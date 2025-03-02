Bangkok police in city centre security sweep following US and Japanese Embassy advisories to tourists

Bangkok police tighten security at tourist hotspots after US and Japan warn of potential backlash over Uyghur deportations. Patrols focus on key sites, including Erawan Shrine, as the Thai PM defends repatriation and China slams US criticism as hypocrisy.

The Metropolitan Police Bureau on Saturday night staged a security operation to underline tourist safety in the capital. The operation was centred in the Ratchadamnoen intersection in Bangkok, near the site of the Erawan Shrine attacks on August 17, 2015. It came in response to a security alert issued on Thursday by both the United States and Japanese Embassies. This was in response to the shock deportation of 48 Uyghur Muslims to northern western Xinjiang province on Thursday morning, February 27. On Friday and over the weekend, Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra defended the move, while on Sunday, the Chinese Embassy attacked what it saw as hypocrisy on the matter from the United States.

The fallout from the repatriation of 48 Uyghur Muslims to China last week continues. Over the weekend, Thai government sources continued to defend the move. Meanwhile, top officials with the police and the National Security Council were due back in Bangkok on Sunday.

They had been in Xinjiang in recent days, notably appearing in a number of photo opportunities with the repatriated Muslims. These took place in Kashgar prefecture in southern Xinjiang.

In one of the photos, a group sat around a table with fruit and food carefully placed. Clearly, the photo appeared to be formal.

Emotional reunion staged for the media as Uyghurs were repatriated under strict Chinese security control

In another shot, one Uyghur was taken off a plane alone. He was surrounded by up to a dozen security officers. Then a black van arrived with a female relative. Both were introduced, and the cameras moved in to take a photograph. Two men pulled the pair together in an embrace.

Later, this was the photo disseminated online in Bangkok. Afterwards, the man who was the sole Uyghur brought off the plane was mute and expressionless throughout the interactions. He was escorted by officers with the woman to a black van. He appeared to walk in a stultified manner.

Other photo opportunities showed Thai officials standing beside a younger man in a hospital bed. They chatted among themselves. Afterwards, the young man shook hands with the officials as they left.

The Metropolitan Police Bureau in Bangkok on Saturday staged a show of force. It took place near the Erawan Shrine near the Ratchaprasong road in the capital. Undoubtedly, this is a busy area for tourists.

Bangkok police ramp up security at key sites following forced deportation of 48 Uyghur detainees

Previously, in August 2015, the shrine was the subject of a devastating bomb attack.

It was the most serious terrorist incident in Thailand for decades. Twenty people lost their lives, and 125 were injured.

That explosion was subsequently linked to Uyghur elements. Despite the government’s insistence at the time of a human trafficking gang being involved, it was widely seen otherwise.

In short, it was taken as retribution against Thailand by Uyghur militants, particularly for the deportations of 109 Uyghurs in July 2015.

On Saturday night, police operations additionally focused on Yaowarat Road in Chinatown. Officers also inspected the vicinity of the Chinese Embassy.

The police operation was led by Police Lieutenant Colonel Charin Kopata. It was authorized by Metropolitan Police Bureau Region Five and involved officers from Lumpini Police Station. Tourist Police and Immigration Bureau officers also participated.

Thai authorities cite a readiness for any threat as surveillance efforts intensify in Bangkok

Police Lieutenant Colonel Charin, for instance, revealed that there were presently 142 CCTV cameras at the Ratchaprasong Intersection alone.

A key consideration for police at this time is the dissemination and effectiveness of this surveillance system.

The chief officer assured the public and foreign tourists that Thailand’s security services and the Royal Thai Police were on a mission. Basically, they can be sure that Bangkok is safe for foreign visitors.

The move followed security warnings on Thursday from both the United States Embassy and the Japanese mission in Bangkok. In short, these missions fear another backlash by Uyghur militants following the late-night deportations of compatriots on February 27.

Recalling the August 17, 2025, attacks, the US Embassy told Americans to “exercise increased caution and vigilance, especially in crowded locations frequented by tourists due to the potential for increased collateral risk” while in Bangkok.

US and Japan warn citizens to stay alert in Bangkok following Uyghur deportation backlash fears and alerts

Its Japanese counterpart advised Japanese nationals to avoid large gatherings and areas popular with foreign tourists.

Certainly, over the weekend, government spokespersons were adamant that Thailand was trying to do the right thing. Significantly, it was observed that the United Nations had failed to afford the Uyghurs asylum for ten years. Furthermore, the United States and other Western countries had not offered to take them.

However, in one frank exchange, a Thai government spokesperson admitted that Thailand would face repercussions from China. This would have happened if the government refused China’s formal requests for the repatriation of its citizens. Furthermore, if this happened, who would come to Thailand’s assistance?

Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra was particularly engaged about the matter on Friday last. She told reporters at Government House she was confident that the Uyghurs would be treated well.

Thai PM defends deportation of Uyghurs, denies link to trade relations with China in firm stance

“You must have seen the pictures of the Uighurs being reunited with their families. It is a good thing. From now on, the Chinese government will allow us to fly to visit or inquire about the Uighurs’ well-being. They do not block this at all. There is no way we will send them without knowing whether they are alive or dead. If that were the case, we would not do it. We emphasize human rights anyway. When we are certain about this, we will take action,” said Ms. Paetongtarn.

She also admonished that there was no other motive for this government decision. She especially rejected any suggestion that it was linked to trade relations between Thailand and China. The PM said that people certainly could not be treated as goods.

Ms. Paetongtarn assured reporters that she would personally follow up on the well-being of the group. At the same time, she told reporters that they would neither face investigation nor prosecution in Xinjiang.

China slams US criticism over deportations, accusing Washington of hypocrisy on illegal migration

On Sunday evening in Bangkok, the Chinese Embassy hit out at critical media coverage.

Undoubtedly, the target of its fire was the United States. The Chinese mission accused the United States of double standards in relation to illegal migration.

“The repatriation was normal law enforcement by sovereign countries,” a scathing statement read. “In fiscal 2024, one big country repatriated more than 270,000 illegal migrants.”

In turn, the statement went further.

“The country observes the same international principle. However, it pressures international organizations to criticize the cooperation of the Chinese and Thai governments in the suppression of illegal migration. This shows a double standard. In addition, it violates the basic principles of international relations and relevant conventions. This means severe intervention in the internal affairs of sovereign countries. Furthermore, it may assist transnational crime.”

