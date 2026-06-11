Tourism levy now planned for the 3rd quarter of 2026 with insurance while World Cup deal remains elusive

Thailand moves towards a foreign tourist levy with a possible July launch and insurance cover, while the ฿1,000 outbound travel charge is shelved. Meanwhile, World Cup TV fears grow as no private deal has emerged before Thursday’s Mexico kick-off.

Thailand is moving closer to introducing its long-delayed foreign tourism levy, with officials targeting a third-quarter launch and considering airline collection alongside visitor insurance coverage. At the same time, the government has suspended a proposed ฿1,000 overseas departure charge on Thai travellers, while uncertainty remains over Thailand’s access to the opening of the 2026 FIFA World Cup as negotiations over television rights for free-to-air Thai audiences remain unresolved days before the tournament begins.

Thailand is moving ahead with its long-delayed foreign tourism levy, with Minister of Tourism and Sports Mr. Surasak confirming the charge remains government policy. The minister spoke after returning from a two-day visit to Hanoi, Vietnam.

At the same time, Surasak confirmed that the proposed ฿1,000 charge on Thai citizens travelling abroad has been suspended. The measure had been approved by the Cabinet but was later put on hold. The Ministry of Finance is now studying other ways to raise revenue.

In response to questions about the proposal, Surasak stressed that he was not the person who suggested the outbound travel charge. He said officials are considering the impact on tourism, the public and related sectors. If the Ministry of Finance determines the plan is inappropriate, the proposal will not move forward.

Foreign tourist levy moves closer as government targets third quarter launch with insurance cover

Meanwhile, the foreign tourist levy has entered a more advanced stage of planning. Minister Surasak Phancharoenworakul indicated that implementation could begin during the third quarter of 2026. The current timetable places the launch between July and the end of September.

The original levy was set at ฿300 for each arriving foreign visitor. However, officials are still reviewing the final amount. Reports in May suggested the fee could rise because of inflation and the need for broader insurance coverage.

Notably, the minister suggested the increase would not be substantial. He said the government is seeking an appropriate level that will not create a negative reaction among tourists. The payment will include insurance protection throughout visitors’ stays in Thailand.

As part of this programme, the government will arrange insurance coverage through the levy system. Surasak said equivalent insurance purchased individually would be considerably more expensive for visitors.

Tourism levy funds to support safety and environment as airlines prepare a collection system ahead

The remaining revenue will support the Thai tourism promotion fund. In addition, some funds will be used to purchase equipment for tourist police and volunteer personnel. These measures are intended to strengthen tourist safety and environmental protection.

Separately, the government is examining the most practical collection method. The preferred approach would require airlines to collect the charge with ticket payments. Therefore, foreign tourists would pay the levy as part of their airfare before arriving in Thailand.

Questions have emerged over whether the levy overlaps with airport authority charges. On this issue, Surasak said the payment is different because it applies specifically to arriving foreign visitors. The 2019 proposal established the original ฿300 figure, although officials are reassessing its suitability under current economic conditions.

Thailand faces uncertainty over World Cup opening broadcast rights as kick-off approaches in Mexico

On another front, Surasak addressed uncertainty over Thailand’s access to the 2026 FIFA World Cup opening match. The tournament begins in Mexico City on Thursday, June 11, when host nation Mexico faces South Africa at the historic Estadio Azteca.

Due to the time difference, the match will be shown in Thailand at 2 a.m. on Friday, June 12. Before kick-off, a major opening ceremony will take place 90 minutes earlier. The event will feature international performers including Shakira, Burna Boy and J Balvin.

However, Thailand may not receive free-to-air coverage of the opening spectacle. Surasak explained that the private sector had not consulted the government regarding “purchasing World Cup broadcasting rights”.

He said no company had contacted the government despite earlier reports suggesting private investors could acquire the rights.

Government awaits private World Cup rights deal as pricing concerns leave Thai viewers still waiting

Previously, the government had indicated a willingness to cooperate with any private company securing the rights. Such an arrangement would allow companies to generate commercial returns.

Nevertheless, Surasak believes the main obstacle remains the cost and whether the rights package represents good value.

In parallel, the expanded 2026 FIFA World Cup will feature opening matches across all three host nations. Canada will host the home team against Bosnia and Herzegovina in Toronto on June 12. The United States will also stage a match between its team and Paraguay in Los Angeles.

For now, Thailand’s free-to-air World Cup position remains unresolved. The final decision depends on whether private companies consider the broadcasting rights commercially worthwhile.

Further reading:

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