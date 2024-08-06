Big Joke, Thailand’s dismissed deputy national police chief, plans a court appeal after the Police Ethics Protection Committee upheld his dismissal. The decision followed an arrest warrant and allegations of involvement in an illegal gambling network. All executive avenues are now exhausted.

The Police Ethics Protection Committee (PEPC) has decided that an April 18 order dismissing Deputy Chief General Surachate Hakparn from the force is lawful. The decision is understood to have come in a meeting of the six-member panel on Monday. In short, it means that the country’s most well-known policeman has exhausted all avenues open to him with the governmment’s executive branch. His dismissal came about after a Criminal Court order for his arrest was issued on April 2nd. Metropolitan Police Bureau officers had linked him to an online gambling network.

General Surachate Hakparn, or Big Joke, the dismissed national police chief, on Tuesday, confirmed he would appeal a reported decision of the Police Ethics Protection Committee (PEPC) upholding an order dismissing him from the Royal Thai Police.

This would be to the Administrative Court.

Previously, General Surachate said that he had not yet received notification of the six-member panel’s decision.

Unaware of ethics panel’s decision following the hearing on July 30th when initially contacted by reporters

It came following a hearing last Tuesday, July 30th, at which Big Joke addressed the panel for two hours. The embattled top cop, a public favourite, said he did not know there was an unexpected meeting of the panel on Monday.

Certainly, he only became aware of this at midnight. A member of the panel confirmed the news on Tuesday.

In short, he said that it had concluded that Police Office Order No. 178/2567 dated April 18, 2024, was lawful. This was signed by General Kittirat Phanphet, then acting police chief. In addition, it was countersigned by Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin.

Council of State raised questions on the validity of Police Office order before Big Joke’s internal appeal

Following that development, there was consternation when a Council of State opinion sought by the Prime Minister’s Office questioned its validity.

Notably, it held that the order was based on out-of-date police force regulations. In brief, those had been superseded by the Police Act 2022.

In June, the Police Commission chaired by Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin upheld the dismissal order.

On Tuesday, sources with the Royal Thai Police suggested that the order was deemed legitimate also by the Police Ethics Protection Committee (PEPC).

At length, it accorded with the National Police Act 2022, Section 105, Section 107, Section 131, and Section 179. Furthermore, it held that it was exercised appropriately under 2002 Royal Thai Police regulations.

General Kittirat’s ‘appropriate’ use of his discretion cited by the panel as it upholds the dismissal

Significantly, the conclusion reached was that General Kittirat had used appropriate discretion when issuing the order.

Basically, the order is linked to a criminal prosecution instigated by Metropolitan Police Bureau officers at Tao Poon Police Station in Bangkok.

The case alleged that Big Joke was linked to an illegal online gambling network. Previously, lawyers for the senior officer alleged massive nationwide corruption within the police force.

Indeed, a prime ministerial panel set up to investigate this confirmed these claims. In short, it was established by PM Srettha Thavisin on March 20th, 2024.

At that time, both General Surachate Hakparn and National Police Chief General Torsak Sukwimol were sidelined pending its conclusion.

Criminal complaint against General Torsak by lawyer added to legal and political turmoil around the force

In the meantime, a criminal complaint was filed by lawyer Sittra Biebangkerd against General Torsak. This was also at Tao Poon Police Station.

It is understood that both cases were subsequently referred to the National Anti-Corruption Commission (NACC).

Significantly, not before General Surachate was brought before the Criminal Court on charges.

In April, contrary to an understanding reached between him, the Prime Minister, and the police chiefs, his case continued to be pursued by the Bangkok police station.

However, shortly after he reported to police at Tao Poon Police Station when the arrest warrant was issued, the case was subsequently transferred to the National Anti-Corruption Commission (NACC).

Ongoing controversy surrounding Big Joke’s ongoing saga impacts public trust in the Royal Thai Police

In short, the affair has significantly undermined confidence in the Royal Thai Police. Undoubtedly, however, this is the end of the road for General Surachate as regards the executive branch dealing with this affair.

With all avenues with the police force exhausted, he must now seek judicial relief. Certainly, he has promised to take robust legal action on various fronts against many parties involved.

In short, General Surachate will be seeking a short-term order reinstating him and protection while the National Anti-Corruption Commission (NACC) investigates the claims made against him by Tao Poon Police Station.

Timing critical for General Surachate who has not given up as current Police Chief’s retirement approaches

For the top cop, timing will be critical. This is because General Torsak Sukwimol, the acting police chief, will retire in September and the race to succeed him as National Police Chief will begin shortly.

General Surachate was denied the position last year despite being widely tipped and odds-on favourite.

That came following a mysterious raid on his home in Bangkok by a huge task force including heavily armed commando units.

Afterwards, he continued to serve when General Torsak was appointed by the Police Commission chaired by Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin.

