US issues terror alert for its nationals in Bangkok following the repatriation of 48 Uyghurs to China

US warns Americans in Thailand of possible terror threat after Bangkok deports Uyghurs to China, sparking outrage in Washington. Thai PM faces backlash as human rights groups condemn the move, while officials promise to monitor the deportees’ situation.

The United States on Friday, through its embassy in Bangkok, warned American visitors to the kingdom of the potential for a terrorist attack. In an advisory urging caution in crowded places, the US mission cited concerns over the repatriation on Thursday of 48 Uyghurs back to China in the early hours. The decision was later described in Washington, DC, by US Secretary of State Marco Rubio as ‘alarming.’ It was also subsequently condemned by other Western missions in Bangkok. In the meantime, the controversial move has stirred strong debate in Thailand. Both the 37-year-old Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra and her deputy insist that the move was for the benefit of the Uyghur detainees.

On Friday, it was even suggested that their plight would be followed up by Thailand’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs and a camera crew to assure the Thai public that all has ended well for the former Immigration Bureau detention centre inmates.

On Friday, following the condemnation of US Secretary of State Marco Rubio of Thailand’s repatriation of 48 Uyghur detainees to China, the US Embassy in Bangkok went further.

In particular, it warned US nationals travelling to Thailand about an elevated terrorist threat. Certainly, the anger linked the advisory to Thailand’s late-night deportations of the Muslim Uyghurs back to Xinjiang in northwestern China.

US embassy warns of potential terror threat in Thailand after late-night Uyghur deportations to China

A China Southern Airways flight carrying the former detainees touched down at 4:48 am on February 27, carrying the deported men.

Chinese media reports suggest that they were reunited at the airport with their waiting families.

However, on Friday, US tourists and nationals in Thailand were advised to avoid crowded places in Bangkok and other urban centres. This follows a massive explosion in August 2015, a month after 109 Uyghurs from the same group were deported back to China.

The groups were seen provocatively aboard the deportation flight, escorted by police and wearing hoods.

In August 2015, 20 people died and 125 were injured when massive explosive devices went off in Bangkok. This was at the famous Erawan Shrine in the capital often frequented by Chinese tourists.

Consequently, Friday’s warning to US tourists is of potential retaliatory action.

It came following the scathing condemnation of the repatriation by Mr. Rubio. In January, the new US Secretary of State had indicated that he would intercede on behalf of the detainees. This came at his US Senate confirmation hearing for the role.

Washington condemns Thailand’s deportation of Uyghurs, citing human rights violations, security risks

The strongly worded statement on Thursday from Washington, DC, expressed alarm at Thailand’s action. It warned Bangkok that it risked ‘running afoul of its international obligations under the UN Convention Against Torture and the International Convention on the Protection of All Persons from Enforced Disappearance.’

Furthermore, it went on to reiterate the US view that the Chinese Communist Party was committing genocide and crimes against humanity in Xinjiang, northwestern China. This is an autonomous region, where 44.96% of people are Uyghur Muslims, in contrast to 43.24% Han Chinese and 12.8% others, certainly according to 2020 census data.

Mr. Rubio’s statement came as the United Kingdom, Germany, and Sweden also issued statements in Bangkok strongly condemning the deportations.

Meanwhile, the Campaign for Uyghurs in Bangkok called for global condemnation of the move. Executive Director Rushan Abbas lamented the lack of commitment to human rights.

“These deportations expose the ugly reality that, for many governments, human lives are negotiable and are traded away for political or economic interests,” Ms. Abbas said.

Thai prime minister faces confidence test in parliament as Uyghur deportation sparks political turmoil

Certainly, the shock deportation operation has caused internal reflection in Thailand. For instance, it comes as Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra is gearing up for her first confidence debate before parliament.

The 37-year-old is trying to limit the debate to one day, while the opposition seeks five. At the same time, the opposition smells blood as they seek to primarily target the younger and relatively inexperienced Prime Minister.

Indeed, this move is seen as having all the hallmarks of the Prime Minister’s father, former Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra. The ex-premier once famously told reporters that “the UN is not my father” as he justified Thailand’s realpolitik, especially in its relationship with China and its authoritarian neighbours.

Undoubtedly, this presents the Thai government as appearing to be adapting its approach. In addition, the deportations are being particularly justified by Deputy Prime Minister Phumtham Wechayachai.

Deputy PM Phumtham defends Thailand’s Uyghur deportation amid deeper U.S.-Thai diplomatic tensions

Mr. Phumtham is presently the Minister of Defense but is a lifelong associate of Mr. Thaksin. Significantly, he was once a member of the Communist Party in Thailand. In short, he is seen as close to China.

On Friday, a leading academic at Thammasat University warned that Ms. Paetongtarn may ultimately pay a price for the move.

Mr. Prinya Thaewanarumitkul, a law lecturer at Thammasat University Faculty of Law, asked why the deportations took place in the dead of night with concealed wagons and no insignias. Therefore, the whole thing lacked transparency.

He also noted that the decision is a slap in the face to close US-Thai relations, particularly as President Trump reviews his new tariff regime affecting Thai exports. Notably, Trump on Tuesday imposed a further 10% tariff on Chinese goods entering the United States. This is in addition to a 10% tariff that went into effect earlier in the month.

Thailand’s human rights reputation under fire as Uyghur deportation may breach domestic and global laws

The legal academics also highlighted that the repatriation of the Uyghurs has strained the facade of human rights progress in Thailand. Especially as the kingdom is a member of the UN Human Rights Council for 2025-2027.

More significantly, he suggests that the operation, authorized by the Prime Minister, may have broken Thai law. For instance, the PM is substantively responsible for the police and the National Security Council. Therefore, she is responsible under the 2022 Prevention and Suppression of Enforced Disappearances and Torture Act.

Section 13 of that law states:

“In order to return a person seeking asylum, there must be assurances that the person will not be in danger; otherwise, it would be considered that the government officials involved, including the police and the National Security Council (NSC), have committed an offence under this section, as well as other international laws.”

The debate over the actions surged hot in Bangkok on Friday. Undeniably, it plays into growing frustration in Thailand against the United States and Israel. Thailand’s media ecosystem, particularly Thai-language media, is heavily influenced by Chinese propaganda.

Rising anti-U.S. sentiment in Thailand linked to economic struggles, Uyghur deportation, and U.S. policies

This may, for instance, explain the recent heightened tension over Israeli tourists in Pai, a tourist town in northern Thailand. In addition, Thailand is understandably nervous and uncomfortable at the power the United States appears to wield over its economy.

Whether it is tariffs or interest rates, what happens in the White House later plays out in Thailand. Even the recent USAID cuts have paralyzed refugee operations on the Thai-Myanmar border.

Indeed, they have led to a tightening of Thai enforcement against refugees. Bangkok appears unwilling to act as an alternative funding source.

At length, the first U.S. trade war, concluded in 2017, has corresponded with a decline in Thailand’s economy and GDP growth levels.

Thai PM’s justification for Uyghur deportations sparks debate as international pressure continues to mount

Nonetheless, in relation to the Uyghur detentions, there is merit in Prime Minister Paetongtarn’s defence that no country offered to take them in 10 years.

Furthermore, it is suggested that the detainees were on their way in 2014 to join the Islamic State in Syria. The plan was to enter via Turkey.

Certainly, the explosions in Bangkok in August 2025 attest to this.

In addition, the reported death of an American inmate was investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI). Indeed, this was at the Suan Phlu Immigration Detention Centre in 2019 where the Uyghurs were held.

In brief, the US failed to intervene to assist the 48 Uyghurs held by the Immigration Bureau in 10 years.

Thai government hints at monitored access to deported Uyghurs as diplomatic crisis continues to unfold

However, the ace that may be possible up the Thai government’s sleeve is a reported agreement to have access to the deported Uyghurs over the months to come. China has stated in writing that they will be treated well.

This was mentioned by Deputy Prime Minister Phumtham Wechayachai on Thursday. He insisted that they be reunited with their families in Xinjiang.

“This was done out of the goodwill of the Thai government and not with ill intent. It is a good thing to get them out of detention so they can return to their normal lives with relatives, husbands, wives, and children,” Mr. Phumtham insisted.

In addition, it was reported on Friday that the Thai Ministry of Foreign Affairs and other senior officials will later visit all the deported men. Indeed, it was suggested that such a visit would be televised. This would involve a Thai TV crew to allay any potential concerns.

Even Mr. Prinya Thaewanarumitkul of Thammasat University on Friday suggested that this is a “get out of jail” card for the embattled PM, at least on this issue.

