Thailand’s cabinet debates legalising online gambling and luxury casinos to boost tourism. However, a proposed ฿50 million deposit requirement for casino entry sparks criticism, with concerns over elitism and growing opposition from protest groups.

As Thailand’s cabinet discusses the legalisation of online gambling and an ambitious tourist complex programme, including casinos for the rich, opposition on the ground is growing. The government of Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra is hoping to attract badly needed investment and boost foreign tourism even further with the moves. However, a requirement for casino entrants to have ฿50 million in deposits demonstrates the elitist nature of the move. This is according to the Council of State, ahead of the law being put before the cabinet. It is expected that later, the Ministry of Finance may alter or adjust this aspect of the proposed new law. On the other hand, the government argues that casinos will account for only 10% of the proposed new tourist attractions, which will cost licensees billions of baht in fees before development can even commence. Meanwhile, street opposition has already begun.

The Thai cabinet is expected to discuss a controversial new law on Tuesday to legalise gambling in the kingdom.

However, the devil is in the detail, as it is being proposed to deal with two separate issues. At length, the Entertainment Complex Act and the Online Gambling Act are being reviewed by ministers. Basically, they aim to create man-made investment zones for tourism on one hand while legalising online gambling on the other.

Entertainment Complex Act proposes special economic zones with 10% reserved for international casinos

The Entertainment Complex Act will establish special economic zones for major tourist projects. However, 10% of the proposed vast new complexes will be reserved for international casinos. Meanwhile, the government is proposing to legalise online gambling through licensed providers.

Presently, conservative estimates suggest that up to ฿20 billion a year is spent by Thai nationals on online gambling sites. Currently, they are illegal and often controlled by mafia operations, particularly Chinese mafia who operate them from Cambodia, Laos, and Myanmar.

At this time, it is illegal even to promote online or any form of gambling in Thailand. Meanwhile, police regularly raid small online gambling operations throughout the kingdom.

Government argues legalising online gambling will regulate the vast industry and generate income

The Pheu Thai-led government argues that legalising the industry will generate income for the government. Furthermore, it will help regulate the industry and eliminate excess. Previously, the Royal Thai Police have linked such operations to other nefarious or illegal activities, including loan sharking, online scams, and illicit drugs.

The plan to legalise online gambling is being pushed by the Digital Economy and Society Ministry. However, currently, it is being worked on by the Ministry of Finance. The minister leading the campaign is Deputy Minister of Finance Julapun Amornvivat.

However, this has been overshadowed by the debate on casinos. The government perceives that there is both demand for such projects and potential investment. Although yet to be confirmed, the upfront licensing fees are reportedly running to billions of baht.

Cabinet meeting follows high-level political talks amid debate on casino deposit requirements

Ahead of Tuesday’s cabinet meeting, former Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra met at his residence in Bangkok with top Bhumjaithai Party leaders, including party patron Newin Chidchob and leader Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior Anutin Charnvirakul.

This occurred as the new Entertainment Complex Act was being reviewed by the Council of State. A key provision in the law is that anyone entering a new casino must have a minimum bank deposit of ฿50 million. Indeed, it has been pointed out that only 10,000 people in Thailand meet this requirement.

Furthermore, the optics of this proposal are not favourable. Coming at a time when the Thai economy is growing slowly with rising inequality, the proposal smacks of financial elitism. Certainly, it has triggered opposition on the ground, including from former Redshirt firebrand Jatuporn Prompan. Mr. Jatuporn, a fierce critic of Mr. Thaksin, has already begun protesting the new law.

Former PM Srettha voices support for investment amid concerns over casino focus of mega projects

Nevertheless, figures such as former Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin support the initiative. On Saturday, Srettha took to X voicing support. In brief, he sees any mega projects for the construction industry as good news, particularly projects such as tourist attractions including museums and stadiums.

“As a Thai who must realise that we will gradually legalise gambling, I support it since I can still see tangible investment that plainly has a beneficial impact on society and the economy,” Mr. Srettha declared.

The government is emphasising that the casino element of the Entertainment Complex Bill is not the priority. Nevertheless, many would disagree but it is to be limited to 10% of available space.

Thailand, in particular, is hoping to emulate the success of Singapore which opened casinos first in 2015. The Resorts World Sentosa was launched on 14th February 2010, followed by Marina Bay Sands in April 2010.

Proposed casino entry fees highlight differences between Thailand and Singapore models that are critical

Nonetheless, Thailand proposes to charge ฿5,000 to all entrants. Additionally, there is the proposed requirement of ฿50 million in deposits.

In contrast, Singapore allows all tourists to enter for free while imposing a S$150 entry fee for locals for a 24-hour period. At the same time, an annual fee of S$3,000 is an option.

However, those who oppose the new gambling laws believe it is a mistake for Thailand. In short, they cite the history of gambling in Thailand, which was legalised briefly in the 1930s and before that in the 19th century in southern provinces.

Significantly, it is believed that culturally, Thai people have a problem with gambling. This is the position of Jatuporn Prompan. Mr. Jatuporn is calling for protests outside Government House on Tuesday.

“If this is allowed to happen, Thailand will face huge problems,” he claimed. “People who love the country must rise up and unite to fight the legalisation of casinos and online gambling, as this will ruin our nation and weaken our people.”

Jatuporn warns of street protests against gambling, elite casinos and foreign property lease proposals

Before this, Mr. Jatuporn had warned the government of Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra that he would launch street protests against two government plans.

One was the plans to legalise gambling, the other was a proposal to extend lease terms for foreigners from 30 years to 99 years. These leases involve aspects of land and property.

Meanwhile, economic analysts in Bangkok are downgrading the prospects of the economy in 2025. Key concerns in the short term are instability in the government and proposed retaliatory tariffs by President Trump from April 2nd.

Nonetheless, the economy grew sharply by 3.4% in the first three months of 2025. This was driven by private consumption and a robust growth in exports. Indeed, this was echoed by the Revenue Department’s reports for the first five months of the tax year to February 28th, 2025.

Revenue was up significantly at 3.8% at ฿29.2 billion, 1.1% ahead of target with ฿8.67 billion extra.

Economic concerns persist despite early growth of 3.4% in Qtr 1 as gambling law debate heats up nationally

Certainly, things are not so rosy for the Stock Exchange of Thailand (SET). In short, Thailand’s economy is still seen as old and facing medium and long-term challenges. The index at 1,614 on Tuesday fell by 2.3% by noon. For the year, it is down by 16.32%.

This comes ahead of a censure debate facing the government later in the month. Certainly, there is growing distrust and concern about the widening rift between the two main parties in the cabinet.

At length, the Entertainment Complex Bill for casinos is seen as a goodwill project for the two political players.

Certainly, strong investment by large casino and tourist players into the kingdom is always good headline news. The opening of high-class casinos, despite the unpleasant optics when compared to poverty in Thailand, is the sort of uplifting narrative that the government feels it needs.

However, it may get more than it bargains for from the streets as opposition to the proposal grows.

Further reading:

Government to take its chances by legalising casino complex operations and online gambling in Thailand

Casino bill already causing division at cabinet level as Bhumjaithai Party appears less than convinced

Minister outlines plans for Casinos, Disneyland and a tax support system for workers to Parliament

Legal casinos and gambling in Thailand being weighed up carefully after Deputy PM’s backing

Top Royal Thai Police officers under scrutiny over links to huge illegal online gambling cash flows

Party leader: Thailand could be losing trillions of baht each year because of its highly restrictive gambling laws

Unlikely rags to riches convict star arrested again in Thailand over online gambling promotion

PM plays clips to parliament to defend himself against media ‘distortion’ of gambling claims

Rayong gambling boss is arrested as fact-finding panel finds police and officials acted corruptly

Gamblers and hosts at illegal gambling dens are being jailed as massive crackdown proceeds apace

Gambling debts the motive for the armed robbery on Monday in Chiang Rai, main suspect charged in court

Raids on online gambling websites by ‘Big Joke’ highlights the scale of Thailand’s illegal gambling market

World cup brought home Thailand’s chronic gambling issue

Activist: more gambling dens in Rayong, 45-year-old security man tested on Sunday dies on Monday