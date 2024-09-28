Nipaphan Sukwimol, wife of National Police Chief Torsak Sukwimol, was questioned for three hours about UK property and financial dealings. It comes amid a wider corruption scandal involving high-ranking police officials and illegal gambling operations.

The wife of the current National Police Commissioner, General Torsak Sukwimol, appeared before a police panel on Thursday. Afterwards, Ms. Nipaphan Sukwimol smiled and told reporters that she was confident in the evidence she had given. In particular, the panel wanted to hear from Ms. Nipaphan about a property acquired by the couple in the United Kingdom and her own finances. The hearing comes against the backdrop of a wider scandal that previously saw the Royal Thai Police in turmoil when its top two officers were suspended in March by former PM Srettha Thavisin.

On September 26, 2024, Ms. Nipaphan Sukwimol, known as “Madam Cook Kai” and the wife of National Police Chief General Torsak Sukwimol, gave an extensive statement to the National Police Commission (NPSC).

Speaking after a three-hour session with the committee, Ms. Nipaphan appeared confident. Indeed, she firmly stated that she had disclosed all necessary information. In addition, she asserted she remained 100% satisfied with the evidence she provided.

The top officer’s wife addressed ongoing investigations surrounding her finances. In particular, allegations related to a house in England and money transfers tied to illegal gambling websites.

Inquiry led by Police Lieutenant General Sorasak Yenprem examines police chief’s wife over UK property

The inquiry was led by Pol. Lt. Gen. Sorasak Yenprem. In short, it delved into various aspects of her financial affairs. This probe has gained widespread media attention.

This is linked to an extensive investigation involving online gambling websites. Basically, disturbing allegations of potential links to a cohort of high-ranking police officers. These claims are presently being reviewed by the National Anti-Corruption Commission (NACC).

At the heart of the investigation are accusations that Ms. Nipaphan had concealed assets. In particular, relating to a house in England. These claims were brought forward by Sittra Biabangkerd, a high-profile attorney. Mr Sittra or ‘Lawyer Tum’ has accused multiple individuals, including police officers, of receiving funds connected to gambling websites.

Nipaphan denies concealing assets in England or involvement with illegal gambling money transfers

Ms. Nipaphan vehemently denied the allegations, stating that she had already provided full details about her foreign property to Thailand’s National Anti-Corruption Commission (NACC). “I have never hidden any information about the house in England,” she emphasised, reassuring that she had cooperated fully with both the NACC and the NPSC.

Additionally, Ms. Nipaphan addressed accusations that her bank account had received money from online gambling websites, amounting to hundreds of thousands of baht monthly.

She disclosed that she had already provided the NPSC committee with an explanation and promised to share further information with the media at a later time.

Pol. Lt. Gen. Sorasak confirmed that Ms. Nipaphan had provided explanations regarding her financial trail, including her residence in England. However, the committee still needs to verify this information against scientific evidence, such as bank transaction records. The results of the investigation are expected to be finalised within the next 240 days.

Criminal and Disciplinary actions to be pursued if offences are discovered in investigation findings

“If any criminal offences are uncovered, the case will be forwarded to the NACC,” Pol. Lt. Gen. Sorasak said. “For serious disciplinary offences, the committee will handle the process itself.”

In addition to the ongoing investigation into Ms. Nipaphan, the NPSC has uncovered evidence of financial ties between over 10 other police officers and illegal gambling websites.

These findings, which include financial connections to bribes from 18 businesses, suggest the involvement of relatives and associates of high-ranking officials, including the National Police Chief.

Pol. Lt. Gen. Rewat Klinkesorn, a member of the NPSC, indicated that these officers will be summoned for further questioning. This is an ongoing and progressing investigation. It marks the second round of inquiries following the initial complaint.

Royal Thai Police scandal expands with allegations involving gambling, bribery, and high-ranking officers

This investigation into Ms. Nipaphan and several senior police officers is part of a broader corruption scandal.

This is a controversy that has engulfed the Royal Thai Police. Earlier this year, Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin suspended both National Police Chief General Torsak Sukwimol and his then-deputy, General Surachate Hakparn, following allegations of their involvement in online gambling rackets.

General Surachate, widely known as “Big Joke,” has been a focal point of the inquiry. His legal team has consistently denied any wrongdoing, instead suggesting that the accusations against him are part of a plot to remove him from leadership contention within the police force.

Lawyer Sittra has been leading the charge in uncovering corruption within the force. He has also lodged a formal crmminal complaint against General Torsak Sukwimol. This move came as police in Bangkok pursued charges related to the same illegal gambling operations. Later, these were transferred to the National Anti-Corruption Commission (NACC).

Allegations continue as General Surachate remains suspended amid legal actions and leadership shifts

General Surachate’s suspension remains in place as the investigation against him continues. Recently, the Anti-Money Laundering Office (AMLO) took legal action against him. It has taken steps to freeze assest amounting to nearly ฿500,000 linked to a life insurance policy.

This policy is allegedly connected to an acquaintance tied to online gambling operations.

Despite these actions, Surachate has remained defiant, consistently denying all accusations. In essence, he maintains that they are part of a broader conspiracy to exclude him from the leadership of the Royal Thai Police.

As the investigations into the murky affair continue, the Royal Thai Police is also preparing for a leadership transition.

General Torsak is due to retire by the end of September, and his successor is expected to be announced in the coming months under the Royal Thai Police Act 2022.

Several candidates, including Police General Kittirat Phanphet, Police General Thana Chuwong, and Police General Kraibhun Trawadsong, are vying for the top post. The new police chief is expected to be appointed within October.

