myanmar-court-in-kawthaung-jails-thai-seamen-arrested-by-its-navy-pm-assures-reporters-of-a-pardon

Myanmar court jails Thai crew for illegal entry and fishing; PM Paetongtarn assures pardon is likely. Junta’s loss of control amid civil war complicates relations, as Thailand faces growing tensions over arrests, worker remittances and border conflicts.

Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra on Monday assured reporters at Don Mueang Airport that four imprisoned Thai fishermen would be pardoned and released by Myanmar authorities. In brief, the news came hours after a court in the border city of Kawthaung sentenced the Thai seamen to between 4-6 years in prison.

Quizzed at the military airport on their arrival back from Malaysia, both Ms. Paetongtarn and Minister of Foreign Affairs Maris Sangiampongsa assured the public that Myanmar was simply following its judicial process. Certainly, they said a pardon would follow.

The growing controversy coincides with increasing problems being encountered by Thai authorities as the civil war in Myanmar rages on, with the hated junta gradually losing control over the country.

Four members of the crew of a Thai fishing vessel were jailed by a court in Myanmar on Monday. Three Thai nationals were given three-year sentences, while the owner of the Thai vessel S. Charoenchai 8 was sentenced to six years.

Myanmar sentences Thai crew and owner over territorial water violations and illegal entry

In addition to a five-year sentence for fishing in Burmese territorial waters, the skipper received a further sentence of one year for entering Myanmar without permission. The four Thai nationals were taken into custody by Myanmar’s Navy on Saturday, November 30.

In short, this occurred when a flotilla of Thai fishing vessels was fired upon. At the same time, a Thai mechanic died in the panic and melee that the cannon fire triggered at sea.

Afterwards, Thai authorities were reported to be in contact with officials in Myanmar.

Since then, the release of the fishing vessel crew has been reported as imminent. Indeed, Thailand initially demanded their release within one to two days. There has long been tension between Thailand and Myanmar in relation to fishing rights in the area.

Furthermore, the Foreign Affairs Ministry summoned the Myanmar ambassador over the incident. Certainly, it has described the incident on Saturday, November 30, as an ‘overreaction.’ At the same time, it held out hope that the crew members would be released back to Thailand at any moment.

Certainly, today’s news from the Kawthaung Provincial Court is a shock to the Thai public.

Nonetheless, Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra and her Minister of Foreign Affairs played down the news on Monday afternoon. Both were aboard a flight that flew into Don Muang Military Airport.

At length, they were immediately quizzed by reporters.

Thailand assures public Myanmar pardon likely as junta follows judicial process in detaining fishermen

Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra told them that she had been briefed by Foreign Minister Maris on the situation. Previously, it was reported that Mr. Maris was to visit Nay Pyi Taw, the capital of the embattled Myanmar junta, on Thursday next.

However, Ms. Paetongtarn on Monday assured reporters that the four Thai crew members would be released. She suggested that this may happen in the New Year. At length, she explained that the prosecution and conviction of the Thai nationals were matters of judicial process, which had to be followed.

Nevertheless, both Ms. Paetongtarn and Mr. Maris were unable to give a firm and concrete assurance as to when the Thai seamen would be freed. In particular, they suggested that the men would receive a pardon and then subsequently be released.

Undoubtedly, the Prime Minister suggested that the matter of a pardon had been already agreed upon with Burmese authorities.

Pardon agreements likely, but release timeline for detained Thai fishermen remains uncertain

Prime Minister Paetongtarn insisted that the process of securing the release of the fishing crew was still within the context of the government’s ongoing discussions with Myanmar authorities.

This comes despite initial demands by Thai officials after the incident through the Thai-Myanmar Border Coordination Centre that they should be released within one to two days.

At length, Mr. Maris assured reporters that the fishing crew would not be sent to prison on Monday. He explained that despite Thailand’s demands for a quick release, Burmese officials insisted that due process must be followed. Indeed, Mr. Maris said that Myanmar’s insistence on this was similar to Thailand’s procedures.

Nonetheless, he was questioned further by reporters. They asked him bluntly if it was possible that the Thai nationals would have to serve four to six years in prison.

Foreign minister hopeful but says Thai crew could still serve prison terms pending future pardon decisions

Mr. Maris replied that this was presently his considered position. However, on the basis of cooperation and good international relations, he expected the Burmese junta to issue a pardon.

Furthermore, he denied any link between the arrests of six Myanmar nationals in Ranong on Friday night. Certainly, these were the crew of a Myanmar registered fishing vessel that had docked in Ranong.

Afterwards, Thai Marine Enforcement authorities claimed that the vessel had illegally imported 40,000 kilograms of fermented shrimp.

On Monday, Mr. Maris said the two incidents were probably not related. Certainly, he was asked if these detained Myanmar nationals might be linked to a negotiated exchange.

Finally, the Foreign Minister was asked to confirm if there was any indication that the now-sentenced Thai seamen would be released in the New Year. “At this time, it looks like that,” he replied.

Thai crew fines imposed as Thailand-Myanmar relations strained over civil war and economic tensions

The owner of the Thai fishing vessel was further fined 200,000 kyats, while his three Thai crew members were fined 30,000 kyats each by the court sitting just across the border from Thailand.

The developments on Monday appear to have come as a surprise. It also comes at the same time as what appears to be deteriorating relations between the present Thai government and Myanmar.

For instance, there is speculation of some contretemps between the Royal Thai Army and the powerful Wa State militia or army on Thailand’s border with the group’s self-governed enclave. This is on the mountainous Mae Hong Son border in upper northwestern Thailand.

Both sides to what appears to have been a standoff have subsequently reported that there is no conflict.

However, it is understood that the Wa Army, unofficially backed by China, was given an ultimatum from Thai top brass in November. This came at a meeting in Chiang Mai.

Previously, it was suggested that the powerful ethnic army had occupied the bases of a formerly defunct military force. Some of these were reportedly inside the Thai border.

Two Karen militia members arrested in Thailand for grenade attack killing three at a music festival

On Saturday last, two teenage members of separate Karen militias in Myanmar’s Karen State were arrested by Thai police in Tak Province.

At length, they used a military-grade grenade brought across the border to kill three people and seriously injure six at a music festival.

Furthermore, there are also reports of tension in relation to 2.4 million registered Myanmar workers in Thailand. At length, the junta, desperate for cash, had introduced onerous taxation and remittance requirements on these workers.

In turn, this has led to calls from Myanmar activists and worker representatives in Thailand for the kingdom to disregard the junta in Nay Pyi Taw in the process of renewing new work permits and paperwork for these workers.

Myanmar junta bans offshore money flows, impacting Thai condominium market driven by Burmese buyers

Earlier in the year, the junta also placed a ban on money transfers to Thailand. At length, these were being used by well-off Burmese as they sought to move their money offshore. Many had opted to purchase upmarket condominiums in Bangkok.

The move by the generals in Nay Pyi Taw saw the Bangkok condo market reverse course, as Myanmar nationals had emerged as key drivers at the beginning of 2024. The crackdown saw brokers and dealers arrested by the illegal regime.

In short, the increasing destabilization of Myanmar, caused by the civil war that the junta is losing, is making it more difficult for other countries to normalize relations with it.

Presently, reports suggest that China is considering its position in relation to Myanmar. Beijing has recently closed its northern border to Myanmar. This is seen as an attempt to pressure ethnic armies to negotiate a ceasefire with the reviled junta.

Arakan Army alliance captures strategic Myanmar base, controls entire border with Bangladesh

In the last few days, the junta suffered another serious setback on the battlefield. In short, it has lost complete control over the country’s 270 km border with Bangladesh to the Arakan Army (AA).

The latter is part of a wide alliance that recognizes Myanmar’s legitimate government, the National Unity Government.

It followed the fall of a heavily fortified military base on 20 hectares outside the border town of Maungdaw. The base was overrun by Arakan Army troops amid heavy bombardments.

This came despite efforts by the Myanmar Air Force to assist the defenders.

Previously, the town of Maungdaw in upper northwest Myanmar had fallen in June.

At this time, the fall of the junta regime appears to be a certainty. The question is how long it will take and what, if anything, China will do about it.

Reports in recent weeks suggest that China is considering how to protect its significant investments in the war-torn country.

