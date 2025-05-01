Hungarian man in Pattaya mauled by transwoman bar worker after failing to pay after smartphone glitch

Hungarian tourist Imre Vig was attacked by a Thai transwoman and her friend in Pattaya after allegedly failing to pay a ฿1,570 bar bill due to a phone glitch. The assault adds to growing concerns over nightlife violence and tourist safety in the city.

A Hungarian tourist who suffered a monetary cash problem when his smartphone failed on Pattaya’s Walking Street found himself at the wrong end of an extremely irate trans woman working in the establishment. In the early hours of Wednesday morning, rescue services and police were called to an incident on Soi Pattaya Beach. Fifty-three-year-old Imre Vig was badly beaten. Nevertheless, he insisted to police that he had intended to pay the bill and was an honest man. It comes as the number of Hungarians visiting Thailand is up significantly since December 2024.

A Hungarian man was assaulted by a Thai transwoman and her friend in Pattaya early on April 30. The altercation occurred outside a bar on Soi Pattaya Beach 12 shortly after midnight. According to police, the dispute began after the man allegedly refused to pay for services he had availed of earlier in the night.

Mueang Pattaya Police Station received an emergency call at 12:16 am. By the time officers arrived, the two assailants had already fled.

However, bar workers and bystanders remained at the scene, visibly upset and accusing the man of dishonesty.

Hungarian man sustains ear injury after a dispute over unpaid bill turns violent outside Pattaya bar

The foreigner was later identified as Imre Vig, a 53-year-old Hungarian national. He had sustained a bleeding wound to his left ear. Emergency responders from the Sawang Borriboon Dham Foundation arrived shortly afterwards. They administered first aid and cleaned the injury at the scene.

According to staff at the bar, Vig ran up a bill of ฿1,570. He had reportedly ordered alcohol and cannabis during the night. In addition, he hired a Thai transwoman to accompany him for entertainment purposes. Staff stated that everything seemed normal until the end of the night.

When the bar closed, workers presented the bill to Vig. At that point, he allegedly refused to pay. The refusal included the fee owed to the transwoman. A verbal argument soon broke out between the parties.

As tensions rose, the transwoman allegedly contacted a friend for help. The friend arrived quickly, and both confronted Vig in front of the bar. What followed was a physical assault on the Hungarian man. Witnesses said he was punched and knocked to the ground.

Staff intervene to stop further violence as tourist claims phone issues blocked prompt payment attempt

Bar staff said they stepped in immediately. They separated the parties before the situation worsened. One employee stated that if they hadn’t intervened, the victim’s injuries could have been much worse. “We stopped it before it got out of control,” the staff member told police.

Despite the accusations, Vig denied any wrongdoing. He insisted he had every intention of paying the bill. However, he claimed that a problem with his phone prevented him from making the payment at the time. Police said the matter is being treated as a civil and criminal case.

For now, officers are investigating two separate issues. First, they are looking into the unpaid bar bill. Second, they are pursuing charges related to the assault. Police have summoned all involved parties to the station for questioning.

Authorities assured Vig that the attackers would be identified and brought to justice. Meanwhile, they are collecting evidence from nearby CCTV footage. They also plan to re-interview witnesses who saw the incident.

Earlier attack on British tourists highlights ongoing problems with bar violence in Thai tourist areas

The case has drawn comparisons to a similar event earlier this year. In February, a British tourist was assaulted in a Pattaya bar after a payment dispute. In that case, female bar workers reportedly struck the man with high heels. They also kicked him repeatedly while demanding he pay the bill.

Witnesses from that incident claimed one of the women encouraged others to take money from the man’s pockets. It remains unclear whether any money was actually stolen. Police at the time said they were investigating, but no formal charges were announced.

These incidents have raised concerns over safety and accountability in Pattaya’s nightlife sector. While bar owners often deal with unruly guests, assaults over bills are increasingly making headlines. Tourists, too, are urged to understand the risks of refusing to pay agreed charges.

At the same time, it is also a timely reminder that cash is required for most Pattaya establishments. Certainly, some bars and entertainment outlets have modernised. They particularly use PromptPay, which has become very popular in Thailand.

PromptPay is popular but cash still rules in Walking Street where fraud fears deter wider card use

Indeed, the digital payment system is quite easy to use if your phone and bank are set up properly. It is based on a barcode system or QR code.

Meanwhile, credit cards are used by some establishments, but there have been reports of fraud previously. However, cash remains the dominant payment option in Pattaya’s Walking Street.

In addition, Pattaya police have said more patrols are being deployed to nightlife hotspots. They are also reminding both tourists and workers to resolve disputes without violence. “We understand that emotions can run high,” one officer said, “but attacking someone is never the answer.”

As of now, no arrests have been made in the April 30 case. However, police say they are close to identifying both attackers. They plan to press charges once the suspects are located. The Hungarian tourist has not required hospitalisation but is said to be cooperating fully.

The investigation continues. Officers have warned that anyone found responsible for assault or intimidation will face legal consequences. They have also reminded visitors that failure to pay bar tabs could lead to prosecution under Thai law.

Surge in Hungarian arrivals since December puts the spotlight on tourist conduct and security concerns

Mr Vig is one of a growing number of Hungarian tourists visiting Thailand. Indeed, from December 2024, the influx of visitors from the European nation has surged.

That month, nearly seven thousand high-spending Hungarians arrived.

In January 2025, it rose to nine thousand. After that, it has been consistently near three times what was seen in 2024. In March, Thailand welcomed 4,500 Hungarian tourists. They are particularly fond of staying in tourist hotspots such as Pattaya, Hua Hin, and Phuket.

