local-government-boss-found-brutally-murdered-at-her-home-by-pathum-thani-police-on-friday-night

57-year-old Worakanok Thepphimon, a local government official, was brutally murdered at her Pathum Thani home on Friday night. Police are investigating possible personal or work-related motives, focusing on CCTV footage and evidence, as a community remains in shock.

A well-loved mother, sister, and friend to many was brutally murdered on Friday night at home in the Khlong Sam Subdistrict of Pathum Thani, northeast of Bangkok. The murder victim, in addition, was the secretary of the local administrative organisation or government. Officers have identified her as 57-year-old Worakanok Thepphimon. Police were called to the scene before 9 p.m. and spoke to the sister of the victim. The investigation presently is focusing on CCTV images and forensics at the murder scene. Certainly, the sister, 51-year-old Ms. Bongkot Kaewkrom, who was outside the home, said she heard two screams. When she ran inside, she found her sister dead.

A high-ranking local official was brutally murdered in her home in the Klong Sam sub-district of Pathum Thani on Friday night. The victim, 57-year-old Ms. Worakanok “Palad Nok” Thepphimon, was the secretary of the Klong Sam Subdistrict Administrative Organization. Police are now investigating her death and considering several possible motives.

At approximately 9:50 p.m. on November 8, 2024, authorities were alerted to the scene at 26/20, Village 8, Soi Khlong Sam 8/4, Khlong Sam Subdistrict, Khlong Luang District. Officers from the Khlong Luang Police Station, senior officials, forensic experts, and medical teams arrived to find the body.

Police find a fruit knife, gold necklace at scene, leading to focus on possible personal or professional motives

Ms. Thepphimon was discovered face-up in a pool of blood in the front hall of her home. Significantly, she had sustained at least 10 stab wounds to her neck, consistent with a sharp object.

At the same time, a fruit knife was found on the dining table. In addition, a gold necklace, typically worn by the victim, was discovered on the sink. There were no signs of forced entry, and no valuables appeared to have been stolen. This led investigators to focus on potential personal or professional motives.

Relatives of Ms. Thepphimon expressed shock and disbelief. Her younger sister, Ms. Bongkot Kaewkrom, 51, was the first to discover the body. She told police that she heard her sister scream twice just before the murder.

Upon rushing to the house, she found her sister dead but did not see the perpetrator. Ms. Kaewkrom said her sister had no known enemies and was well-liked in the community. “She had no problems with anyone,” Kaewkrom said. “She was a good person who was loved by people.”

Ms. Thepphimon’s son, 26-year-old Phuchit Thepphimon, also spoke to investigators. He said that he had been in contact with his mother earlier in the evening. He left her house around 7:00 p.m. to return to his own residence. “I don’t know why this happened,” he said. “I have no idea who could have done this.”

Police investigate possible motives for the brutal murder, including personal conflict and work-related issues

As police worked to piece together the events of the evening, three possible motives emerged: a personal conflict, work-related issues, or a private matter. Investigators have interviewed witnesses and are reviewing CCTV footage to track down the culprit.

Certainly, forensic officers who inspected the scene found no signs of a struggle. At length, this suggested the victim may have been attacked unexpectedly. The fruit knife and gold necklace found at the scene are key pieces of evidence.

Initial autopsy reports confirmed that Ms. Thepphimon had been stabbed at least 11 times in the neck. Her hands were bound with a T-shirt, and she had bruises on her face, suggesting she may have known her attacker.

The investigation team, led by Pol. Col. Kiatsak Mitprasat, Superintendent of Khlong Luang Police Station, is focused on finding the perpetrator.

Significantly, police have questioned several people close to the victim. This includes her relatives and colleagues. Among the theories being explored, in particular, is the possibility of a personal dispute or a conflict related to her work.

Investigators consider the possibility of someone close to the victim being involved in the murder

Investigators have not ruled out the possibility that someone close to Ms. Thepphimon could be involved in her murder.

A source close to the family suggested that Phuchit Thepphimon, the victim’s son, believes the murderer may have been someone familiar to the family, though this remains unconfirmed.

Meanwhile, officers from the Forensic Science Department have conducted a thorough search of the house to gather additional evidence.

Furthermore, they are working closely with the Khlong Luang Police to analyse potential links between the crime scene and possible suspects.

As the investigation continues, the local community remains in shock. Indeed, the murder of such a well-respected official has left residents of Klong Sam Subdistrict reeling.

Friends, family, and colleagues have expressed disbelief at the crime. Ms. Thepphimon was known as a kind, reliable person who had no known enemies.

The body of Ms. Thepphimon has been sent for a full autopsy at the Thammasat University Hospital’s Forensic Medicine Institute. Later, relatives held a ceremony at Wat Ketkan Udom in Khlong Sam Subdistrict to honour her memory.

At this time, Police continue to urge anyone with information about the murder to come forward. Authorities are committed to bringing the responsible person to justice and providing closure to Ms. Thepphimon’s grieving family.

Further reading:

Songkhla City police probe murders at former council member’s home found on Monday after a tip-off

Magic loses its touch: ‘invisible’ drug dealing Nigerian nabbed by cops in Ko Phangan Hotel swoop

Nigerian drug dealer betrayed in Phuket as local police receive tip-off that led them to his arrest

Criminal probe launched in Bangkok after six drug users were found dead after suffering acute cardiac issues

Gamblers and hosts at illegal gambling dens are being jailed as massive crackdown proceeds apace