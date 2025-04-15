Hero police officer in Nakhon Pathom saves 35 year old woman’s life in dangerous bee attack on Sunday

A heroic Thai police officer is being praised for saving a woman’s life after she was attacked by a swarm of bees at a packed Songkran temple. The 32-year-old used his shirt to scatter the bees and rushed the seriously injured woman to hospital.

A police officer was widely praised on Sunday for his brave and effective rescue of a 35-year-old woman attacked by a bee swarm. The incident on Sunday afternoon saw the woman stung mercilessly by angry bees and on the verge of collapse. Indeed, her life was in danger and she required hospitalisation later. However, Pol Sgt Maj Chaiyaporn Khanenin, who was waved down by a frantic member of the public, saved the day. The 32-year-old used his police shirt to batter and break up the bees’ frightening attack on the unfortunate woman.

A Nakhon Pathom policeman has been praised for his quick and fearless response. It came after rescuing a woman who was viciously attacked by a swarm of bees. Previously, the woman had visited one of Thailand’s most revered temples during the Songkran festival.

The incident occurred on Sunday afternoon at Wat Phra That Phanom Woramahawihan. This is a well-known pilgrimage site in That Phanom district, Nakhon Phanom province. Afterwards, a viral video shared online showed the heroic moment.

At length, it showed a woman, believed to be around 35 years old, bent over in distress. At the same time, bees swarmed and stung her repeatedly near the front of the temple.

Police officer rushes into action after bystander flags him down amid panic near temple entrance

Pol Sgt Maj Chaiyaporn Khanenin, 32, from the Crime Prevention and Suppression Unit at That Phanom Police Station, was patrolling nearby. After that, a local waved him down, such was the panic and commotion.

“I saw a crowd gathering, and someone shouted that a woman was being attacked by bees,” he said. “Certainly, I didn’t think twice. I jumped out of the car, took off my uniform shirt, and ran straight to her.”

Footage from the scene shows the officer swinging his shirt vigorously at the bees. Certainly, he was trying to scatter the swarm. The woman was dazed and struggled to stay upright. She slowly moved away as the officer kept the bees off her.

“I knew the bees had locked on to her. They weren’t interested in anyone else,” he said. “If I didn’t step in, she might not have made it.”

Injured woman rushed to hospital after officer clears swarm and helps her into patrol vehicle

He managed to escort the injured woman into his patrol car. In particular, he drove her to Somdej Phra Yupparat Hospital in That Phanom. Doctors removed dozens of bee stingers from her head and face. She was later reported to be in a stable condition.

Her injuries were the most serious of the day, said medics. Officials confirmed that at least seven other people, including other visitors and locals, were also stung but sustained only minor injuries.

“I saw her face — it was swelling fast,” said Sgt Maj Chaiyaporn. “She could barely walk. She was stumbling and almost collapsed. There wasn’t time to look for gear or backup. I had to act.”

The officer’s uniform shirt, now covered in bee stingers, was left behind at the scene. However, he said the decision to remove it was instinctive.

“I remembered someone saying bees usually sting the first target they spot. Then, I figured they wouldn’t come for me if I moved quickly. I was lucky. I didn’t get stung at all.”

Officer suspects incense smoke disturbed nearby hives as Songkran crowds filled the sacred grounds

He suspects the bees may have been disturbed by incense smoke from Songkran merit-making ceremonies. “There were a lot of people, a lot of joss sticks. The bees probably had hives nearby and got agitated.”

Wat Phra That Phanom is famous for its towering 53-metre stupa. It is said to house relics of the Buddha. The temple attracts large crowds during religious holidays, and Sunday was no exception. Visitors had earlier packed the site for Songkran offerings when the swarm struck without warning.

Local officials are now working to locate any hives on the temple grounds and remove them safely. Signs may also be placed to warn tourists about the presence of bees.

Meanwhile, Sgt Maj Chaiyaporn’s actions quickly drew admiration online after the rescue clip was widely shared. Viewers praised his calm and selfless response.

Online praise pours in for calm and fearless rescue as officer shrugs off hero label and laughs at clip

One comment read: “This is what a real hero looks like — no weapons, no gear, just guts and a shirt.” Another said: “Incredible bravery. He didn’t even flinch.”

Despite the attention, the officer downplayed his role. “I’m just doing my job,” he said. “Sometimes that means chasing suspects. Sometimes it means swatting bees. Of course, I’m proud I could help her.”

Later, asked how he felt watching the video back, he laughed. “I looked ridiculous waving that shirt. But hey — it worked.”

The woman, who has not been named, is expected to make a full recovery. Her family expressed thanks to the police and medical staff for their swift action.

Police force under scrutiny finds unexpected moment of pride in young officer’s unflinching response

Authorities are urging visitors to remain vigilant when attending temples during the holiday period, especially in rural areas where wildlife may be present. Temple staff will continue to monitor the area for further bee activity.

As for Sgt Maj Chaiyaporn, he returned to his duties the next day. “I’ve still got a shirt to replace,” he joked. “But it was worth it.”

Coming at a time when the Royal Thai Police faces intense public scrutiny and criticism, the young officer’s response on Sunday serves as a reminder — in short, that the massive force of between 210,000 and 230,000 officers has many good people in its ranks.

Further reading:

National police chief cracks down on drug cocktail following six deaths in Bangkok with one arrest in Sai Mai

Criminal probe launched in Bangkok after six drug users were found dead after suffering acute cardiac issues

Gamblers and hosts at illegal gambling dens are being jailed as massive crackdown proceeds apace

Sadistic murderer ‘Ice Metal Casket’ sentenced for rape of a woman at gunpoint in latest conviction

Top Thai and US drug suppression officials warn particularly of the use of cryptocurrencies in the drug trade

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>