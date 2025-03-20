Murder in Nakhon Sawan revealed after drug addict found dead on local road. Police officer mastermind

A premeditated murder in Nakhon Sawan has been exposed after a drug addict’s death was revealed as part of an insurance fraud scheme. A senior police officer at Wanon Niwat Police Station orchestrated the plot to claim ฿14 million, leading to several arrests.

A shockingly premeditated murder has been revealed in Nakhon Sawan following a series of arrests by police at Wanon Niwat Police Station earlier this month. In short, what appeared to be a road accident has turned out to be a criminal plot to defraud ฿14 million from Thai insurance companies. The death of 32-year-old Wichian Jityen occurred on a lonely highway on February 10th. Earlier, his killers had taken him to buy new clothes, have his hair cut and have a restaurant meal where they plied him with alcohol. Later, it emerged that the mastermind behind the murder for riches was a senior police officer at the same police station.

Thai police in Sakon Nakhon have released details of an appalling and sinister case linked to the premeditated murder of a 32-year-old man on February 10th. In summary, a man known to be a drunkard and drug taker was murdered in what was made to look like a road traffic accident.

Afterwards, claims of ฿14 million were lodged in respect of no less than 28 insurance contracts. The policies were linked to three different pickup trucks involved in the death.

Investigation opened after Insurance Commission complaint reveals potential murder linked to fraud

Previously, police had not been suspicious when the body of Wichian Jityen was found on Highway 2280 near the Ban Na Bua to Charoen Sin road.

Police only opened an investigation into the case on February 25 after a complaint was filed with the Office of the Insurance Commission. Certainly, this prompted a full investigation. Police investigators later interviewed the family of the deceased man.

Indeed, his mother, who was the beneficiary, had signed a power of attorney to a well-known businessman and politician. At length, this was Sakon Sonkaew, a bottling plant owner and member of the Kusa Kam Subdistrict Council.

In turn, the first breakthrough for investigators was when they spoke to Ms. Buarian, the murdered man’s sister. Significantly, she told police that Mr. Sakon was a close friend of the family.

Before this incident, he had helped her father when he had an accident. Indeed, he was a trusted friend of the family.

Victim’s sister reveals suspicions about suspect after receiving compensation payment, leading to arrests

Therefore, Ms. Buarian had spoken to Mr. Sakon about her brother’s violence towards her parents. In particular, she had asked the local strongmen to teach him a lesson. He promised he would.

Afterwards, when her brother died, she felt both remorse and suspicion. At the same time, Mr. Sakon paid the family ฿100,000 after her brother’s death.

“Mr. Sakon gave us just 100,000 baht for my brother’s death. It didn’t sit right with me,” she told shocked police investigators. At length, once enough evidence was gathered, arrests were made in the case.

Suspects arrested and plot details revealed as police clarify events leading up to the victim’s death

The four suspects detained on Provincial Court arrest included Mr. Sakon Sonkaew.

In addition, police detained 56-year-old Somsak Wobao, 41-year-old Phonchanok Onsurathum and 30-year-old Phiraphat Rakkun. At length, police clarified that the plot was executed with the three pickups on February 10th.

Earlier, Mr Phonchanok had met Mr. Sakon. They had picked up Mr. Wichian from his home in Suwannakhiri Village. After that, they travelled to the Charoen Sin district. Incredibly, the men took the man marked for death to have his hair cut before later taking him to buy new clothes.

After that, the two men met the other accused at a restaurant. In short, they made sure to get Mr. Wichian intoxicated.

Earlier this month, as the police dragnet closed in, 30-year-old Mr. Phiraphat tried to avoid police capture. Nevertheless, when the younger man was captured, he quickly confessed to the crime.

Indeed, it transpired that he was the driver of the pickup truck that ultimately murdered Mr. Wichian. It rolled over Mr. Wichian, who was placed face down on the road.

Phiraphat’s confession exposes plot details, implicating key suspects and revealing their criminal actions

Previously, under questioning, the three men arrested first denied the existence of a plot. Indeed, Mr. Sakon denied any knowledge of the two other men. Certainly, this was quickly exposed as a lie, as both Mr. Sakon and Mr. Somsak were both members of the Kusa Kam Subdistrict Council.

Furthermore, Mr. Somsak and Mr. Phonchanok were both employees of Mr. Sakon’s bottling factory. In the meantime, it was the revelations of Mr. Phiraphat that blew the case wide open.

Firstly, he admitted that Mr. Wichian was placed on the road and run over. Undoubtedly, he knew this because he had committed the act himself. However, Mr. Sakon was at the scene previously to place the body with the other men.

Crucial details about the crime emerge, including the involvement of a senior police officer as mastermind

“Wichian had not fallen from the truck but had been placed face down on the road for the vehicles to run over him,” he declared. In addition, he gave police other damning testimony. For instance, Mr. Sakon was aware of CCTV cameras on site and, most significantly, the involvement of a senior police officer.

The latter was the mastermind of the crime. Mr. Phiraphat said he was with Mr. Sakon preparing for the murder when he noticed a police car with markings nearby.

Certainly, he recognised the police officer as 58-year-old Police Colonel Nanmanas Phosri. Police Colonel Phosri served also at Wanon Niwat police station. At the same time, he was a road accident investigator and expert.

Mr. Phiraphat said he recognised the officer as he had attended the funeral of a relative of Mr. Sakon.

Senior police officer arrested as the mastermind behind gruesome murder plot, leading to a wider investigation

Later, the senior police officer was arrested at his own police station on March 11th based on the testimony of Mr. Phiraphat.

Finally, police at Wanon Niwat police station staged a reconstruction of this appalling crime in great detail. The case is now being directed by Police Lieutenant Colonel Noppadol Buali, the lead investigator.

“The autopsy found no abrasions or collision marks, which are typical in car accidents,” said Police Lieutenant Colonel Noppadol, further confirming that a crime had been committed.

In short, a senior police officer conspired with local criminals to murder a man with a drink and drug problem. All for the payout of ฿14 million. Undoubtedly, the scale and depravity of this criminal plot not only raises questions about the Royal Thai Police but also about wider society in Thailand as a whole.

