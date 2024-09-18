crazed-laotian-van-thief-high-on-methamphetamine-sped-through-khon-kaen-causing-havoc-for-police

Meth-crazed Laotian steals a van from petrol station, leads police on high-speed chase in Khon Kaen, smashing through checkpoints and red lights before being arrested. A relieved father thanks the police after his stolen van is recovered.

A massive and dangerous police operation in Khon Kaen on Tuesday night saw one officer injured when a crazed Laotian man, high on drugs, stole a vehicle from a local service station. The 32-year-old driver smashed through at least one police checkpoint and broke red lights before finally being intercepted. A 42-year-old father later expressed his relief when police told him that his van had been recovered. However, police later explained that they were not satisfied with the hoodlum’s casual explanation of the incident.

On Tuesday night, concerned police in Khon Kaen were urgently questioning an immigrant from Laos who had earlier stolen a car at a petrol station.

Previously, a combined effort between Khon Kaen Provincial Police and officers from no less than four police stations joined in the coordinated pursuit of the drug-crazed man.

The four stations involved were Mueang Khon Kaen Police Station, Tha Phra Police Station, Ban Haet Police Station, and Khao Suan Kwang Police Station.

Father’s quick trip to buy chicken for son turns to chaos as his Hyundai van is stolen from petrol station

Before that, the incident began just after 7 p.m. At length, 42-year-old Mr. Kiatsak had parked his car at a service station for petrol. In short, this was in the Khao Suan Kwang District of Khon Kaen Province.

The vehicle was a Hyundai van, licence plate number NK 9194 Khon Kaen. The owner left the engine running as he went inside to buy chicken with his eight-year-old son.

At length, he was made aware of what happened when he heard a commotion. Subsequently, a person at the station who witnessed the theft chased the perpetrator. He followed the van to near Khon Kaen University while notifying the police. After that, the carjacker was seen speeding recklessly through a red light.

Police launched pursuit of suspect who smashed through checkpoints and lights while high on methamphetamine

At length, an extensive local police response was launched. However, the crazed man, high on methamphetamine, smashed through an initial police checkpoint. On Tuesday night, police reported at least one officer injured.

Nonetheless, the driver was successfully intercepted. This came at the hands of Khon Kaen city centre police and happened on Mittraphap Road in front of the Bank for Agriculture and Agricultural Cooperatives.

The disoriented suspect was arrested on the spot.

Later, he was identified as 32-year-old Mr. Son from Laos. He told police he was a recent immigrant. He had come to the Khao Suan Kwang District three days previously. On Tuesday, he said he purchased a methamphetamine pill from a young drug dealer in the area. He had spent Monday night sleeping in the precincts of the petrol station.

Suspect’s claim that the stolen van was just for personal use dismissed by police who did not believe him

At length, he insisted to police that the stolen vab was for his own use. Officers strongly believe the foreign man was not being truthful with them.

Meanwhile, the 46-year-old owner of the stolen van was relieved. He spoke at length to reporters.

“I saw on the news before about someone who parked his car with the engine running. We went out to buy something for a short while before his car got stolen. Of course, I never thought it would happen to me. I admit that it was carelessness. I got out of the car for less than 2 minutes, and before I could even talk to the chicken salesperson, the car was stolen. he said.

“When the police called to say that they had intercepted the car, I felt relieved. From what I asked the cleaning lady at the gas station, she said that she had seen this man previously. He had been walking around the gas station since morning. Certainly, he was trying to open the doors of many cars that were using the service at the gas station. Then he came across our car that was parked with the engine running and stole it.”

