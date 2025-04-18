Pattatya police arrest sleeping Chinese driver at accident scene. He was too intoxicated to drive away

A drunk Chinese tourist was found asleep at the wheel after crashing into parked vehicles on Pattaya 3 Road. After a failed attempt to flee, he vomited repeatedly, passed out in the driver’s seat, and was later arrested by police at the scene.

Thai police in Pattaya were horrified on Thursday morning to find a drunk Chinese man asleep at the helm of a black pickup. Indeed, when police arrived at the scene, it was clear that the vehicle had previously smashed into other vehicles. Police ascertained that the dangerous Chinese driver had tried to illegally leave the scene of an incident but was too drunk to properly drive. Therefore, he eventually fell asleep hanging from the driver’s side door. Afterwards, when the man woke up and had finished vomiting again, he was arrested by police but remained incoherent.

A Chinese tourist was found asleep at the wheel after crashing into several parked vehicles on Pattaya 3 Road in the early hours of April 17. The pickup truck he was driving sustained heavy front-end damage and was left immobile following a second impact during an apparent failed attempt to flee the scene.

The incident occurred at approximately 4:30 a.m. near the entrance to Soi 21 Chaloem Phra Kiat, in Nong Prue, Bang Lamung District, Chonburi Province. Officers from Pattaya Police Station were alerted by witnesses who reported a collision involving a foreign national in a black pickup truck.

Police find sleeping Chinese driver in still-running truck after crash into three parked vehicles

Upon arrival, police found the vehicle still running with a man slumped over asleep inside. The truck had crashed into three parked vehicles — two motorcycles and one car — all of which were unoccupied at the time. Significant damage was reported to the parked vehicles, although no injuries were recorded.

Initial observations confirmed the driver was a Chinese tourist. His identity has not yet been released. Witnesses at the scene told police and reporters that the man appeared intoxicated and disoriented. He was seen exiting his vehicle to vomit on the road shortly after the crash.

While journalists were documenting the incident, the driver suddenly attempted to flee. He started the vehicle and pressed the accelerator but lacked the coordination to steer effectively. Instead of making an escape, he rammed his truck again, worsening the damage and disabling the vehicle completely.

Pickup truck disabled after second crash as driver fails in attempt to flee while heavily intoxicated

The second crash left the front of the pickup severely crumpled, with broken lights and leaking fluids. The driver then exited again and staggered to the rear of the truck. Witnesses described him vomiting profusely on the street before returning to the driver’s seat.

Shortly after getting back in, the man opened the driver’s side window, leaned out, and vomited once more. He made no further attempts to drive and soon passed out again in the front seat.

Responding officers attempted to question the man but found him incoherent and largely unresponsive. Due to his condition, police were unable to obtain meaningful answers at the scene. Officers also tried unsuccessfully to contact any relatives or companions who may have been staying with him in Thailand.

The Chinese tourist was subsequently taken into custody and transported to Pattaya Police Station. There, he was scheduled for alcohol testing to determine the extent of his intoxication at the time of the incident. Authorities have not yet disclosed the results of that test.

Tourist taken into custody for alcohol testing as police fail to contact relatives or companions

Police said they are continuing efforts to trace the owners of the damaged motorcycles and car. No formal complaints had been filed at the time of reporting, but investigators expect charges to follow.

According to officers, the tourist will likely face legal action related to reckless driving, property damage, and driving under the influence of alcohol. Further charges may be considered depending on the results of the investigation and whether any injuries are later reported.

The scene of the crash was cleared later that morning, and local authorities are reviewing CCTV footage from nearby businesses to piece together the exact sequence of events.

Residents in the area expressed concern about the growing number of late-night accidents in Pattaya involving tourists. Many pointed to alcohol as a common factor and called for stricter enforcement of road safety laws for foreign visitors.

Police expected to file charges as locals urge crackdown on alcohol-fuelled crashes by foreign tourists

Pattaya, one of Thailand’s most popular coastal cities, sees a steady influx of international tourists, many of whom rent or purchase vehicles during their stay. Local officials have repeatedly reminded tourists to observe Thai traffic laws and refrain from driving under the influence.

Police reiterated that foreign nationals are subject to the same legal standards as Thai citizens. In recent months, authorities have increased checkpoints and random inspections, particularly in nightlife areas.

No statement has been released by the Chinese consulate at the time of writing. Police said they would continue efforts to identify any local contacts who could assist with translation and communication.

Officials stress Thai laws apply equally as police try to reach consulate and identify tourist’s contacts

The pickup truck involved in the accident was towed from the scene for inspection. Damage to the parked vehicles was being assessed, and owners were being advised to report to Pattaya Police Station to begin the claims process.

As of now, the tourist remains in custody pending further investigation. Authorities emphasised that while no one was hurt, the consequences of the incident could have been far more serious.

Police have vowed to take a firm stance against reckless behaviour on the roads, particularly in tourist-heavy zones. The case serves as a stark reminder of the risks posed by drinking and driving — for both locals and visitors alike.

Further reading:

British tourist left shocked after ‘Wild West’ amid rolling brawl among club hostesses and dancers

Russian man barrels his way into a Pattaya Seven-Eleven store smashing the glass door to pieces

Police arrest motosai driver in Pattaya for the brutal assault of a tourist asking about a local fare

Inquest into death of Brit who died following a sucker punch outside a Pattaya Go Go bar

Irishman viciously attacked by Go-Go bar by a 10 man gang on his first night in Pattaya over dispute

Police crack the whip on late-night drinking in Pattaya after bizarre shootout at a local Thai bar

Go-Go dancers in Pattaya left out of pocket as salaries left unpaid by foreign bar owner

Bar girl provokes bar fight after Chinese man refuses her attentions in Pattaya – fines and charges ordered

3 western men arrested by Pattaya police at the ‘Pussycat Club’ on Saturday night and locked up

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>