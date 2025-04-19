Swedish traveller under surveillance after explosive scare at Udon Thani Airport. The bag left behind triggered a terminal evacuation, bomb squad callout and an arrest in Bangkok. No charges were filed but TATP traces were found, prompting an ongoing police review.

The Royal Thai Police and security services are still reviewing a peculiar case from Thursday which saw a Swedish traveller detained at Suvarnabhumi Airport. The AirAsia passenger had earlier flown from Udon Thani Airport. However, before boarding his flight, he had abandoned a bag at the airport. Later, the bag tested positive for a particularly dangerous explosive used in terrorist attacks. Afterwards, officials discovered herbs and dirty laundry in the bag. At the same time, they ruled out criminal intent. Nonetheless, the Swedish national remains under surveillance and review given the danger posed by the potential explosive substance detected.

A Swedish man triggered a major security scare at Udon Thani International Airport on April 17, 2025. At length, it came after explosive precursor chemicals were detected in his abandoned luggage. The incident led to the evacuation of the main terminal.

After that, the deployment of explosive experts added to the drama. Similarly, the hunt for and arrest of the passenger at Suvarnabhumi Airport in Bangkok.

The drama unfolded at around 8:00 p.m. Firstly, Thipawan Wangsanuwat, Director of Udon Thani International Airport, alerted Udon Thani City Police Station.

Suspicious bag left in terminal triggers an airport lockdown and an urgent call for military EOD assistance

A male foreign passenger had left a suspicious bag behind in Terminal 2 just minutes before boarding an outbound flight. Concerned by the nature of the contents, airport staff called in the Royal Thai Air Force’s EOD Unit 23. They also additionally requested urgent support from other security agencies.

The suspect was identified as Mr. Eric, a 58-year-old Swedish national. Previously, he had boarded AirAsia flight FB 4353, departing for Bangkok’s Suvarnabhumi Airport at 8:20 p.m. CCTV footage confirmed that Mr. Eric had dropped off the luggage at Terminal 2 before proceeding to board the flight. The unattended item raised concerns during routine screening. In turn, this prompted a full lockdown of the affected area.

Passengers scheduled to board the final outbound flight of the night were swiftly evacuated as a precaution. A K9 unit was brought in to sweep the scene for additional threats. Afterwards, officers moved a Taylor Tank Bomb — a blast-resistant container — into position near the suspect bag. The object was carefully removed from the terminal for inspection in a controlled area outside.

Bomb squad declares bag safe after tense search but tests detect traces of a volatile explosive precursor TATP

Security personnel maintained a wide perimeter while EOD technicians conducted the examination. After 30 tense minutes, they confirmed that the item posed no immediate threat. There were no signs of an actual bomb. Certainly, no fully assembled explosive device.

However, chemical tests had flagged the presence of Triacetone Triperoxide, or TATP. In brief, this is a powerful and volatile explosive precursor. Indeed, it is commonly linked to improvised explosive devices.

Meanwhile, coordination with Suvarnabhumi Airport led to the swift identification and detention of Mr. Eric. He was taken into custody upon his arrival in Bangkok. Authorities reported that he was uncooperative at first. Nonetheless, he was held for questioning while further inspections were conducted.

When confronted, Eric admitted the abandoned bag was his. He told officials it contained used clothes and bags of dried Thai herbs. He had planned to bring them back to Sweden but later decided to leave them behind. It was a last-minute decision due to space and odour concerns.

His account was confirmed when the bag was opened. Officers discovered unwashed garments, personal effects and dried herbal materials such as butterfly pea flowers, roselle, bael fruit and lemongrass.

Police find no criminal intent but still probe source of explosive chemical contamination on dirty laundry

Police quickly concluded there was no criminal intent. However, the detection of TATP traces sparked further investigation. Authorities noted that the chemical signature may have come from indirect contamination.

For instance, it’s possible the clothes had picked up trace residues from local environments where explosive substances are handled. These could be firecracker stalls, traditional Isan rocket festivals, or performance venues using pyrotechnics and flash powder.

While no charges were filed, Eric remains under observation as authorities continue reviewing CCTV footage and travel records.

Police at this time have yet to determine whether any follow-up action is needed. Police stressed that the full suite of airport security protocols had been followed to the letter. In particular, public safety was never compromised.

The incident caused a temporary delay to the final flight and a minor disruption at Udon Thani Airport. Nevertheless, operations resumed later in the evening. Officials praised the swift coordination between airport staff, the EOD unit, local police and counterparts at Suvarnabhumi.

Triacetone Triperoxide, or TATP, is a highly sensitive compound. Certainly, it can be manufactured from common household chemicals. It has been used in several terrorist attacks worldwide.

Airport security warns of risks posed by trace contamination from volatile explosive TATP residue

Therefore, any detection, even trace amounts, is a serious matter.

Despite its instability and sensitivity to friction or heat, it can remain on clothes or surfaces long after exposure.

This incident also serves as a strong reminder of the unpredictable nature of airport security and the importance of rigorous screening protocols. Even everyday items, when combined with trace chemicals, can trigger major alerts.

Authorities have consequently urged passengers to be aware of what they pack and where their belongings have been. This is especially true when visiting areas where explosive materials might be present. Airport officials underlined on Friday that they are still reviewing the case. In the meantime, they are satisfied that the situation was handled efficiently and safely.

