Bus driver surrenders after horrific inferno claims 23 lives. Devastating video shows him attempting to put out flames instead of evacuating passengers. Officials call for a review school field trip guidelines following the tragedy.

The bus driver of the vehicle in which 23 people lost their lives on Tuesday afternoon has surrendered. A lengthy, devastating video footage shows him immediately after the bus caught flames. The 48-year-old man was seen attempting to open doors and at one point was handed a fire extinguisher by a passerby, which he used just as the tour bus exploded into a fireball. On Tuesday evening, the man was being intensively questioned by investigators.

The driver of the school tour bus that exploded on Tuesday afternoon, killing 23 people, has surrendered to police. Earlier on Tuesday evening, a shocking video emerged showing that the bus explosion was not immediate.

Indeed, it clearly shows that instead of evacuating the vehicle and putting safety first, the driver attempted to deal with the fire himself. In short, he is seen with a fire extinguisher behind the vehicle just seconds before it erupts into an inferno.

Afterwards, the 48-year-old man simply fled the scene. Before this, he was unable to face the magnitude of his own misjudgment. Previously, such fires have seen loss of life avoided by passengers including foreign tourists, evacuating the vehicle.

Previous incidents show the importance of timely evacuation in preventing loss of life in bus fires

For instance, a bus ferrying 15 Polish tourists to Ayutthaya in June 2023.

During that incident, the bus driver quickly evacuated all passengers before the bus exploded and became engulfed in flames.

Tuesday’s tragedy happened in the Rangsit district of Pathum Thani on the inbound Phahonyothin Road. At this time, police have already opened a case against the driver, Mr. Saman. On Tuesday evening, they were tracking him down before he surrendered.

Meanwhile, police investigators are believed to be studying video clips of what happened in the minutes after the collision on Tuesday. The clip clearly shows the driver exiting from the side door of the bus where flames are already seen licking some parts.

Video footage shows the chaotic moments as the driver attempts to open doors and put out the flames

After that, he is seen running to open a midsection door and thereafter a door at the back of the bus. Finally, someone hands the driver a fire extinguisher, which he attempts to use just before the bus explodes into a fireball.

Undoubtedly, this video footage and the calamitous sequence of events will disturb parents and relatives of those lost. Firstly, the driver exercised poor judgement. Secondly, in a cowardly act, he fled the scene of unfathomable death and destruction.

On Tuesday afternoon, his actions were condemned by Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior Anutin Charnvirakul. Afterwards, on Tuesday evening at approximately 7 p.m., Mr. Saman, who is from Uthai Thani, surrendered to police. This took place at Wiset Chai Chan Police Station in Ang Thong Province in central Thailand.

Authorities discuss political repercussions and propose reviews of school field trip guidelines

Following this, he was sent to investigating officers at Khu Khot Police Station in Pathum Thani Province. Undoubtedly, this incident will lead to political repercussions.

At length, on Tuesday, the National Security Council proposed a review of school field trip guidelines. In particular, Dr. Thanapong Jinwong, Director of the Road Safety Academic Center (RSAC), questioned the use of a high-rise tour bus to transport school children.

Certainly, he suggested that the vehicle in this case would require a full forensic examination. In particular, he suggested that teachers must be trained in evacuating students under such circumstances.

“The vehicle that caused the accident was a high-rise half-decker bus. I think that the evacuation of the children was limited. Or if there was an emergency exit, young children could not open the emergency exit. Can the teacher change the plan to take the children out through the middle door? All of these must have been rehearsed and planned before the actual incident.”

