Thailand’s July 15th visa changes offer so much for travellers in and out of the country. Not so much for traditional long-term visa holders. New 60-day exemption for 103 countries extendable to 90 days, plus a DTV visa for freelancers and digital nomads. The changes, aimed at boosting the economy, mark a significant departure.

A senior Thai civil servant at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in the last week has brought home the significance of the crucial visa changes ushered in on July 15th. Undeniably, the changes offering a 60-day visa exemption to travellers from 103 countries extendable to 90 days and the new DTV visa are radical departures. For instance, on the 60-day exemption, Mr. Naruechai Ninnart explained that this was a new visa from the previous 30-day one. In short, it allowed for business engagement and ad hoc working. Similarly, with the DTV or Destination Thailand visa, here is a visa for genuine freelancers or digital nomads that for ฿10,000 offers them the ability to enter and exit the country for five years, staying for up to 180 days at a time.

No further interaction with the Immigration Bureau is required. Mr. Naruechai Ninnart signalled this as only the start to further changes due at the end of this year and the middle of 2025.

Thailand is in the process of a complete review and reorganisation of its visa and immigration system. That was part of the message delivered this week by the Deputy Director-General of the Department of Consular Affairs at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Nevertheless, there is little on offer so far for existing retirement and spousal visa holders. Undoubtedly these changes are aimed at boosting transit in and out of the country.

In particular, they are aimed at active working adults. The overarching objective is to boost the Thai economy.

Thailand’s visa system changes aim to make short-term improvements with permanent measures in place

Naruechai Ninnart gave a series of interviews to media channels explaining the changes that came into effect on July 15th.

However, he emphasised that these changes were moves to improve the system in the short term. At the same time, he underlined that this does not mean they are temporary. In short, these measures are permanent.

One caveat was that they may be subject to change in an emergency. Mr. Naruechai cited, for example, the COVID-19 emergency in 2020.

The senior civil servant said that the wide-ranging changes being pursued by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs were at the behest of Foreign Affairs Minister Maris Sangiampongsa.

In turn, he was reacting to the initiative of Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin. At length, the goal is to turn Thailand into a tourist and business hub. In terms of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs’ goals, the aim was to increase people-to-people connectivity.

New visa exemption for 103 countries allows for extended stays of up to 90- days and work activities

Significantly, the first revelation of the briefing given by Mr. Naruechai was that the new 60-day visa exemption for 103 countries is to be permanent. In addition, this visa can be extended by 30 days by payment of ฿1,900 at a local Immigration Bureau office.

Certainly, this is a radical change. But there is more. The new visa exemption differs significantly from the previous 30-day stamp.

It also allows the bearer’s visit to extend beyond tourism to business engagement or some other purpose.

Mr. Naruechai explained that previously the former visa for 30 days did not allow travellers to engage in business activities. This visa exemption does.

Furthermore, the visa allows the bearer to engage in certain work activities.

The official explained that the Ministry of Labour has allowed foreigners under this visa regime to engage in work defined under the risk exemption category. This must be on an ad hoc basis for up to 15 days. The ministry has defined 16 types of work which are allowed.

Visa exemption can be extended, with no limit on the number of entries for foreign visitors to Thailand

For instance, setting up seminars or shows. The 15 days can, furthermore, be extended by another 15 days but permission must be obtained from the Labour Ministry.

Moreover, the official suggested in response to an appearance on the Bangkok Post’s Deep Dive podcast, that there is no limit to the number of visa exemptions granted under this visa category.

He was responding to a reader who quoted a Mr. Gerry O’Reilly on an Irish passport who was told by an Immigration Bureau officer that he could only enter Thailand twice at a border crossing.

Mr. Naruechai suggested that this has changed fundamentally. There is now no limit provided the re-entry is separated by one day.

At the same time, he emphasised that Immigration Bureau personnel have a function with regard to security or combating illegality. In this respect, they may exercise their discretion.

Immigration officers may request proof of funds and accommodation from visitors as well as a return ticket

Significantly, he also highlighted that an officer may ask for a return travel ticket although he suggested it would be unusual.

Certainly, the officer may require evidence that the traveller has access to ฿20,000 and either has a hotel booking or residence in the kingdom where he is travelling.

In relation to security concerns, Mr. Naruechai explained that security agencies were currently ramping up the screening process for visitors from all countries at the airport.

The top official said that the ministry is currently working on two further drafts of changes. What he termed the medium-term proposals would be unveiled sometime between September and December this year.

After that, what he termed long-term measures would be announced sometime towards the middle of 2025.

New visa policies suggested by visa holders included a five-year renewal as is now the case for Digital Nomads

Speaking with the Bangkok Post, he said he would take on board suggestions from foreigners in Thailand.

For instance, many complained about the annual paperwork associated with both Retirement and Marriage visas. It was suggested that the data be stored to make annual renewals easier.

He was also asked to bring to the powers that be a proposal to also allow a 5-year renewal of both marriage and retirement visas. However, he admitted that this is something that has not yet been proposed.

Similarly, he was very non-committal on the 90-day visa reporting requirement. In short, it remains in force as it is seen as a security measure.

Significantly, it is not a requirement for a new visa that has attracted a lot of attention. The new DTV or Destination Thailand Visa came into effect as part of the July 15th reforms.

It is aimed at digital nomads working remotely for international firms, those pursuing Thai cultural pursuits or those engaged with Thai government programmes.

DTV visa aims to attract Digital Nomads and Freelancers to live and work in Thailand. It looks like a winner

Moreover, Mr. Naruechai was clear, the DTV visa was in response to a particular demand. In addition, it can only be applied for from outside Thailand.

“First of all, let me stress that the Thailand Destination Visa or all other types of visa, in that case, you should apply only for the purpose of that particular visa, meaning that you should come in with the correct visa. So the Thailand Destination Visa is aimed at digital nomads, freelancers, remote workers, or if you are participating in activities promoted by the Thai government,” he disclosed.

To obtain the DTV visa, applicants must show that they have access to a minimum of ฿500,000. This can be a financial account anywhere in the world, including Thailand.

Additionally, for those claiming to be digital nomads, there must be evidence that they are working for a foreign entity. The senior official also suggested that the applicant should have a professional work portfolio to show.

Mr. Naruechai emphasised that the more you can show that you are a genuine freelancer working online, the better.

“You need for category one freelancers remote workers a letter or Certificate of Employment from a company outside of Thailand,” he said. When questioned if a contract was required, he said not necessarily but it would help.

DTV visa applicants need proof of funds and freelance work. Cannot apply from within Thailand

“The more documents you have to support that this is a professional portfolio and you are doing it professionally, then that would suffice,” he explained.

However, while he accepted that pensioners can also apply for the DTV visa, he stressed that the visa was aimed at working adults engaged in online pursuits or studying cultural courses. In short, this was in response to requirements from retirees.

Currently, those living in Thailand on a retirement visa are strictly prohibited from working.

Certainly, the official was very clear that the DTV visa cannot be applied for from within Thailand. When asked about this, he was crystal clear.

“No, it’s not possible. DTV visas can only be applied for outside of Thailand. So either you apply to our 47 missions now, or offices that have the e-visa system, meaning you don’t have to go to our embassies and consulates. You can apply that online. Yes, we have our very advanced e-visa system.”

Cultural course attendees need acceptance letters. DTV Visa offers unprecedented flexibility and value

In relation to applying on the basis of a Thai cultural pursuit, a letter of acceptance for an approved course in Thailand will be required.

“For the second category, attending activities, you would need an acceptance letter from the school, the courses, cooking courses or Muay Thai training courses, that will be enough,” Mr. Naruechai confirmed.

At length, the flexibility of the visa which will allow foreigners to live and work in Thailand without a Work Permit is unprecedented.

Furthermore, the visa is valid for 5 years and allows a foreigner to stay in Thailand for up to 360 days at a time before exiting the country. After that, they can return 5 days later.

At length, to stay for 360 days the visa has to be extended at the local Immigration Bureau office. This will involve a payment of ฿1,900.

Notably, however, this extension at the Immigration Bureau will again require the production of the documents necessary to obtain the visa in the first place. This means the letter showing the visa holder is a genuine freelance worker, financial documents or a letter regarding Thai cultural courses.

DTV visa holders can leave and return to reset their stay. Valid for five years with no re-entry fees

In brief, it may be easier for the visa holder to leave the country after 180 days and return one day later. At that point, the clock for 180 days begins again.

This can continue afterwards for up to five years. The five-year visa is very competitively priced at ฿10,000.

So much so that it has particularly drawn criticism from holders of expensive elite visas who have had to pay millions of baht for their immigration permit. In addition, this visa has no 90 day reporting requirement.

Mr. Naruechai explained how the DTV visa worked this week:

“First of all, the validity of the visa, when you apply for a DTV visa, it’s a five-year validity. So the visa is valid for five years. The second part is called the validity of stay, or stay permit. Each time you come to Thailand, for entry, you get 180 days stay permit. Extendable, another 180 days. You have to extend at the immigration office. So in total for one visit, you can get 180 days plus 180 days equals 360 days,” he said. “So if you’re here for example 180 days and then you extend for another 180 days. Then that’s a maximum you can stay per time. You have to leave Thailand and then you can come back with the same DTV visa. Right for another 180 days plus another extension of 180 days and it goes on for five years.”

Re-entering Thailand with a DTV visa is simple. Allows for five years of stay without 90-day reports

Asked about someone who for instance leaves the country after 150 days to go on a trip to Korea, he later responded:

“Yes, it’s that simple. When you want to re-enter Thailand using the DTV visa, you can do that as many times as you want within the five years.”

He also confirmed that there is no fee payable when re-entering the country. This visa has unlimited multiple entries.

In summary, once issued if the bearer travels out of the country before the 180 days expires and returns even a day later, they can live and work in Thailand for five years without paying further fees. All this without the need for 90-day reporting.

There is no doubt that the changes announced by the Thai government are a game changer. According to Mr. Naruechai, it is part of a complete overhaul. These latest changes are merely the short-term measures that have been on the table for some time.

He was asked about the government’s new taxation drive in respect of foreigners living in Thailand for 180 days. He would only confirm that all visa holders will be subject to the new Revenue Department regime. The only exception would be certain elite visa types that offer tax benefits.

