road-rage-caused-a-marijuana-dealer-to-fatally-stab-a-burmese-painter-in-bangkok-on-sunday-night

Road rage leads to fatal stabbing in Bangkok. Thai marijuana dealer kills Burmese painter in violent altercation at Bang Kapi district shopping centre car park.

A 27-year-old Thai marijuana dealer is to be charged with murder and illegal possession of a weapon. It came following a horrific altercation on Sunday night in central Bangkok. At length, it followed a road rage incident. 27-year-old Issara Sitthikham caught up with 34-year-old Burmese painter Mr. Khun Shin Mon on his motorbike at a car park in the Bang Kapi district. The Thai man stabbed his victim in the neck and in the chest, leading to his death.

A 27-year-old Thai man surrendered to police at Lat Phrao Police Station in Bangkok on Monday morning following a fatal stabbing on Sunday evening. In short, this was a road rage incident involving two motorcyclists.

At length, it ended at the rear of the Happyland Shopping Centre in the Klong Chan sub-district of Bangkok’s Bang Kapi district. 27-year-old Issara Sitthikham, a marijuana dealer, caught up with a 34-year-old Burmese man, reported to be a painter.

He was identified by police as Mr. Khun Shin Mon.

Burmese man allegedly cut off Thai motorcyclist in traffic before fatal road rage incident

Previously, the Burmese man is alleged to have cut across the Thai motorcyclist in traffic.

Afterwards, a companion of the deceased man told how he came out into the car park to meet his friend. The victim’s friend is also a Burmese national.

After that, he was accosted by an irate Thai man on a motorcycle who pulled up beside him. In brief, the Thai perpetrator, now identified as Mr. Issara, was angry.

The witness was certain that both men did not know each other or had any prior problems.

Nevertheless, the Thai man rushed at the Burmese man and punched him in the head. Following that, the witness said that the Burmese man attempted to apologise, but the Thai man was merciless.

Thai man attacks Burmese man despite apology, witness recounts merciless behaviour of the enraged killer

In short order, he produced a knife. Then he stabbed his victim in the left-hand side of the neck and the chest.

Local police responding to reports were able to obtain CCTV footage showing the incident. Certainly, it ended with paramedics at the scene trying to save the injured man’s life. However, he later died from his injuries.

Police later ascertained the identity of the attacker and sought an arrest warrant from the courts.

However, Mr. Issara surrendered to police at 9 a.m. on Monday morning.

Police Colonel Thanapan Padungkarn, the Superintendent of Lat Phrao Police Station, confirmed that police were already searching for the accused.

Accused Thai man surrenders to police as authorities gather evidence and seek witnesses

Investigators subsequently questioned Mr. Issara. He confirmed that Mr. Khun Shin Mon and his friends had cut across his path on the road.

Both were on motorcycles. He told officers that not only did the Burmese man fail to apologise, but that he further insulted him.

In turn, this led to a fight between the two men.

Certainly, he admitted he had fled the scene of the attack on Sunday. He explained to police that he made his living dealing in marijuana.

Police are reported to be collecting further evidence in his case, including witness statements. Officers plan to charge Mr. Issara with murder and illegal possession of a weapon.

Further reading:

Marijuana use is linked to a tragic murder-suicide case in Nakhon Si Thammarat on Monday morning

Marijuana industry faces disaster as Health Minister unveils law to outlaw recreational pot use in Thailand

Cannabis law emerges as a big political threat to the coalition judging by what happened in 2022 revolt

Jail time to return for Cannabis players as Srettha describes it as a threat to the country and economic negative

Potent pot to be criminalised as the minister looks at ways to suppress recreational cannabis use

Two deaths linked with cannabis use and violent incidents reported in recent days by Thai police

Go easy on the growing cannabis industry says Anutin who concedes that Pita will be the next PM

Thai Marijuana tycoons ponder mixed messaging from the Move Forward-led coalition on the drug

Crackdown on crime wave against Chinese tourists in Bangkok as concerns also raised on cannabis

Dispirited Prayut exits stage left after Chuwit addressed him by megaphone on new liberal cannabis policy

Cannabis revolution targeted as MPs and public confront the Bhumjaithai Party’s populist gambit on pot

Emergency Room admissions for cannabis up 566% as parties call for it to again be criminalised

Drugs to be an election issue as Anutin digs in insisting that attitudes must change on cannabis

Recreational cannabis use can be legalised under the current law being passed through parliament

Recreational use of pot to be recriminalised as Minister warns abuses are undermining his plan