A Pattaya doorman has been charged with assault after punching a 63-year-old British tourist in a late-night altercation. The bouncer claims self-defence, saying the intoxicated tourist attacked him after being refused entry to a nightlife venue.

Pattaya Police on Sunday arrested a 33-year-old doorman working in the South Pattaya nightlife area for assault causing harm. The arrest came after a shocking incident on Saturday night when he punched a 63-year-old British tourist who appeared to attack him. The doorman claims he only acted in self-defence, having previously tried to avoid the irate tourist. The British man had earlier been refused entry into a nightlife spot. Afterwards, the UK man was left dazed and bloodied before being taken to a local private hospital.

A Thai security guard now faces a charge of assault causing harm following an altercation with a British tourist. The incident occurred late on Saturday night in the nightlife area of South Pattaya.

However, police over the weekend earlier had suggested that no decision to charge the man has yet been made. Officers told reporters that they are awaiting statements from the British tourist, who is presently in hospital recovering from a single punch that floored him at 11:30 p.m. on Saturday in an alleyway in the nightlife strip.

On Monday, Pattaya City Police Station confirmed that Mr. Sarawut was taken into custody on Sunday, March 3rd. He was formally charged with assault causing harm.

Thai bouncer claims self-defence after punching British tourist in Pattaya nightlife altercation

Police investigators at Pattaya City Police Station are reviewing CCTV footage of the incident. This will certainly be crucial evidence in the pending court case. The 33-year-old security guard, Mr. Sarawut, claims self-defence.

Police investigators are currently interviewing witnesses to the incident. Meanwhile, a police spokesman has confirmed that charges have now been pressed, marking a new development in the case.

The British tourist was knocked nearly unconscious by the bouncer. CCTV footage from the scene shows him approaching the younger Thai man aggressively. However, at close range, the Thai man struck out with a right hook. Subsequently, the UK man fell to the ground, almost unconscious.

Later, he was found to be in a dazed and bloody state. He was subsequently taken to a nearby private hospital in Pattaya.

Witnesses and CCTV footage shed light on the Pattaya nightclub altercation involving a Thai doorman

One of the witnesses spoken to by police was another doorman identified as Mr. Atthapol Promuthai. “I saw the bouncer walking away from him to avoid him, but the tourist kept following him into the alley across the street,” he revealed. “The bouncer appeared to have lost control of his temper and punched the man in the face before running away.”

The suspect, Mr. Sarawut, told police that earlier, the UK man had kicked him in the groin during the altercation at the entrance to the nightlife spot. He had attempted to walk away to avoid further trouble but was persistently followed by the 63-year-old tourist.

In short, he punched the 63-year-old British tourist after the older man attempted to attack him. Previously, the security guard had been involved in a scuffle with the aggressive UK man.

In summary, the tourist was refused entry to a nightlife premises for being too drunk. This led to an argument that escalated into the UK man assaulting the doorkeeper.

CCTV footage supports a Thai bouncer’s account of a scuffle with an intoxicated British tourist

Consequently, the Thai bouncer pushed the UK man away, resulting in a scuffle. When the UK man left, Mr. Sarawut also withdrew to a nearby alleyway to avoid any further confrontation.

Certainly, the CCTV footage corroborates this account.

The incident on Saturday night comes as Pattaya has returned to its former self after being a ghost town during the pandemic. It remains a nightlife hotspot catering to adult entertainment and sex services.

Last year in May, in the same high-profile area on Soi 6, there was a violent brawl between entertainment centre bouncers and several UK tourists. In that incident, the Thai men involved were charged by police with using excessive violence against the two UK tourists.

Both men were badly beaten including kicks to the head as they lay prostrate on the ground.

It was later shown the incident was caused by one of the tourists refusing to pay a bar bill. Indeed this is often the trigger for such violence as well as refusal of service.

