A newborn girl was found dead beneath a Udon Thani rain tree after being abandoned for over eight hours. Police are hunting an identified Western couple captured on CCTV, a 39-year-old European man and a 29-year-old American woman, believed still in Thailand.

A newborn baby girl was found dead beneath a rain tree in Udon Thani after she was allegedly abandoned by a Western couple now at the centre of a nationwide police hunt. CCTV captured the pair walking away from the scene, while detectives identified them as a 39-year-old European man and a 29-year-old American woman believed to still be somewhere in Thailand.

A newborn baby girl was found dead after a foreign couple allegedly left her beneath a rain tree in a quiet Udon Thani neighbourhood and disappeared. Police are now hunting the pair after tracing their movements through CCTV footage and witness information from two provinces.

The infant was abandoned at around 9.20 am on Wednesday, June 10, in Soi Chan Charoen Suk in the Don Udom community inside Udon Thani municipality.

She was wrapped in a pink towel and covered with a blue cloth. However, the newborn remained alone beneath the tree for more than eight hours before anyone discovered her.

Boys discover abandoned newborn as rescue fails. CCTV reveals a couple leaving the scene

Later, three boys aged between 10 and 12 were fishing near a drainage canal when they noticed the bundle beneath the tree. They moved closer and found the unresponsive baby. In response, they alerted adults and emergency services were immediately dispatched.

Rescue workers arrived and carried out CPR at the scene. The baby was then rushed to Udon Thani Regional Hospital for emergency treatment. Tragically, doctors could not revive her.

Subsequently, investigators from Mueang Udon Thani Police Station began examining security footage from the surrounding area. The recordings showed a tall white foreign man with brown hair walking alongside a dark-skinned woman who carried the infant.

According to investigators, the couple entered the soi and stopped near a house beside the drainage canal. They appeared to talk for about three minutes. Afterwards, the woman placed the baby beneath the rain tree. The pair then walked away towards Amphoe Road along Soi Don Udom.

CCTV trail shows no return as hotel checks fail and Nong Khai sighting gives police a lead in search

Notably, CCTV footage showed they never returned to the scene and did not retrace their steps. This detail became a crucial part of the police timeline.

As part of this, officers launched checks of hotels, resorts and guesthouses within one kilometre of the location. Yet, investigators found no records of a foreign couple staying with a newborn child.

Separately, one nearby hotel gave police a potentially significant lead. Staff said a foreign man asked about a room on the evening of June 8. Nevertheless, he left after learning the nightly rate was 1,400 baht and made no reservation.

Meanwhile, the investigation expanded beyond Udon Thani after Nong Khai police contacted the case team. The same couple had been seen at a well-known coffee shop in Nong Khai while carrying a female infant estimated to be around two weeks old.

Foreign couple identified as police check border routes and continued a Thailand-wide search

Police later identified the man as a 39-year-old European national and the woman as a 29-year-old American national. Consequently, investigators moved quickly to determine whether they had already crossed Thailand’s border.

In parallel, officers coordinated with Nong Khai Immigration Police and checked departure records. The search showed no evidence that the pair had left through the Thai-Lao Friendship Bridge checkpoint in Mueang Nong Khai.

On another front, investigators examined the possibility that the couple used informal crossing routes. However, those movements have not been verified.

For now, police believe the foreign man and woman remain somewhere in Thailand. Therefore, the manhunt continues as officers trace their journey and prepare legal proceedings connected to the newborn’s death.

Authorities have not publicly released the identities of either foreign national while the investigation remains active.

Further reading:

Shocking details of a new born child murdered by parents with a criminal background in calculated act

Infant girl dumped by hard hearted mother at a bridge in Samut Prakan found healthy after stormy night

Shocking cases investigated by police in Pattaya and Bangkok of two dead babies. One may be maternal infanticide

Murder most foul in Pattaya as a 6 to 8-month-old baby found dumped in a bin by local scavenger