrombosis. A further 938 cases were attributed by physicians to problems caused by an infected nervous system, pneumonitis and other disorders.

The underlying cause of death, however, in the remainder of these cases, has yet to be confirmed.

Further reading:

PM orders a re-evaluation of the balance between public health and economy as Omicron fears ease

Pandemic drawing to a close, senior public health official says growing Omicron strain is harmless

Goal is to live with COVID as an endemic disease as Dr Yong urges everyone to get their vaccine shots

Top official describes the popular ‘Test and Go’ entry as a loophole exposing Thailand to Omicron

Tourism business owners think the unthinkable, the Omicron storm may bring with it good news

Minister suggests that ‘Test and Go’ now paused entry regime may be restarted in the New Year

Omicron nightmare for already troubled tourism sector: plan to suspend ‘Test and Go’ entry route

Omicron has arrived in Thailand but top officials believe they can manage an escalating situation

Thailand pushes ahead with foreign tourism drive, may defer switch to antigen testing over Omicron

Health officials asks for a review of the list of 63 countries allowed to enter without quarantine

Nightlife to reopen on a certified basis as officials try to balance public health and the economy

Thailand Pass is being upgraded but passenger stress stories continue with cancellation threats

Tourism reopening may lose momentum as government pivots back to public health priorities

Incoming passengers vent frustration at problems and bugs with the Thailand Pass system this week

Kingdom may see up to 1 million tourists this year but it will be an uphill battle to get back to 2019

Vaccinated tourists from 63 countries can leave SHA plus hotels after 1st night says top official in Phuket

Fears for travellers trying to access Thailand in the interim period as Thailand Pass launch nears GO

Russian and Indian travellers unhappy at entry rules for November 1st, call for simpler plans

Most tourists will be able to travel freely in Thailand once they pass their first test on arrival here

46 countries green-lighted as Thailand’s tourism business is set to take off from November 1st

Bright lights may be turned on again for foreign tourism as hated Certificate of Entry is to be axed

TAT boss: quarantine remains for 1 day to test all visitors, no going back to old tourism pub scenes

PM’s reopening order-only the beginning of the end of this cataclysmic crisis for Thai tourism

High-quality tourism dream may be making the COVID-19 crisis for the industry even worse than it should be

Tourism chief again plans to open up Thailand’s rock bottom tourism industry to cryptocurrencies

Dysfunction hits reopening of Thailand to tourism as Health Minister dismisses October 1st date

Bangkok reopening delayed as figures for fully vaccinated must nearly double by October 15th to go ahead

New normal tourism may see foreign and local tourists segregated at Pattaya tourist attractions

Only 13% will visit Thailand under the kingdom’s demanding entry process with 2021 economic growth at stake

October reopening of foreign tourism to Thailand could be another false dawn with cumbersome entry regime

Richest man in Thailand says COVID-19 is like a World War, the kingdom could end up a big loser in the end

Foreigners in Thailand have nearly ฿600 billion in the bank as inequality and poverty rise alarmingly

Rising prospect of GDP contraction for 2021 may see government breach the legal public debt limit

A dead mother beside her children and a taxi driver who slept, show us a nation riven by an extended crisis

Economic fears rising as Thailand faces a bigger crisis than 1997 with rising job losses and debt

Baht falling with confidence in Thailand waning as foreign tourism closure and virus drive funds out

Central bank to lower GDP growth forecast as its attention turns to private sector debt management

Thailand to reopen to ‘big fish’ tourists as a cryptocurrency friendly haven says promotion agency boss

Failure to pass the ฿500 billion borrowing decree could lead to the dissolution of parliament

Baht to strengthen later in the year even after July as foreign tourists will return says top bank economist

Industry leaders and central bank all warn that foreign tourism must return to avoid a collapse

Refloat of foreign tourism in the 2nd half of 2021 with vaccines pushed by minister and industry for the sector

Fact – only 6,556 visitors arrived in Thailand last month compared to 3.95 million in December 2019

Desperate foreign tourism business concerns are clinging to straws as they try to survive the crisis

Strict entry criteria to remain as officials await clarity on the medical status of vaccinated people

Challenge of the virus and closure to tourism leads to major long term changes in the Thai economy

Finance Minister says economy must pivot away from tourism with a switch to S-Curve industries

Steady as she goes economy driven by exports and public investment with a 3.3% growth rate forecast for 2021

Thailand’s tourism boss targets thousands instead of millions as public health is prioritised above all

Thailand unlikely to reopen doors to mass-market tourism before the end of 2021 until after a full vaccination

Strengthening baht predicted as investors bet on a reopening of Thailand to mass tourism in 2021

Economic picture continues to darken as cabinet approves new ฿700 billion loan to plug the gap of higher deficits