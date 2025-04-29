Another brawl between locals and foreign tourists in Pattaya. Tourism targets put in doubt over security

UK tourists clash with Thai locals in yet another Pattaya street brawl, sparking fresh concerns over rising violence and aggressive foreign behaviour. With tourism targets already under threat, observers fear Thailand’s reputation may be slipping further.

There was yet another brawl involving foreign tourists and locals, this time a motorbike taxi driver in Pattaya on Sunday. Police later detained two UK tourists at a large 7-Eleven outlet in Bang Lamung. The pair had run into the store seeking refuge after being bested in a fight with angry Thai men. The violence, however, started when the two men physically assaulted a taxi driver with whom they had a road traffic confrontation. Both were later fined and ordered to pay compensation to the Thai man in the amount of ฿15,000 to settle the matter.

Pattaya Police on Sunday took stiff action against two British tourists who started an altercation with a motorbike taxi driver. Before that, the situation escalated into a street brawl as Thai locals joined in to defend their compatriot.

The incident occurred outside a 7/11 supermarket in Bang Lamung, with police called as tensions flared in front of shocked bystanders.

The dangerous flash point erupted on Sunday afternoon. A motorbike taxi with a passenger accidentally hit a moving car. Inside were two UK tourists and a Thai woman wearing a white mini-dress.

British tourists accused of starting Pattaya brawl after altercation with local motorbike taxi driver

Eyewitnesses later told police the British men were visibly intoxicated and behaving aggressively before the incident unfolded.

Subsequently, the car overtook the motorbike. After that, the UK car driver discarded rubbish out of his car into the face of the oncoming motorbike taxi, certainly infuriating the Thai driver who pursued the car and demanded that they stop. The Thai rider, a 44-year-old food delivery worker, told police he honked and shouted at the car for an explanation.

When they did, the driver of the car, a UK man wearing a white T-shirt, berated the taxi driver.

Following this, the second UK man emerged from the car, escalating the confrontation further. Indeed, this led to the British pair assaulting the Thai motorbike driver. According to a local Facebook news page, one of the foreigners even made obscene gestures that enraged bystanders.

Consequently, the Thai man called local Thai men to come and assist him, saying, “Look at them, bros. They insulted us!” to the onlookers. A group of agile young men came forward to attack the British men. At that stage, the foreigners were overwhelmed and retreated.

Thai men respond after alleged assault by foreigners as mob retaliates and forces Brits to retreat into a store

One Thai man in a white t-shirt punched the UK man wearing a white t-shirt. Two Thai men, in particular, appeared to have martial arts expertise. A witness claimed they appeared to use trained Muay Thai moves, landing precise and rapid blows.

The man who fired the coup de grâce with the Muay Thai kick was still wearing his motorcycle helmet. He lunged into the air and floored the green-shirted British man.

With the Thai woman intervening to disperse the crowd, the two UK men retreated into the nearby convenience store. Video footage posted online shows the British pair fleeing in panic as the mob pursued them into the store.

At this time, police arrived and took control of the situation. One of the UK men demanded that the motorbike driver be arrested. However, once inside the convenience store, police took the two tourists into custody. Inside the store, the man in the white t-shirt repeatedly asked officers for his phone and insisted on pressing charges.

The violent incident was caught on a video clip shown extensively on Channel 7 TV news on Sunday and Monday. Certainly, it follows a disturbing pattern in Pattaya, frequently involving mob violence against misbehaving foreigners.

Police later confirmed both men were charged under Section 295 for physical assault causing injury. Indeed, it was reported they accepted their role in the incident.

Police detain UK duo as video shows street violence and rising tensions in Pattaya between locals and tourists

These incidents are not isolated occurrences. For instance, in March, a Swiss man was later arrested after beating up a Thai motorbike rider. He only retreated after a group of locals stood up to defend the Thai man. Police in that case also reported rising frustration among locals with aggressive tourist behaviour on public roads.

After that, over Songkran, two British tourists caused a disruption at a nightlife premises on Walking Street. Subsequently, one of the doormen used Muay Thai to incapacitate the British man, leading to another violent street brawl. That incident attracted significant criticism online, with commenters demanding tighter control over unruly foreigners.

Previously, in May 2024, two British tourists were brutally beaten when a gang of security men attacked them in Soi 6.

On Sunday, Pattaya police ordered the two UK men to pay ฿15,000 in compensation to the Thai motorbike driver to settle the legal dispute between them. Afterwards, it is understood that no further legal actions will be taken. The identities and ages of the foreigners were not disclosed by authorities, despite online calls for their deportation.

Tourists repeatedly caught in violent Pattaya incidents as local frustration with foreigners grows

The news comes as the government is striving to achieve its target of 38 million visitors this year. The country’s security issues have been blamed for a 17% drop in Asian visitors, particularly from China and South Korea. Officials say a recent spike in violent incidents is fuelling safety concerns among short-haul travellers.

However, there may be more to it than that. Some travel industry analysts believe that China can control outbound foreign tourism from its shores to leverage political influence. Essentially, they is being used as a diplomatic cudgel.

China has also rolled out a 13% VAT rebate to boost tourism spending at home, directly undercutting Thai recovery efforts.

Meanwhile, Thailand is paying a double price for last year’s permanent visa waiver scheme with China. While the number of travellers from China has decreased, more Thais are visiting China.

Indeed, it is expected that 1 million Thai visitors will travel to China in 2025. The balance has shifted sharply, with outbound Thai tourism threatening to outpace inbound flows from China for the first time.

Chinese tourism to Thailand drops sharply as Beijing leverages travel policy for economic advantage

This is partly because tour operators are selling discounted return fares normally reserved for returning Chinese visitors.

Simultaneously, the Chinese government is reportedly offering significant cashback incentives to visiting tourists in the form of an easy-to-process VAT refund.

Nevertheless, Thailand has revealed a total of 11.84 million foreign tourists to date this year. This is reportedly up 0.12% on last year. Despite this, figures for the opening three months were up 1.9%, with an even higher double-digit figure in January.

In short, visitor numbers to Thailand from February 2025 have been significantly down. The Ministry of Tourism confirmed that just 1.6 million of these visitors came from China. This is well below 2025 projections.

Thailand has also been affected by the magnitude 7.7 earthquake that struck Burma on March 28. Consequently, confidence in Thailand as a safe country to visit has been further undermined. The quake caused structural damage in Bangkok, prompting several tour groups to cancel bookings.

Quake and tourism shift push Thailand off course as Chinese arrivals remain well below projections

Last week, Natthriya Thaweevong, the Permanent Secretary at the Ministry of Tourism and Sports, launched a policy to diversify and lessen dependence on Chinese and Russian tourists, instead targeting higher-spending Europeans. Officials hope to attract EU tourists with longer stays and higher average spends, especially in beach destinations.

However, this move has been resisted by some in the travel industry who insist that the Chinese market is critical to foreign tourism success. Analysts warn that abandoning the Chinese market could worsen the tourism balance in the next quarter.

Meanwhile, tensions are simmering in both Pattaya and Phuket over the behaviour of foreign tourists. Incidents range from serious crimes including murder and grievous bodily harm to flouting public order and economic laws. Thai locals have taken to social media demanding stricter enforcement and tougher visa requirements.

At this time, even tourism industry leaders warn that local patience is being tested to its limits. They argue also that community resentment, if left unchecked, may ultimately damage Thailand’s long-standing reputation for hospitality.

