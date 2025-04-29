Police investigate British BMW driver who crashed into a local Phuket roadside shop on a notorious road

British tourist Jack Richard crashes BMW into Phuket roadside shop, injuring wife Danielle Joyce. Police investigating after the accident on notorious Kwang Road raises fresh safety concerns. Locals call for urgent action to prevent further crashes.

A young British man and his wife were taken to hospital in Phuket on Saturday after their BMW 7 series car crashed into a local roadside shop. Jack Richard and his wife were later taken to Dibuk Hospital by rescue workers with relatively minor injuries. The accident occurred on the Kwang Road in the centre of Phuket. Locals told reporters that it is apparently a dangerous road for such incidents. Police are investigating the incident which saw substantial damage to the shop.

A British tourist’s BMW crashed into a roadside shop in Phuket province early on Sunday morning, injuring his passenger. The accident occurred at around 3 AM on April 27, 2025, on Kwang Road, in the Wichit Subdistrict of Muang District.

Police Lieutenant Watcharakorn Suwan, Deputy Investigation Officer at Wichit Police Station, received a report of the crash at 2:45 AM. He and his team quickly responded to the scene. When they arrived, they found that a roadside shop had been severely damaged by the collision.

Rescue workers retrieve British couple’s BMW after crash damages Phuket roadside shop early on Sunday

Rescue workers worked quickly to retrieve the white BMW 7 Series, which had crashed into the shop. The vehicle, which was registered in Phuket, had been driven by Jack Richard, a British national.

Richard told police he was travelling from Kathu to his home in Chalong District with his wife, Miss Danielle Joyce, as his passenger. Both had been in the car when it lost control.

According to Richard, the vehicle suddenly skidded off the road and crashed into the shop. The impact caused significant damage to the shop’s structure. Miss Joyce, sitting in the passenger seat, sustained injuries during the collision.

In contrast, Richard was reported to have only minor injuries. However, both individuals were immediately taken to Dibuk Hospital by rescue workers.

As part of their investigation, officers photographed the scene extensively. This documentation will be used as evidence for legal proceedings and any potential compensation claims.

Authorities investigate crash on Kwang Road as locals raise concerns about tourist road safety risks

Authorities have not yet determined the exact cause of the crash. However, the investigation is ongoing. It is suspected that the road conditions, the speed of the vehicle, or other factors may have contributed to the accident. Given that the crash occurred early in the morning, the condition of the road and visibility could also have played a role.

The crash has raised concerns about the safety of the roads in Phuket. Local authorities are urging all drivers, especially tourists unfamiliar with the area, to remain vigilant. Speeding and reckless driving are often factors in accidents, particularly on roads that are not well-lit.

In the aftermath of the crash, there has been a renewed call for better road safety measures in Phuket. This includes improving road signage, increasing police presence, and enforcing stricter driving regulations. Officials are also considering measures to reduce accidents caused by loss of control on wet or slippery roads.

Injured British tourists recovering in hospital as residents highlight dangers of Phuket crash site

Meanwhile, Jack Richard and Danielle Joyce’s injuries, though not life-threatening, have added to the concerns about tourist safety on the island. Local hospitals have been put on alert, with staff ready to handle any further injuries.

Witnesses to the accident, as well as local residents, have expressed their concerns about the safety of the area. They pointed out that the crash happened in a part of the road known for being prone to accidents.

One resident mentioned that the stretch of Kwang Road where the crash occurred has been the site of previous incidents, although not as severe as this one.

As of now, both the driver and his wife remain in the hospital, recovering from their injuries. Authorities are continuing to review CCTV footage from nearby cameras. This will help to understand the specific circumstances leading up to the crash.

Phuket police call for tourist caution as road accidents involving visitors continue to cause concern

Local police have urged tourists to exercise extreme caution while driving in Phuket. They recommend that drivers familiarize themselves with local roads and traffic laws. Additionally, they stress the importance of driving at safe speeds, especially at night or during adverse weather conditions.

The investigation into this incident is likely to continue for some time. However, it highlights the need for greater awareness of road safety among both locals and tourists.

