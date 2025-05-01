Three Chinese tourists killed and one critically injured after a trailer truck smashed into a stationary car at a red light in Rayong. Vehicle dragged over 50 metres and crushed. Truck driver flees the scene. Police launch an urgent manhunt and contact the Chinese embassy.

Three Chinese tourists were killed instantly in a horrific road traffic accident in the early hours of Wednesday in Rayong. The trio, all aged 28–49, were passengers of a white sedan which was driving carefully and had previously stopped at a red light. However, the car was hit at speed by a trailer truck which mangled the car. Afterwards, only the driver of the car, 38-year-old Wong Wong, was left alive. He was whisked to Klaeng Hospital where he is presently fighting for his life. The driver of the lorry, Mr Suphap Namnon, absconded and is being pursued by police.

Three Chinese tourists were killed and another seriously injured when a sand-filled 18-wheel trailer crashed into their vehicle at a red light in Rayong Province early Wednesday. The deadly accident occurred at 1.30 AM on April 30, 2015, at the Krasae Bon intersection on Highway 344, inbound to Klaeng District.

According to Deputy Chief of Investigation R.T.T. Pongpol Chanthra of Klaeng Police Station, the collision involved a white Toyota Innova sedan and a large trailer truck carrying sand.

The sedan, registered in Bangkok, had been returning to nearby accommodation. It had stopped at the red light when the speeding trailer struck it from behind.

Trailer crushes stationary sedan at red light, dragging it over 50 metres and killing three passengers instantly

The force of the impact crushed the entire rear of the car. The trailer dragged the smaller vehicle more than 50 metres before coming to a stop. As a result, the sedan was completely wrecked and left under the overturned trailer.

Emergency responders from the Klaeng City Buddhist Rescue Foundation quickly arrived. They brought cutting and prying tools to free those trapped. A crane was required to lift the trailer off the wrecked sedan.

Inside the car, three passengers were already deceased. They were identified as Mr. Chen, 49, Mr. Luo Hongcheng, 39, and Mr. Li Yuan, 40. All were Chinese nationals visiting Thailand. Their friend and driver, Mr. Wong Wong, 38, was found alive but seriously hurt. Rescuers extricated him using hydraulic equipment and rushed him to Klaeng Hospital.

Initial investigations revealed that Mr. Wong Wong and his friends had been returning from a market in Klaeng District. Their accommodation was only one kilometre from the intersection. However, before reaching it, disaster struck.

Truck driver flees after impact leaves three dead and another seriously injured at Klaeng intersection

While the group waited at the traffic light, the 18-wheeler approached at high speed. It was unable to stop in time. The truck slammed into the back of the sedan with tremendous force, dragging it down the road. Then, the trailer overturned and crushed the vehicle beneath it.

Despite the chaos, the trailer driver, identified as Mr. Suphap Namnon, 37, escaped immediately after the crash. He fled the scene before police or rescue workers arrived.

Police are now working to locate Mr. Suphab. Officers have coordinated with the transport company that owns the trailer. They have also begun reviewing CCTV footage to track his movements after the incident.

Moreover, legal action will be taken. If found, Mr. Namnon will face prosecution under Thai traffic and criminal laws. His actions following the accident are considered a serious offence.

Meanwhile, Klaeng Police have notified the Chinese Embassy. Officials are assisting with both the medical treatment of Mr. Wong and the repatriation of the deceased tourists. Coordination is underway with the victims’ families to arrange for proper religious rites and transport of the bodies.

Investigators focus on truck speed, driver behaviour and safety history of Krasae Bon intersection

The crash site, known locally as Krasae Bon intersection, lies along the Ban Bueng–Klaeng stretch of Highway 344. It is a known bottleneck where heavy trucks frequently pass, particularly during nighttime hours.

In addition to legal proceedings, police are also assessing whether the trailer’s brakes and mechanical systems were functioning properly. Investigators will review maintenance records and interview the trailer’s operating company.

Officials review legal steps as injured survivor remains in hospital and search for suspect continues

So far, no charges have been filed, but police say the evidence clearly indicates negligence. The collision not only caused significant loss of life but also showed disregard for the safety of other road users.

As of Wednesday morning, Mr. Wong Wong remained hospitalised. He is said to be in serious but stable condition. Doctors are monitoring him closely. Authorities will also speak with him when his condition improves, as he may be a key witness.

Police urge the public to report any information about the trailer driver. Anyone with knowledge of Mr. Suphap Namnon’s whereabouts is asked to contact Klaeng Police Station.

Meanwhile, local officials are reviewing traffic control measures at the Krasae Bon intersection. Improvements may include extended red-light timing, additional signage, or speed-calming measures for heavy trucks.

Until then, this quiet road in Rayong now marks the site of a horrifying crash—one that claimed three lives and left a fourth hanging on to survival.

Further reading:

Police investigate British BMW driver who crashed into a local Phuket roadside shop on a notorious road

British tourist attacked and beaten on Bangla Rd., Patong trying to snatch a Thai man’s bag on Friday

Berserk Foreigner in Phuket assaults a man, steals a passenger van and crashes it causing disruption

Horror greets responders after shocking high-speed motorbike crash on Phuket road leaves three dead

Deadly danger of motorbikes in Thailand, 2 dead in 1 day while an Australian’s dreams are smashed

Swede dies in motorbike crash after 5 days in Thailand seeking to marry his 27-year-old fiancé from Roiet

Canadian the latest foreigner killed in a motorbike accident in Thailand early on Friday in Pattaya

Harrowing scene as Canadian cries for his dead wife at early morning accident in Kanchanaburi