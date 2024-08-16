three-women-including-a-police-officer-died-in-a-gas-chamber-created-by-an-unlicensed-cleaning-acid

A police officer and her two daughters tragically died after being poisoned by fumes from an unlicensed cleaning agent. Despite lacking FDA approval, the dangerous acid is still widely sold in Thailand. Police have launched a full investigation into the deaths.

Top forensic officers and the Police Education Office gave a briefing on Wednesday after the shocking deaths of a senior police officer and her two daughters on Monday in Chonburi. In short, the cause of the deaths was a chemical reaction caused by a powerful cleaning agent currently available in Thailand. The product, although not certified by the Food and Drug Administration, is available at hardware stores and online from all retail platforms. In effect, the cleaning solution, a black liquid, created an airflow of gas that turned the small bathroom at a police housing compound into a gas chamber where three women lost their lives.

The Royal Thai Police has issued a preliminary warning about a certain brand of toilet cleaner which they believe was responsible for the deaths of a female police officer and her two adult daughters on Monday afternoon, August 12th.

A briefing was given on Wednesday by the Police Education Bureau and its chief, Police Lieutenant General Trirong Phiwpaen.

The senior officer explained what police believe happened to the mother and her two daughters. Police Captain Ananya Busayakul, or Nok, was an administrative officer with the Mueang Chonburi police. The married officer lived apart from her husband within a police housing complex.

Senior police officer and daughters found in a small bathroom. Deaths linked to hydrogen sulphide poisoning

On Monday afternoon, she was found, along with her eldest daughter, barely alive, while her youngest daughter was pronounced dead at the scene.

Inside the family’s apartment, the bodies were found in a small bathroom.

The room measured only 1.2 metres wide, 2.5 metres long, and 2.05 metres high, with a single ventilation hole just 40 cm wide.

Later, the police officer and her eldest daughter died in hospital not long after being taken from the scene of the tragedy.

Investigators believe that the three women were poisoned by hydrogen sulphide, also known as “rotten egg gas.” This, they believe, was triggered when concentrated acid in the toilet cleaner reacted with soap or tissue that had clogged the pipe.

Unapproved but powerful cleaning agent widely used despite lacking necessary FDA approval in Thailand

Police forensic officers believe that the cleaning agent had been used in the house sometime before the tragedy occurred. Police have revealed that the well-known toilet cleaning agent is widely used in Thailand.

They are determined to collect all relevant data on the case to ensure it is accepted for legal proceedings. The product comes in a white plastic bottle with a red cap.

Although not available in most supermarkets and stores, it can be found at hardware outlets. Significantly, it is widely advertised and available through online retailers.

Furthermore, police have confirmed that the product is not approved by Thailand’s Food and Drug Administration. It lacks an approval number or certification.

Hydrogen sulphide at high concentrations causes sudden death due to rapid respiratory failure and collapse

Police Colonel Wiphawadi Kasemworabhum, from the Chemical and Physics Inspection Group of the Central Institute of Forensic Science, also briefed reporters.

He explained that hydrogen sulphide gas is particularly dangerous to humans. At 50 ppm, it causes eye irritation and inflammation of the respiratory tract. However, if the gas reaches 500 ppm, for example, in a small closed space with inadequate ventilation, it will cause a lack of oxygen in the body, followed by sudden respiratory arrest.

In this case, police have ordered autopsies on the three deceased women. Furthermore, police have installed sensors in the home, which has been cordoned off as a crime scene.

Officers are conducting laboratory tests to determine exactly what happened to their colleague and her two daughters.

Police Captain’s daughter fell victim to fumes while using the toilet. Family later trapped inside a small bathroom

The 60-year-old woman had previously used the concentrated toilet cleaner, a powerful acid, on the blocked toilet in her police housing unit behind the main station in Mueang Chonburi.

Later, her youngest daughter, 25-year-old Ms. Pannika Busayakul, went to use the toilet. It is understood that this occurred hours after the liquid had been applied.

Investigators surmise that when Pannika did not return, Police Captain Ananya, or Nok, went to investigate with her eldest daughter, 34-year-old Ms. Chitphisut Busayakul.

Police investigators believe that because the bathroom was small and the door opened inwards, the two women found themselves trapped when they tried to help the first victim. The high concentration of hydrogen sulphide quickly destroyed their respiratory systems.

Investigators found multiple toilet cleaning agents used to clear blockage before the deadly agent was applied

Forensic officers believe the acid caused billowing smoke when it reacted with the substances in the toilet pipe. In effect, the small bathroom became a death trap.

At this time, forensic officers are conducting further tests. Investigators revealed that they found four different brands of toilet cleaner in the bathroom, suggesting multiple attempts to fix the blockage. These, however, were ineffective.

Later, the powerful drain cleaner was ordered by Police Captain Nok through one of her eldest daughter’s girlfriends.

As part of this meticulous investigation, fingerprints at the site have been taken. At the same time, all foodstuffs in the apartment were tested for traces of poison. Police are satisfied with their theory.

The deadly cleaning agent is understood to be a black liquid, a concentrated sulfuric acid. Such a substance poses a serious danger to human health.

Previous incidents highlight the dangers of powerful chemicals in Thailand’s often confined bathrooms

Police experts have made it clear that this is not the first such incident in Thailand. Indeed, the country’s weather and the small size of many bathrooms make the kingdom more susceptible to such risks.

In addition to providing evidence for any civil case, police forensics will send their findings to Mueang Chonburi police for further action.

Currently, officers are awaiting detailed autopsy results. In addition there are air measurements from the apartment and advanced laboratory tests on the toilet cleaner brand. A number of bottles of the substance have been sent for testing.

The 63-year-old husband of Police Captain Nok, Mr. Thiti Busayakul, is being kept updated on the investigation’s progress. He has expressed his hope that the investigation will be thorough and conclusive.

Deceased officer was a woman who loved Life

Mr. Thiti explained to reporters that he had not separated from his wife.

He had been caring for his elderly mother at another home, and he emphasised that their relationship had never been strained.

Meanwhile, Police Sergeant Major Jennarong Boon-yu, a patrol officer at Chonburi City Police Station, spoke of how Police Captain Nok loved life. He was among those who attempted to administer CPR to her last Monday.

The policeman recalled that the 60-year-old was particularly health-conscious and exercised in front of the building daily. He also revealed he regularly brought his young daughter to meet and chat with the senior officer.

