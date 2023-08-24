Police found the killer of a 57-year-old family man who was stabbed at home in Nonthaburi 10 times at the end of July. It was his son who became enraged because Dad slammed the door.

A young man in Nonthaburi was arrested by provincial police on Wednesday after admitting to the murder of his 57-year-old father in July because his parent had annoyed him by slamming a door violently.

A 20-year-old Thai man appeared before Nonthaburi Provincial Court on Thursday charged with the death of his father who was found with ten stab wounds on his body.

Police arrived to investigate the violent death of Mr Suksan Kerdprang on July 22nd and found the body of the 57-year-old.

Police arrested 20 year old on Wednesday after admitting he stabbed his father to death on July 22nd

It is understood that, on Wednesday, police took Mr Anan Kerdprang into custody after he admitted that he had murdered his father with a sharp knife.

Mr Anan told investigators that the incident followed his father closing a door in their house too loudly in order to signify his displeasure and annoyance with his son.

He explained to police that he did not understand why he had reacted so violently to the act but he had become enraged and killed his father on impulse by grabbing a sharp knife and stabbing him repeatedly.

The incident occurred on Saturday evening the 22nd of July at 10 pm.

Initially, police had been looking for a third-party actor in the case before calling the son in for questioning on Wednesday.

Arrested man admitted he was conscious when he launched the deadly attack on his father with a sharp knife after his parent violently slammed the door

The suspect admitted to officers he was fully conscious and not under the influence of drugs or alcohol when he attacked his father.

He had initially argued that his actions were in self-defence due to an altercation that occurred between himself and his father after his angry reaction to the older man slamming the door.

On Wednesday evening, as police finalised charges in connection with the case, the 26-year-old daughter of the deceased man, Ms Anawan Kerdprang, came to the police station to collect documents in order to retrieve her father’s body for the performance of religious rites at Wat Kwan Muang in Nonthaburi.

Mr Anam told police that he was shocked by his own actions as he normally did not have a problem with anyone in the house including his father or his sisters.

He was arrested by police at the station and taken into custody before Thursday’s appearance in court charged with murder.

