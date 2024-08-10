British tourist hospitalised after failed bag snatch in Patong; Thai man retaliates with punches and kicks during Friday morning’s altercation.

Patong Police in Phuket are seeking to interview a British tourist following an assault incident on Friday morning. 62-year-old Robert Anderson was taken to hospital after being assaulted by a Thai man on Soi Bangla, Patong. Previously, while negotiating over some matter, the UK tourist attempted to snatch the Thai man’s bag. Following this, the Thai man assaulted him, leaving him hospitalised with minor injuries.

Police in Phuket are planning to interview a British tourist after already questioning a Thai man involved in an altercation on Friday morning.

Paramedics, rescue services, and police were dispatched to Soi Bangla in the Patong area sometime after 8:15 a.m.

CCTV footage reveals initial interaction and ensuing confrontation between the British tourist and Thai man

Previously, CCTV footage from the scene near Burger King and opposite the New York Bar showed the 62-year-old Brit, Mr. Robert Anderson, talking to a Thai man.

The tourist wore a black T-shirt, grey shorts, and runners. The Thai man was dressed in a purple shirt and distinctive yellow trousers. In addition, he was carrying a bag on his shoulder.

After that, the drunk and incoherent British man is heard saying, “My wife will give you money later.”

The Thai man retreated and waited on the sidewalk. In the meantime, he approached the UK man again. Certainly, he appeared as if he wished to negotiate.

However, the UK man lunged to snatch the Thai man’s bag. Thereupon, the local man, angered, punched the UK man.

Physical altercation escalates as Thai man punches and kicks British tourist, leading to minor injuries

At this time, the CCTV footage showed 8:18 a.m. Three minutes had elapsed. The tourist fell to the side of the road amid trash cans. In addition, he was bleeding.

Following that, the Thai man jumped on him and kicked him in the neck area. Simultaneously, a woman’s voice is then heard exhorting the Thai national to stop. “Don’t hurt him, he’s not in his right mind,” she yelled. At the same time, the British man is heard crying for help and the police.

Authorities swiftly at the scene. Provided aid to injured tourist and detained the Thai man for questioning

Afterwards, rescue personnel and paramedics arrived at the scene. They gave first aid to the British man and removed him to Patong Hospital. When police investigators arrived, they discovered the Thai man who waited at the scene.

In brief, he was identified as 27-year-old Kittipong Chantawong. Afterwards, police took Mr. Kittipong in for questioning in relation to the incident.

Police Colonel Chalermchai Hernsawat, the Superintendent of Patong Police Station, who ordered a police response to the call, briefed the media. At length, he said police will also interview Mr. Anderson.

The UK tourist was treated at Patong Hospital’s emergency ward and later discharged. His injuries, consisting of abrasions, were relatively minor.

In particular, Investigators are particularly trying to establish the basis for the initial interaction. Both the Thai man and the tourist have so far been uncertain about this.

