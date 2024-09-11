pathum-thani-police-officer-accused-of-coercing-a-22-year-old-female-student-into-sleeping-with-him

Pathum Thani cop accused of accepting a bribe, coercing a 22-year-old female student after her arrest for drunk driving and demanding sex in exchange for falsifying evidence. Senior officers act swiftly, transferring the officer and launching dual investigations.

A young police sergeant major with Thanyaburi Police Station in Pathum Thani is under investigation following accusations linked to an August 30th car accident in the Khlong Luang area of the province. The officer is accused of accepting a bribe of ฿10,000 and later forcing a 22-year-old suspect to sleep with him. Afterwards, he was accused of trying to coerce the young woman a second time. Meanwhile, senior police in the province have acted swiftly. The young officer has been transferred while criminal and disciplinary proceedings have commenced. On Wednesday, after a meeting with the Provincial Police, Ms. Pavena Hongsakula, chairwoman of the Pavena Foundation, called for an example to be made of him.

A Police Sergeant Major in Pathum Thani has been transferred to the Provincial Police Operations Centre following accusations made by a 4th-year university student against him.

The officer was on duty at Thanyaburi Police Station in the province. The case is linked to a traffic accident at the end of August. At length, the 22-year-old woman was arrested for drunk driving.

She was taken into custody, and a breathalyser test was conducted in relation to the case. According to testimony provided by the young woman, the officer took her to a toilet in the station. After that, he explained that for ฿10,000, he would arrange a test report showing zero alcohol in her system.

Police officer accused of demanding bribe from drunk driver during accident investigation in Pathum Thani

The woman’s car had been involved in a collision with another car. There had been damage to both vehicles and a third party injury. Police are currently investigating that incident. After paying the amount, the officer failed to provide the promised certificate.

He allegedly then suggested that the woman sleep with him.

The car accident occurred on August 30. In brief, the 22-year-old’s car hit another in the Khlong Si area of Khlong Luang, Pathum Thani. Certainly, it caused another person to require medical assistance.

Firstly, the student was later taken to Thanyaburi Police Station to submit documents, including her insurance certificates. Secondly, she was required to take a breathalyser test. In turn, it showed 103 milligrams of alcohol—enough for prosecution.

Student claims officer made bribe and sexual demands subsequent to her arrest in drunk driving incident

She later revealed to senior officers that the officer had chosen a blind spot in the police station, a toilet area without CCTV coverage, to make his demands. The student faced a ฿20,000 fine and criminal prosecution.

The officer made it clear he would produce a false certificate in exchange for ฿10,000, which would exonerate her. Subsequently, the officer suggested meeting the woman at her condominium on September 2nd, where he demanded sexual favours.

After complying, the officer still refused to provide the breathalyser certificate. He later demanded she sleep with him again. Feeling coerced, the woman refused and sought help.

“I had been so depressed that I had to be hospitalised for three days. After I was discharged, he called me saying he would meet me again at the condo at 8 pm today. That’s why I came to seek help from the foundation,” the student told reporters on Monday.

Woman sought help after the officer’s repeated coercion and threats. On Monday, it led to a formal complaint

She sought help from Pavena Hongsakula, chairwoman of the Pavena Foundation for Women and Children. A formal complaint was lodged against the police officer at Thanyaburi Police Station.

An investigation was ordered on the spot by Police Colonel Jirawat Piampinset, the Thanyaburi Station superintendent. On Wednesday, Ms. Pavena and the young woman, wearing sunglasses, met with the top brass of Pathum Thani Provincial Police at Thanyaburi Police Station.

A statement from the young woman was taken against the officer. The meeting was attended by Police Major General Yuthana Jonkhun, the Pathum Thani police chief.

The police chief assured Ms. Pavena and the young woman that decisive action was being taken. The officer had been transferred to an inactive post, a disciplinary inquiry established, and investigations opened into the allegations.

Police chief orders an inquiry, moves officer to an inactive post. Bribery and coercion claims being fully pursued

Police Major General Yuthana told reporters that the officer had only been in his career for two years and apologised to the young woman’s mother. He assured the public that the Provincial Police would handle the matter diligently and honestly.

Meanwhile, Thanyaburi Police Station chief, Police Colonel Jirawat, explained that CCTV footage from the station had been collected and that all witnesses linked to the incident were being questioned.

Some witnesses, currently on other duties, had to be tracked down.

In relation to the August 30th car accident, the student’s mother had paid compensation of ฿10,000 to the injured party and was coordinating with the insurance company to cover any damages.

Ms. Pavena Hongsakula emphasised to senior officers that the incident was unacceptable. Moreover, she insisted that an example be made of the errant officer.

In response, Police Major General Yuthana stated that he had to proceed within the law. All appropriate actions have been taken, and the case will be progressed. He assured Ms. Pavena that the officer had been taken off normal duties and that both criminal and disciplinary procedures would take their course.

Further reading:

Dismissed Chiang Mai cop’s network could make 10k calls a day. Top officers fear endemic corruption

Thailand’s oldest association endorses Big Joke after being fired Thursday amid a police corruption crisis

Surachate requests time as Bangkok police station weighs cases against him and the also suspended police chief

Big Joke urged to resign by pundit Jatuporn Prompan after arrest warrant and guilty finding by PM’s panel

Surachate released on bail. Emerged to speak briefly to reporters at 8 pm. Top cop appeared at ease, relaxed

Big shock: Arrest warrant issued by court in Bangkok against Big Joke or General Surachate Hakparn

Unprecedented crisis for the Royal Thai Police as Srettha baulks despite lawyer’s damning claims of corruption

Bangkok police still targeting Big Joke over BNK Master website case. Arrest warrant considered

Big Joke survives an alleged effort to discredit him. PM appoints temporary police chief and enquiry panel

Big Joke’s police career on the brink as police chief threatens to suspend the high profile top cop from job

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>