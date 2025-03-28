Flights normal after Myanmar quake but fears grow for missing workers. PM Paetongtarn orders 2,000 engineers to check Bangkok buildings as codes hold firm. Collapsed Chatuchak site raises concerns, while rooftop pools overflowed and skyscrapers swayed.

Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra held an impromptu meeting at Don Mueang Airport on Friday evening as she returned from Phuket. Key ministers and officials either joined her or spoke online. In short, she was told the danger had receded and that the public could return to their homes in Bangkok and impacted areas after Friday afternoon’s massive earthquake in Myanmar. Flights after 2:30 pm were functioning normally, and the only building that collapsed was under construction. Nevertheless, 2,000 engineers will inspect all buildings over the coming week. However, fears are rising for dozens of workers who are missing after the 30-story building in Chatuchak collapsed in the midst of the powerful tremors.

Thailand is gradually returning to normal after Friday’s earthquake in Myanmar. At 1:20 pm, a magnitude 7.7 earthquake hit Myanmar. The epicentre was 12 km southwest of Sagaing. The earthquake had a depth of 10 km. After that, there were 12 aftershocks estimated at magnitude 7.2 on the Richter scale.

The impact of the earthquake was felt in Bangkok from 1:20 pm to 1:30 pm. Thereafter, according to experts, earthquake activity subsided to a magnitude 4.9 with its effects petering out in Thailand.

The earthquake caused panic in Bangkok as buildings swayed and water overflowed from rooftop pools

In the meantime, the quake caused anxiety and commotion in Bangkok. Massive skyscrapers housing condominiums swayed in Bangkok. In particular, water from rooftop swimming pools overflowed, creating a frightening spectacle.

Sadly, a 30-storey building for the Office of the Auditor-General (OAG) collapsed suddenly with the impact. Videos of this were shared worldwide, garnering hundreds of millions of views. However, three workers died in that disaster with others reported missing.

At the same time, a crane worker died when his sky-high crane folded and collapsed to the ground. Certainly across Bangkok, there were cracks and damage to buildings.

Notably, Thailand experienced a similar event in 1956, prompting improved building codes. Nowadays, all buildings are designed to withstand earthquakes of this magnitude and even higher.

Prime Minister orders residents to return home and deploys army to assist those affected by the earthquake

On Friday evening, Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra held an impromptu briefing at Don Mueang Airport. Previously, the PM had been in Phuket, where she was closely briefed on events, particularly in Bangkok.

During a lengthy briefing with officials at the airport and via Zoom calls, she was brought up to date. Firstly, the situation had improved and the threat diminished. Therefore, she ordered that all residents could return to their homes, including those in high-rise buildings.

Simultaneously, she ordered all public parks to reopen. In addition, the Royal Thai Army was deployed to establish a field hospital and assist the public. Food and drink were provided for those who wished to stay outdoors due to nervousness about the situation.

PM Paetongtarn Shinawatra spoke with Bangkok Governor Chadchart Sittipunt and Deputy Prime Minister Phumtham Wechayachai. They discussed the devastating building collapse in Chatuchak. The ฿2.1 billion project was wiped out while fears remained for the lives of more missing workers.

Concerns rise over missing workers as officials confirm Bangkok buildings largely withstood the earthquake

Previously, it was reported that dozens of workers were missing. Concerns were rising for their safety.

Meanwhile, the PM was informed about buildings in Bangkok. The government is pleased that they withstood the earthquake, the most powerful since 1956. Officials briefed the PM that they are designed to withstand even more powerful occurrences.

Indeed, there was some clarification that the only building that collapsed was under construction. Nevertheless, a sky bridge in a prominent Thonglor condominium building was damaged when one part of a Twin Towers development shifted sideways under the earthquake force.

Government to deploy engineers for inspections amid fears of hidden structural damage in affected buildings

PM Paetongtarn elaborated to reporters that in the coming days and weeks, up to 2,000 engineers will inspect all buildings in the city and surrounding provinces.

They will be looking for hidden damage or structural weaknesses.

Meanwhile, there were concerns that the earthquake would affect flights arriving and departing from Suvarnabhumi Airport.

Mr. Noppasit Chakpitak, President of Aeronautical Radio of Thailand Co., Ltd., earlier on Friday, stated that all departing aircraft were grounded. Nonetheless, this was only from 1:30 pm to 2:30 pm. In short, after 2:30 pm, all airline flights operated normally in Thailand.

Further reading:

Worst Earthquake tremors to hit Bangkok in nearly 70 years with at least 4 people dead. Toll may rise

Worst Earthquake tremors to hit Bangkok in nearly 70 years with at least 4 people dead. Toll may rise

Northern Mekong River provinces battling the most severe flooding in 40–50 years after massive rainfall

People’s Party on campaign but on guard against potential legal complaints to oversight agencies

Wealthy young People’s Party leader aims to create a technology-driven and efficient welfare state

Launch of the People’s Party with ‘Teng’ or Nattapong Ruangpanyawut as its new leader not Sirikanya Tansakul

Inward immigration may ultimately be the only thing that can halt Thailand’s fated economic decline

By 2074, Thailand’s population will fall to 30 million people even based on the current birth rate which is still falling

Thailand in crisis as population declined by over 500k over the last four years according to the latest data

Thailand’s days of GDP growth in excess of 5% may be a thing of the past as it has grown too old