Pathum Thani police arrest a 43-year-old suspect on Monday in the brutal murder of local official Ms. Worakanok “Palad Nok” Thepphimon. The respected district secretary was found dead in her home Friday night. Evidence points to a premeditated attack in this tragic, shocking case that has left a community on edge.

Pathum Thani Provincial Police investigators on Monday made a breakthrough in a murder inquiry launched on Friday night in the Khlong Luang District of the province. A local government chief, Secretary of the Khlong Sam Subdistrict Administrative Organisation, was found brutally murdered at approximately 9 p.m. By Monday evening, police had a 43-year-old man in custody. At the same time, they had both DNA evidence as well as a motive and background to the murder. A 43-year-old man, a subordinate of the murdered woman and boyfriend of her younger sister, has been charged with premeditated murder.

Pathum Thani Provincial Police have arrested a suspect in the brutal murder of 57-year-old Ms. Worakanok “Palad Nok” Thepphimon. Ms. Thepphimon, a respected local government official, was found dead in her home on Friday night. This tragic case has shaken the Khlong Sam Subdistrict community, where she served as Secretary of the Subdistrict Administrative Organisation.

Certainly, police believed this was a premeditated murder. Investigators pointed to evidence suggesting she suffered or may have been tortured during a horrific attack.

Suspect in custody after police secure warrant. Partner of victim’s sister faces premeditated murder charges

At length, the suspect, identified as 43-year-old Mr. Pratin “Num” Ketlaphon, was taken into custody on Monday. Before that, police sought and obtained an arrest warrant from the Thanyaburi Provincial Court.

Mr. Pratin is charged with premeditated murder and with carrying a knife in public without a valid reason.

Pratin worked as a firefighter in the same administrative organisation. At the same time, he was also the romantic partner of Ms. Thepphimon’s younger sister.

Police are holding him at Khlong Luang Police Station, where he has denied all allegations.

Investigators are focusing on forensic evidence and CCTV footage. On the night of the murder, security footage reportedly shows Mr. Pratin purchased alcohol at a convenience store around 7 p.m.

He is subsequently seen heading in the direction of Ms. Thepphimon’s home.

Later, police found a bloodstained knife under the seat of his motorbike, which was parked outside the Khlong Sam Subdistrict firefighting building.

Forensic tests confirmed the blood matched Ms. Thepphimon’s.

Crime scene described as deeply disturbing. Evidence shows prolonged and brutal attack on victim

A source close to the investigation described the crime scene as deeply disturbing.

Ms. Worakanok was found lying face-up in her front hall, in a pool of blood. Her hands were bound behind her back.

Moreover, she suffered no fewer than 11 stab wounds. The injuries were concentrated on her neck and wrists, and bruising on her face suggested a prolonged assault.

Investigators recovered a bloodstained fruit knife on her dining table. In addition, a gold necklace typically worn by the victim was placed on the kitchen sink.

The victim’s younger sister, 51-year-old Ms. Bongkot Kaewkrom, was the first person at the scene.

Ms. Kaewkrom, who was reportedly outside at the time, told police she heard her sister scream twice. She entered the home to find Ms. Worakanok dead.

Although close to the suspect, Ms. Bongkot initially told police she had no idea who could have committed the murder.

However, police evidence suggests that Ms. Worakanok had warned her sister about Mr. Pratin’s disrespectful behaviour and had even advised her to end the relationship.

Suspect’s timeline conflicts with CCTV evidence. Possible accomplices a matter still under investigation

On Friday night, police interviewed Ketlaphon multiple times. His statements reportedly contained inconsistencies, particularly about his actions on Friday evening.

His reported timeline conflicted with CCTV evidence, and officers noted he appeared nervous when questioned.

In particular, he struggled to account for his whereabouts between 7 p.m. and the time Ms. Worakanok’s body was discovered. During detention, Mr. Pratin has maintained his silence regarding his involvement in the murder.

He has also not offered any apology to Ms. Worakanok’s family. A younger friend brought him a meal and drinks while he was in custody, reportedly at Mr. Pratin’s request.

Police have not ruled out possible accomplices in the crime. Investigators are examining possible motives, focusing on both personal and professional conflicts.

Ms. Worakanok’s role as Secretary of the Subdistrict Administrative Organization may have led to tensions.

Victim known for professionalism. Local community mourns the loss of a respected government official

Reports suggest that she held a supervisory role over Mr. Pratin, potentially contributing to friction. Family members and colleagues say Ms. Worakanok was a well-regarded official known for her professionalism.

Indeed, her son, 26-year-old Phuchit Thepphimon, expressed disbelief over the murder. He told investigators his mother had no known enemies and was widely respected.

Undeniably, the news of Ms. Worakanok’s death has left the community in shock. Friends and neighbours described her as kind-hearted and dedicated to her role in local government.

Many later gathered at her funeral ceremony, held at Wat Ketkan Udom in Khlong Sam Subdistrict. The swift arrest in the case, coming on Monday, has somewhat reassured the shocked and saddened local community.

