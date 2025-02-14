MP demands arrest of Colonel Saw Chit Tu, kingpin of Myanmar’s scam centres, as Thai officials tighten security. The crackdown continues amid growing concerns over human trafficking and corruption, with thousands of victims trapped across the border.

As the fallout from the government’s decisive move to cut off power and services to Myanmar continues, the illegal scam centre industry in the country is collapsing. On Friday, many people were reported as exiting Payathonzu near Kanchanaburi and Myawaddy. Ahead of a meeting on Friday with security officials and Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra, Deputy Prime Minister Phumtham Wechayachai warned that Thailand would not accept thousands of refugees crossing over if their home countries did not agree to receive them immediately.

Meanwhile, there is concern that moves to issue an arrest warrant for warlord and scam centre kingpin Colonel Saw Chit Tu are progressing slowly. Significantly, Colonel Chit Tu’s focus in Myawaddy in recent days has turned to the same scam centres.

His troops raided them to screen their workers and activities.

In short, this is a belated effort to win credibility with Thai authorities, who are reportedly moving to have him arrested. His arrest was demanded on Friday by Rangsiman Rome, an MP from the People’s Party.

The People’s Party MP had previously insisted on cutting electricity to Myanmar despite resistance from government agencies, including the Ministry of the Interior.

Thai government holds high-level security meeting as scam centres collapse along Myanmar border

On Friday, there was a high-level meeting at Government House in Bangkok between the Prime Minister, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence Phumtham Wechayachai and security chiefs. At length, the subject was the ongoing collapse of call centres and illegal operations across Thailand’s borders with Myanmar.

The dramatic developments come in the wake of decisive actions taken by Thai authorities on February 5th. However, that move is widely believed to have resulted from an ultimatum delivered by a Chinese security official the night before. Particularly, at a meeting between Chinese Vice Minister for Public Security Liu Zhongyi and Deputy Prime Minister Phumtham.

Nonetheless, developments appear to be flowing faster than Thai authorities can keep up. Firstly, earlier this week, it was reported that an arrest warrant was being issued for the archvillain in this story, Colonel Saw Thit Chu, in Myanmar. In short, he is the architect of a massive development of illegal operations centred in northern Myanmar.

Colonel Saw Thit Chu, who is also a key player in illegal gambling and scam centres, commands a professional standing army of 10,000 soldiers. This is the former Border Guard Force (BGF) now known as the Karen National Army (KNA).

Colonel Saw Chit Tu’s criminal empire grew with Chinese mafia involvement in Shwe Kokko since 2017

His sprawling illegal online criminal empire, including casinos and online scam centres, took off in 2017 when Chinese mafia groups gained concessions in his empire centred on the urban area of Shwe Kokko.

Certainly other areas in civil war torn Myanmar later became home to similar activity. On February 5th, Thailand cut power amounting to 20.37 megawatts to five targeted areas. Afterwards, all other services, such as internet communications, were also cut.

Nonetheless, after an arrest warrant from Colonel Saw Chit Thu was announced, there were reports that prosecutors opposed the move. In view of this being a transnational case, they requested that Department of Special Investigation (DSI) officers provide more substantial evidence.

On Wednesday, the DSI suggested that it had evidence from 2022 involving a group of Indian human trafficking victims, which is tied to the warlord. In addition, the United Kingdom, through evidence provided by its intelligence services, sanctioned Colonel Chit Tu in December 2023.

Colonel Saw Chit Tu’s shifting alliances have allowed him to maintain power despite growing scrutiny

The warlord nevertheless has considerable influence in Myawaddy. Indeed, it was his defection from a short-lived alliance with the Karen National Liberation Army in April 2024 that let the deposed junta back into key army bases in the region. Significantly, the reason for that treachery was the Colonel’s desire to preserve his criminal empire.

At length, this includes much of the underworld and criminal activity in the area. In short, this is a warlord who operates with impunity in the war-torn region. In effect, Colonel Saw Chit Thu rules much of Myawaddy.

For example, on Thursday and Friday, his forces raided scam centres and illegal activity complexes.

This was portrayed as an effort in sympathy with the Thai government’s crackdown. It only came about because the problem now arises as to what to do with thousands of workers held in slavery in the region.

A similar false ‘crackdown’ was orchestrated by another Burmese militia in Payathonzu, opposite Kanchanaburi. The Karen Buddhist Army (DKBA) gave Chinese gangsters until February 28 to shut up shop.

China disputes trafficking claims as thousands of its nationals remain trapped in Myanmar scam centers

At the same time, the narrative of slave workers was questioned by Chinese security services. At length, on Friday, China informed Thailand that 3,700 of its nationals were currently held in Burma. Certainly, these are still considered victims of human trafficking.

However, Chinese officials have told Thai authorities that nearly all save from 2-to 3 travelled to Burma voluntarily.

On Wednesday, the Minister of Defence and Deputy Prime Minister Phumtham, who is leading the government’s campaign, had a warning.

At length, he made it clear that Thailand would not accept thousands of these people taking flight across its border. Unless their own governments accepted their immediate repatriation on specially chartered flights.

The minister was speaking as he oversaw the sealing of Thailand’s border with Cambodia. Mr Phumtham was concerned about importing these workers into Thailand to stay.

“I’ve made it clear that Thailand is not going to set up another shelter,” he declared.

Thailand already shelters over 100,000 refugees as international aid to Myanmar stalls

In particular, the minister mentioned that Thailand already hosts 100,000 Burmese, or particularly Karen refugees, on its border with Myanmar. That assistance has been made more difficult in recent weeks with a halt to United States aid and support provided through USAID.

Presently, those in Myanmar, among the now-idle scam centers, include nationals from Ethiopia, Kenya, the Philippines, Malaysia, Pakistan, and China. Furthermore, there are smaller numbers from Indonesia, Nepal, Taiwan, Uganda, Laos, Brazil, Burundi, Tanzania, Bangladesh, Cambodia, Sri Lanka, Nigeria, Ghana, and India.

Simultaneously, all those coming across the border are subject to questioning by Thai security services.

Meanwhile, the Royal Thai Police are investigating a senior general in its ranks who is unusually wealthy. The police officer is thought to have links with Colonel Saw Chit Tu’s criminal empire. Indeed, he is one of five senior officers removed from duty in the Tak region near Mae Sot, opposite Myawaddy.

Thai police investigate senior general for alleged links to Colonel Saw Chit Tu’s crime network

This was confirmed by Deputy National Police Chief Police General Thatchai Pitaneelabutr. General Thatchai is additionally tasked with commanding the Anti-Human Trafficking Center.

On Friday, he confirmed that a mass exodus from Myanmar is underway. Many of the same workers were reportedly heading for Poipet just across the Cambodian border with Thailand.

At the same time, this week, residents of the Thai side of that border in Sa Kaeo Province asked Minister Phumtham Wechayachai to authorize a 55 km border wall to improve security in the area.

On Friday, after the high-level meeting with the Prime Minister, Mr. Phumtham appeared to rule this out. While he acknowledged the proposal, he said he thought it would be a mistake.

Nevertheless, he said the crackdown was continuing apace, with Prime Minister Paetongtarn asking to be kept up to date with developments.

Thai government treads carefully on issuing an arrest warrant for Colonel Saw Chit Tu amid a wider crackdown

At that high level meeting, a decision about issuing an arrest warrant for Colonel Saw Thit Chu was not made. Mr. Phumtham said that the criminal investigation into the warlord’s activities must follow procedure.

Previously, Minister of Justice Thawee Sodsong, who first announced the warlord’s imminent arrest, later walked that back, saying that the Department of Special Investigation (DSI) must proceed carefully. Indeed, he referred to Colonel Chit Thu as a figure in public discourse.

Meanwhile, the Department of Special Investigation (DSI) indicates that at this time, it is proceeding with the case against the Burmese military figure. Earlier in the week, Deputy Prime Minister Phumtham warned that Colonel Chit Tu faces immediate arrest if he sets foot in Thailand.

However, on Friday, the Minister of Defence was more cautious about rooting out the menace of scam gangs entirely. While Thailand is also taking action against Cambodian scam centres, he said it was impossible to completely eliminate the scourge.

Concerns grow over Cambodian scam centres linked to powerful figures, including the prime minister’s advisor

Significantly, it should be noted that there is considerable unease that scammer complexes in Cambodia have influential support and backing. Indeed, the United Nations has identified a kingpin in the industry with close ties to Cambodia’s Prime Minister Hun Manet.

In August 2023, a report from the world body claimed that Chinese-run criminal scam centres were operated with impunity in both Cambodia and Myanmar. The report identified Cambodian business figure Senator Ly Yong Phat as a key player. The latter was revealed as an advisor to Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet.

At the same time, former National Police Chief General Surachate Hakparn, or ‘Big Joke,’ was quoted in a New York Times exposé. He questioned the role of former Cambodian National Police Chief Neth Savoeun during an operation by Thai police.

This was launched in August 2022 seeking to rescue thousands of Thai workers from illegal scam centers operating in Cambodia. Later, the Cambodian police chief was appointed as a Cambodian Deputy Prime Minister.

People’s Party MP calls for Saw Chit Thu’s arrest, linking him to corruption on both sides of the Thai border

Finally, on Friday, Rangsiman Rome MP, the People’s Party MP who personally called for the power to be cut to Myanmar for months, insisted that any government crackdown must see the arrest and prosecution of warlord Colonel Saw Chit Thu.

Mr. Rome said Colonel Chit Thu was guilty of international crimes. Furthermore, he insisted that the Myawaddy strongman was a key player in corruption and illegality on both sides of the Thai-Burmese border.

The People’s Party MP is the chairman of the House of Representatives Security Committee in parliament. He has long warned about the threat to Thailand from such illegal operations. Especially in neighbouring countries such as Myanmar, Laos, and Cambodia.

