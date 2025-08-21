Shocking details of a new born child murdered by parents with a criminal background in calculated act

Khon Kaen parents with criminal records brutally murder their newborn, cremating the body in a charcoal kiln. Forensic evidence shows blunt force trauma, revealing premeditation and shocking the community, prompting urgent calls for child protection.

Khon Kaen police on Wednesday launched a shocking investigation after the cremated body of a newborn was found in a charcoal kiln in Non Khong Subdistrict, Ban Fang. Blood traces littered the scene and autopsy results confirmed the infant had been brutally murdered. Authorities revealed both parents have criminal records. The 34-year-old mother, Ms. Panadda, broke down after admitting she killed her child, claiming she suffocated the baby with a blanket. However, forensic evidence showed blunt force trauma to the head, contradicting her story. Police confirmed this was a deliberate, premeditated act—an appalling case of infanticide that has shaken the community to its core.

The tragic death of a newborn has shocked the nation and highlighted the urgent need for child protection. Police arrested a local couple after they confessed to murdering their infant and cremating the body in a charcoal kiln. On Wednesday, the mother broke down in tears during questioning. Afterwards, her partner had to revive her after she admitted suffocating the newborn with a blanket. She explained that financial stress and fear of being unable to raise the child had driven her to commit the act.

Earlier, villagers discovered a burned body in a charcoal kiln in Ban Hin Hao, Non Khong Subdistrict. Therefore, Police Lieutenant Nattawat Kaewhan of Ban Fang Police Station immediately investigated the site. The kiln was located in a sugarcane field, isolated from nearby houses. Blood was still visible at the scene and the fire was glowing red.

Forensic examination finds blunt trauma contradicts parents’ accidental death claim and later admission

Forensic teams from Ban Fang Hospital and Forensic Science Centre 4, Khon Kaen, conducted a detailed examination. Doctors confirmed the infant had suffered blunt force trauma to the back of the head. Furthermore, there were no signs of compression on the chest. This directly contradicted the parents’ claims that the death was accidental.

CCTV footage from August 16, 2025, shows the couple riding a black Honda CBR 150 motorcycle toward the kiln. The woman carried a pink plastic basket, while her partner drove. Police tracked them to a friend’s property, where the charcoal kiln was located. Consequently, authorities concluded the infant had been cremated there.

The couple initially claimed the death was an accident. However, forensic evidence revealed severe head injuries inconsistent with accidental crushing. Moreover, the infant had displayed typical newborn behaviour, including crying, feeding and defecating. Meconium was absent, suggesting the digestive system had resumed functioning.

Parents confess to suffocating infant before burning body in Ban Hin Hao kiln. Police believe it was murder

On August 20, 2025, Pol. Col. Koraphop Netthaisong, Superintendent of Ban Fang Police Station, presented arrest warrants issued by Khon Kaen Provincial Court. Ms. Panadda, 34, and Mr. Phongsathorn, 30, were charged with joint intentional murder. Additionally, they faced charges of burial, concealment or destruction of a corpse. Authorities also seized the couple’s unregistered motorcycle as evidence.

During questioning, Ms. Panadda confessed she had given birth alone in her room. She admitted that extreme financial stress and fear of being unable to care for the child had prompted her to suffocate the infant with a blanket. When she woke, the baby was already dead.

Her partner confirmed the story and admitted they had transported the body to the charcoal kiln. They bought oil from a roadside shop, lit the kiln and monitored the fire for 20 minutes. Afterwards, they returned to their condo, pretending they had visited a friend.

Authorities conducted a crime scene reenactment. Ms. Panadda fainted during the process and had to be transported to Ban Fang Hospital. Only Mr. Phongsathorn completed the reenactment, then he was detained for further questioning. Both were later sent to Khon Kaen Provincial Court for a detention hearing.

Criminal records and financial hardship raise concern among officials that the couple required support

Police revealed both parents had prior criminal records. The father had convictions for theft and drug-related offences. The mother had previously been convicted of theft and released from prison several years ago. This criminal history raised concerns about potential repeat offences and patterns of behaviour.

Investigators also uncovered details about the couple’s daily life. Ms. Panadda sells rotisserie chicken, while her partner works as a wire installer for local residences. Despite their jobs, the couple struggled financially and rented a modest condo in Khon Kaen. Neighbours said they appeared friendly but reserved, with no outward signs of severe stress.

Local residents expressed shock at the brutality of the crime. “It is heartbreaking that a newborn could be treated this way,” one neighbour said. Social workers warned that financial stress cannot justify harming a child. They also emphasised the need for better family support services.

According to Pol. Col. Koraphop, the case demonstrates severe gaps in child welfare protections. “For a country already facing a birth crisis, this cruel act is deeply alarming,” he said. Authorities stressed that early support for struggling families is essential to prevent tragedies like this.

Police uncover premeditated planning and concealment of the infant’s death by a heartless couple, no accident

Police further revealed that the parents had carefully planned the disposal of the infant. They used a friend’s charcoal kiln and travelled to the site by motorcycle. Moreover, they coordinated the timing so villagers would not notice their actions. This level of premeditation contradicted their claims of accidental death.

Investigators continue to review CCTV footage and witness statements to determine whether anyone else knew about the pregnancy or the crime. The police urged anyone with additional information to come forward immediately.

Medical experts highlighted the deliberate cruelty of the act. The blunt force trauma to the head and suffocation indicate intentional murder. Cremating the body in a kiln also demonstrates cold-blooded premeditation. “This was not a crime of passion. It was calculated,” one forensic doctor said.

Furthermore, the autopsy revealed that the infant had been physically healthy at birth. There were no congenital abnormalities. The injuries were inflicted after birth, which proves that the parents deliberately harmed the child. Doctors also noted the presence of yellow stools in the intestines, indicating normal feeding before death.

Parents’ lately admitted claims contradict autopsy evidence and forensic findings. It was a brutal act

The parents’ statements contained multiple contradictions. Ms. Panadda claimed the infant died by accident, yet the forensic evidence proved otherwise. Doctors confirmed that the child had not been crushed but struck with a hard object. This makes their initial story inconsistent with the autopsy findings.

The crime scene itself provided critical evidence. Investigators found traces of blood near the kiln, indicating the infant had been alive at the time. Additionally, the charred remains revealed attempts to destroy evidence. Forensic specialists confirmed that the baby’s umbilical cord was still attached, showing that the cremation occurred shortly after birth.

Neighbours described the couple as quiet but not suspicious. “We had no idea they were capable of something like this,” one resident said. Authorities warned that such appearances can be deceptive and emphasised community vigilance.

Court hearings and child welfare experts call for stronger protection measures, especialy for high-risk people

The Khon Kaen Provincial Court will decide on the couple’s detention while the investigation continues. If convicted, they could face long-term imprisonment for intentional murder and concealment of a corpse. Meanwhile, authorities continue to collect evidence and testimonies to strengthen the case.

Child welfare experts say the case reflects broader social problems. Financial hardship, inadequate maternal support and insufficient early intervention programs are contributing factors. Experts urge stronger policies and resources for families under economic stress.

The case has sparked national outrage. Citizens and advocacy groups condemned the parents’ actions. Authorities have vowed to prosecute the couple to the fullest extent of the law. Social workers called for enhanced community support to prevent similar tragedies.

Finally, the incident serves as a warning. Extreme stress, poverty or fear cannot justify violence against children. Authorities hope this case prompts stronger child protection measures, better family support and heightened awareness.

The tragic story has left Khon Kaen and the nation in mourning. It highlights the urgent need for early intervention, social support and robust child protection laws. Meanwhile, investigators and social workers remain determined to work tirelessly to prevent similar tragedies in the future.

