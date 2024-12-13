Ex-deputy minister and PAO chief jailed in Prachin Buri after protégé’s brutal murder. Police uncover audio of heated argument, armed guards confess to shooting. The high-profile case highlights Thailand’s hot-tempered local political world where dangerous political rivalries often end in police investigations and probes.

A former deputy minister and current Chairman of the Provincial Administrative Organisation was in Nakhon Nayok jail on Friday, accused of premeditated murder. It followed a court hearing earlier in the day and a dramatic murder at the Baan Yai (Big House) in Prachin Buri on Wednesday evening. At the mansion of Mr. Sunthorn Wilawan, or “Kot,” a protégé—or adopted son—of the local bigwig was gunned down. Later, an incriminating audio clip emerged, purportedly capturing a heated argument between the deceased and someone in the mansion. After a tip-off to local police at 8:20 PM, armed response officers surrounded the property. Upon storming inside, they found the body of 48-year-old Mr. Chaimes Sitthisanitphong, or SJ Thong, riddled with bullet holes.

The cutthroat nature of Thai politics, particularly local politics, turned deadly in Prachin Buri on Wednesday night. Armed police surrounded the home of the Provincial Administrative Organisation Chairman, Mr. Sunthorn Wilawan, also known as “Kot.” Mr. Sunthorn is a former Deputy Minister of Health.

Mr. Sunthorn is effectively the de facto mayor of Prachin Buri. However, both he and his daughter, Ms. Kanokwan Wilawan, have controversial histories. Ms. Kanokwan was Deputy Education Minister in the last government of General Prayut Chan-o-cha. Both have faced charges of illegal land encroachment, with Ms. Wilawan being suspended from office by the Supreme Court in August 2022, a move later confirmed in February 2023. Both are presently members of the Bhumjaithai Party.

Shots fired at politician’s mansion in Prachin Buri escalate into dramatic standoff and chilling murder

Police were called to the 85-year-old politician’s mansion after shots were fired. At the same time, a party outside had been waiting for Police Sergeant Chaimes Sitthisanitphong.

The 48-year-old, also a member of the Provincial Administrative Organisation (commonly referred to as Sor Jor Thong or SJ Thong), was considered an adopted son of Mr. Sunthorn.

Simultaneously, SJ Thong was known as an accomplished boxing promoter. However, he was no stranger to controversy, having previously faced charges of corruption related to contract rigging.

Despite this, like his mentor, he defeated the charges brought against him.

It appears that the deceased’s visit to the Baan Yai (Big House) on Wednesday night was politically motivated.

He left an entourage outside as he went in, ostensibly to meet Mr. Kot.

The 85-year-old was at home, having returned earlier that day from a doctor’s visit. At the time, he was guarded by six heavily armed bodyguards. The incident occurred at the mansion on Roman Uthit Road in the Muang area of Prachin Buri.

Police find SJ Thong dead on a second-floor landing after gunfire erupts at political boss’s home

Police were alerted to the incident at approximately 8:20 PM. They surrounded the house and issued an ultimatum to those inside to surrender. The alarm was raised by the entourage of SJ Thong, who had been waiting for him outside.

Reports describe a flurry of gunfire, with up to ten shots followed by an interval and then a final shot. When armed police stormed the house later, they found the body of Mr. Chaimes Sitthisanitphong, or SJ Thong, riddled with bullet holes. His body was discovered on a second-floor landing, with shell casings scattered nearby.

Police allege that Mr. Chaimes had gone to meet his patron. It is understood that he wished to inquire about a candidacy for the position of President of the Provincial Administrative Organisation.

On Friday, sources within Pheu Thai, particularly Minister of Tourism and Sports Surawong Thienthong, revealed that the wife of SJ Thong was considering running as a candidate for the ruling party.

Mr. Surawong, however, stressed that the party was not linked to the killing. He also confirmed that SJ Thong had previously brought his wife, Ms. Naphapat Anchasanitmon, or SC Joy, to meet Pheu Thai Party representatives.

Audio clip sparks intrigue as suspects, including Mr. Sunthorn, are questioned by Thai authorities

Shortly after the incident, Mr. Sunthorn, along with his bodyguards, was taken into custody. A significant audio clip was later released. While the identities of the voices have not been confirmed, it is believed that one belongs to the deceased.

Another individual, the Vice Chairman of the Provincial Administrative Organisation, Mr. Kritsada Kasemphan, claimed the other voice was his.

Mr. Krit defended the presence of heavily armed men, stating it was normal for powerful politicians to have such protection. He also claimed that Mr. Sunthorn had initially received Mr. Chaimes, who subsequently re-entered the property. Mr. Krit said he escorted him in and that gunfire erupted after SJ Thong entered the building for the second time.

Mr. Krit asserted that Mr. Sunthorn was resting at the time of the shooting. Furthermore, the 85-year-old Provincial Administrative Organisation Chairman reportedly phoned after hearing the shots, asking, “Where are you? What happened? Why are you shooting at my house?”

Heated exchange in audio clip hints at political conflict before SJ Thong’s fatal visit to the Big House

The audio clip that emerged remains suspicious. On the clip, a voice sounding like SJ Thong is heard engaging in a heated argument. He appears incensed, saying, “I’ve done everything for Ko in my life. Ko will go down. Ko will go down.” The other voice replies, “I won’t go down.” SJ Thong then vows to finish with the Big House, saying, “From today on, we have stepped here for the last time because Kot is the one who said, ‘Where did I get the PAO money? Ko, don’t ask me for 20 million. I gave the 20 million to my father.'”

On Thursday, police at Prachin Buri Police Station questioned the suspects, including the local government chief, Mr. Kot (Sunthorn Wilawan).

On Friday, Provincial Police Region 2 Chief was joined by Police Lieutenant General Akkaradet Phimonsri, Assistant National Police Chief, and officers from the Central Investigation Bureau (CIB), who descended on Prachin Buri.

National Police Commissioner General Kittirat Phanphet revealed that relatives of the deceased, Mr. Chaimes, had requested the case be referred to the Crime Suppression Division (CSD). Top brass in Bangkok assured the public that no stone would be left unturned in the investigation.

Seven suspects face charges of murder and weapons violations as authorities pledge thorough investigation

There is deep concern about the politics of this case. For instance, General Kittirat assured that “influential” figures would not interfere with the pursuit of justice.

Additionally, seven arrests were made, with the individuals already charged with premeditated murder. Firearms are also being pursued in relation to illegal high-powered weapons discovered on the property.

On Friday afternoon, Mr. Sunthorn and the six bodyguards were brought before the Prachin Buri Provincial Court. It emerged that two of the six guards had confessed to shooting the Provincial Administrative Organisation member dead.

These men, identified as Mr. Thanasonkon Techathanatchot, or Golf, and Mr. Saksith Chinwong, or Toon, claimed to have shot the visitor on his second visit to the home, after being escorted in by Mr. Krit.

On Friday, the Provincial Administrative Organisation Chairman was transported to court in a police van, while the six guards were taken ahead in another vehicle. As he was entering the vehicle, Mr. Sunthorn denied any links to the murder of his former protégé.

High-profile suspects denied bail as they are transported to high-security prison amid murder charges

Mr. Sunthorn said he had done everything for the younger man. “Why would I kill him? It’s crazy,” he said. When asked further by reporters if Mr. Golf had confessed to killing Mr. Chaimes, he quietly replied, “Yes.”

Afterwards, police requested that the group be detained for 12 days while investigations proceeded. Bail was applied for by legal representatives of Mr. Sunthorn and relatives of the six guards. However, this was strongly objected to by both the family of Mr. Chaimes and the police.

The court ruled that it was a high-penalty offence. Therefore, and especially given the influential nature of those charged, there was a risk of interference with the investigation. Bail was refused, and the seven defendants were transported to Nakhon Nayok Provincial Prison, a high-security facility adjacent to Prachin Buri.

