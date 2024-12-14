myanmar-grenade-thrown-by-karen-ethnic-militia-member-kills-three-and-seriously-injures-six-in-tak

A deadly grenade attack at a Tak fair by teens linked to Myanmar’s Karen militias killed three and injured 48, with six in critical condition. Police link the assault to gang rivalry, though the military-grade grenade originated from Myanmar camps amid escalating cross-border tensions.

Three people, including a Myanmar national, were killed on Saturday morning in Tak province. A grenade attack by two underage teenagers, both linked to Karen ethnic militias in Myanmar, left 48 injured, including six seriously. The blast occurred at an annual event to raise money for the Tak Red Cross. Furthermore, it is the latest event linked to the destabilized situation in Myanmar that has impacted Thailand in recent weeks. Nevertheless, the Thai police chief later revealed that the attack was essentially the product of local gang warfare. Furthermore, one of the two Thai attackers had Thai nationality and was recently charged with a drug offence. However, the grenade used in the explosion was of military grade. In addition, it originated from military camps across the border.

Three people were killed on Saturday morning and up to 48 injured when a teenage soldier with a Myanmar-based Karen ethnic army threw a grenade at a dancing stage.

Certainly, police later confirmed that there were two involved in the attack with links to Karen ethnic militias. Afterwards, local police in the Umphang district of the province linked the attack to gang rivalry.

Police Colonel Supakorn Phiphatphimpha, chief of Umphang police, said his officers were alerted to the attacks at 11:30 a.m. He revealed that a military grenade was thrown onto one of the stages of the festival.

Teenage grenade attack at Tak Red Cross fair kills three and injures dozens in devastating explosion

At least 48 people had been injured in the area, from a large group dancing on a stage.

Two people died instantly in the explosion. One died later when transported to Umphang Hospital, while six of the injured are reportedly in extremely serious condition.

Later, Police Major General Samrit Emkamol, Commander of Tak Provincial Police, travelled to the district. The police chief interviewed the two suspects himself. They were identified as Mr. Jom Thu, a 17-year-old Karen national with Thai citizenship.

The second suspect was Mr. Didi, a Karen national from Myanmar. Furthermore, the latter was a member of the Kaw Thoo Lei Army (KTLA), currently engaged in the Burmese civil war with the Tatmadaw, the Burmese military, which is losing the war.

The KTLA is a splinter group from the Karen National Union, whose armed forces are the Karen National Liberation Army (KNLA).

Two teenage attackers linked to Karen armed militias revealed as suspects in deadly grenade explosion

Police Major General Samrit inspected the scene of the attack. He revealed that the grenade used in the attacks was a Mark 2 grenade, similar to a custard apple. It had originated in a military camp in Myanmar.

The three dead victims were revealed as 57-year-old Ms. Sasithorn, and 14-year-old Mr. Piew Piew, a Burmese national. Both of these died on the spot. Later, a 23-year-old woman, identified as Ms. Yodrak, died at Umphang Hospital.

Afterwards, in Bangkok, the Royal Thai Police spokesman, Police Lieutenant General Archayon Kraithong, confirmed that there were scores injured. He said the motive for the attack was a teenage gang conflict, which started at this year’s Songkran festival.

He further disclosed that one of the attackers, Mr. Jom Thu, was arrested on drug charges in February 2024. The police spokesman also appeared to suggest that Mr. Jom Thu was a member of the Karen National Union forces. Certainly, he is reported to have carried the grenade in a sack.

The stage, which was the scene of the devastation, was part of the annual Tak Red Cross fair. It ran from December 8th to 14th. The event was attended by between 8,000 to 9,000 people.

Thai police reveal explosive device originated from Myanmar military camps across the border

Afterwards, police sealed off the stage and established rope perimeters. In addition, psychologists and other experts have been called in. The reason is that both suspects are legally minors. Therefore, the case requires specialists.

Tak province is in lower northern Thailand and has a long border with Myanmar. The situation on the other side of the Thai border is presently quite unstable.

Indeed, Karen forces are known to control most of the territory at this time, with junta military forces on the back foot.

Indeed, it comes with the tensions in Myanmar beginning to boil over into Thailand. Furthermore, there is talk of China intervening in the war-torn country.

At the same time, tensions have also been reported in Mae Hong Son Province in the mountainous regions of northern Thailand. This is between the Thai army and the powerful WA army.

Karen militia activity and cross-border tensions with Myanmar escalate instability in Thai provinces

The WA army controls significant territory north of Thailand’s borders. Furthermore, this powerful group reportedly has informal backing from China.

At this time, the WA is feeling the pressure from the advance of other allied anti-junta forces in the region.

In addition, it is also understood that China is pressuring it to act as a wedge between the failing junta and the advancing ethnic armed groups loyal to the National Unity Government.

Certainly, these rumours have been vehemently rejected by other top brass in the Royal Thai Army and the WA Army. Nonetheless, there is a problem.

It is understood that the United Wa State Army (UWSA) had previously occupied bases of the defunct Mong Tai Army. Some of these are located on Thai territory.

Rumours swirl of China pressuring United Wa State Army amid conflicts with junta and ethnic militias

Following this, the Wa army was asked by the Thai military to pull back within 30 days. Thai authorities are said to have taken place last month at a meeting between both Thai army officials and the Myanmar group. In all, eight former bases are linked to this issue.

In the meantime, on Saturday, November 30, Myanmar’s navy fired at 15 Thai vessels fishing in its waters. One Thai fishing crew member was killed while 31 crew members aboard a vessel were taken into custody.

Four of these were also revealed to be Thai nationals.

Despite repeated calls for the fishermen to be released ‘within days,’ this has not happened. It is being reported that Minister of Foreign Affairs Maris Sangiampongsa is to visit Myanmar next Thursday in hopes of securing their release.

Myanmar navy opens fire on Thai fishing vessels, killing one and detaining over 30 crew members

The four Thai crew members are primarily being held in Myanmar’s southern city of Kawthaung. This is just across the border from Ranong and was formerly known as Victoria Point in the colonial era.

In the meantime, Thai authorities boarded a Myanmar vessel in Ranong. The raid occurred on Friday night at 9 p.m. Six crew members aboard the Myanmar fishing boat were detained.

It is suspected that the boat was smuggling 40,000 kg of fermented shrimp into Thailand without permission. The Thai Maritime Enforcement Agency seized the boat. At the same time, the six crew members were handed over to Pak Nam Police Station for legal proceedings to be initiated.

