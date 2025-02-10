Canadian businessman found dead in Phuket left a heartbreaking note apologizing for pain as financial and health struggles took their toll. His final wishes included care for his cats and cremation within a day, with ashes scattered on Kamala Beach.

A 53-year-old Canadian businessman in Phuket, suffering from financial difficulties and health problems, has taken his own life. On Monday, Karon Police Station in Phuket briefed reporters. This came following the discovery of the deceased man in his car adjacent to Nui Beach, a particularly beautiful location on the holiday island. The man left a poignant note behind for emergency services.

A Canadian businessman in Thailand committed suicide overnight. The body of the 53-year-old, identified by Karon Police in Phuket as Mr. Ian, was found by a passerby at 9:15 am on Monday.

The man’s grey metallic car was found parked near Nui Beach. Apparently, he appeared to have prepared for his end with a neat note attached to the windshield.

‘I am very sorry for the pain but I have been in a lot of pain lately,’ it read. After that, it listed two contacts, one in Phuket and another in the United Kingdom.

Phuket police cordon off the scene as forensic teams investigate Canadian man’s death near Nui Beach

Phuket police from Karon Police Station cordoned off the vehicle. Simultaneously, forensic officers and medical officers were summoned. Later, the body was transported for an autopsy at Vachira Hospital in central Phuket.

Reporters at the scene were briefed by the Superintendent of Karon Police Station. Police Colonel Kundet Na Nongkhai said that the Canadian had been suffering from acute health problems. For instance, he had a chronic condition resulting in headaches and auditory issues. He had undergone multiple surgeries but to no avail.

Police Colonel Kundet said police had been liaising with Mr. Ian’s secretary after the discovery. However, his company, a vacation rental platform, was facing financial woes and bankruptcy.

Canadian businessman requested cremation within a day and care for his cats in final written instructions

Ultimately, the Canadian asked in his letter for someone to care for his cats. In addition, he requested that his remains be cremated, if possible, within one day, with the ashes scattered on Kamala Beach.

At the same time, he left two letters containing instructions and details in a safe. These were addressed to specific individuals. Meanwhile, police at Karon Station have notified the Canadian Embassy in Thailand, who will brief relatives.

Nui Beach is a small 120-meter strip of land off the jungle between Kata and Nai Harn beaches. It is 3 km into the jungle and has previously been considered one of the island’s most scenic attractions.

